August 2024 - “Premium is the new Pro"

Alex and Evan are back once again and this time, joined by Jesse Nowlin from tabGeeks. Topics discussed include the EFG and UXG Enterprise, as typical, these were released the day after recording last month. The main star of the show was of course, Evan's cat who was desperate to be part of proceedings. As the title suggests, the UniFi PowerAmp was also discussed, Ubiquiti's new audio amp. UI Chat is proudly recorded using Squadcast. Squadcast provides an easy and robust way to record video and audio podcasts. Use our referral link to help support this as well as future episodes. UI Chat is also proud to be hosted with Castos. Castos provides and easy way to host podcasts and distribute them to all the top platforms, including YouTube. Use our referral link to help support this as well as future episodes. Expanded Show Notes Watch the episode on YouTube