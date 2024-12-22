Alex and Evan are joined this time, by Cody from Mactelecom Networks. Topics discussed this time are the new Enterprise UniFi APs and the new UniFi Network Racks! At the end of the episode, the trio run through the insane amount of hardware and software that Ubiquiti released during 2024. It has been a very busy year indeed.
November 2024 - "AI for your AI"
November has been a pretty busy month again for Ubiquiti news, and this time Alex and Evan are joined by Clay Archer, from DPC Technology. This episode is everything AI as the AI Turret, AI Dome, AI LPR, AI Port are discussed, as well as some leaked devices from UWC Miami
October 2024 - "Officially Overwhelmed"
Alex and Evan don't have a guest with them this time, but it is safe to say that October 2024 has been the busiest month for Ubiquiti news in a very long time. In this episode is the (deep breath) UNAS Pro, UniFi Drive, UISP Wave MLO, the end of free UISP hosting, UMR Ultra, UniFi Device Bridge, UniFi Enterprise Campus Switches, UniFi Network 8.5.6 and much, much, much more.
September 2024 - “Crosstalking Together"
Alex and Evan are back and this time, joined by Chris Sherwood from Crosstalk Solutions. On the agenda for this episode is the new Enterprise Network Video Recorder, Flex Mini 2.5G and Protect 5.0.33, which adds ONVIF support. Chris also dives into what he has been working on lately.
August 2024 - “Premium is the new Pro"
Alex and Evan are back once again and this time, joined by Jesse Nowlin from tabGeeks. Topics discussed include the EFG and UXG Enterprise, as typical, these were released the day after recording last month. The main star of the show was of course, Evan's cat who was desperate to be part of proceedings. As the title suggests, the UniFi PowerAmp was also discussed, Ubiquiti's new audio amp.
