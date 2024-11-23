UnBeatled is a new podcast that will dive into EVERY song by the Fab Four and discuss what made them great. An expert talks us through all the details and a mus...

The first episode of UnBeatled covers the song that really kick-started Beatlemania - Please Please Me. In this week's show, we examine how The Beatles turned "a black and white world into colour" and discuss how their first hit was almost never recorded.

UnBeatled delves deep into one of The Beatles' most enduring and popular hits - Here Comes The Sun. Tune in to learn about Ringo's quirky drumming technique on the track and why John Lennon was absent from the recording.

This episode UnBeatled unpicks one of John Lennon's first autobiographical songs - Help! Listen in to hear how The Beatles got the most out of 4-track recording equipment and how the film of the same name influenced The Monkees.

UnBeatled delves into the McCartney penned, blues inspired rocker - Lady Madonna. Tune in to hear how famous saxophonist, Ronnie Scott, played on the record and how Paul took inspiration for the lyrics from a picture in National Geographic.

About UnBeatled

UnBeatled is a new podcast that will dive into EVERY song by the Fab Four and discuss what made them great. An expert talks us through all the details and a musician unpicks the lyrics and the music behind iconic hits like Here Comes The Sun, Penny Lane and Come Together. Songs will be picked at random from episode to episode, dancing around their hugely varied discography.