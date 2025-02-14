Future-Proofing Democracy: How Democrats Win in 2026

As we look to the 2026 midterms, Democrats face a critical test: how can we build a winning coalition in an increasingly polarized political landscape?In this episode of Truth 2 Power, we break down the key strategies Democrats must embrace to secure victories at the federal, state, and local levels. From mobilizing young and diverse voters to crafting a compelling economic message, we explore what it will take to energize the base while winning over swing voters. Featuring insights from our years in political organizing, this conversation is a must-listen for anyone invested in the future of progressive politics.Follow us for more deep dives into the issues that matter, and share this episode with your network to keep the conversation going. Together, we can shape the future.