Truth 2 Power

Truth 2 Power is a fearless, thought-provoking podcast that cuts through the noise to expose corruption, challenge the status quo, and amplify voices that deman...
  • Future-Proofing Democracy: How Democrats Win in 2026
    As we look to the 2026 midterms, Democrats face a critical test: how can we build a winning coalition in an increasingly polarized political landscape?In this episode of Truth 2 Power, we break down the key strategies Democrats must embrace to secure victories at the federal, state, and local levels. From mobilizing young and diverse voters to crafting a compelling economic message, we explore what it will take to energize the base while winning over swing voters. Featuring insights from our years in political organizing, this conversation is a must-listen for anyone invested in the future of progressive politics.Follow us for more deep dives into the issues that matter, and share this episode with your network to keep the conversation going. Together, we can shape the future. 
    47:56

About Truth 2 Power

Truth 2 Power is a fearless, thought-provoking podcast that cuts through the noise to expose corruption, challenge the status quo, and amplify voices that demand change. Hosted by Anthony and Antoine, this show dives deep into politics, economics, and culture—breaking down the real stories behind the headlines and calling out the systems designed to keep power in the hands of the few.From government overreach to corporate greed, Truth 2 Power is where bold conversations meet unapologetic truth. If you’re ready to challenge authority, demand accountability, and stay informed, this is the podcast for you. Because speaking truth to power isn’t just a choice—it’s a responsibility.
