On the morning of January 16, 2014 a man was found yelling out for help on the sidewalk outside of his home in Walsenburg, CO. He had a traumatic brain injury and his wife had been murdered. After looking into the couple's family history the Colorado Bureau of Investigation discovered there were many possible suspects both within the family and out.
Episode 214: The Murder of Mary Lou Arruda | The Devil in Massachusetts
On September 8, 1978 15 year old Raynham, MA resident, Mary Lou Arruda, was kidnapped while riding her bike to her friends house on the first friday of the new school year. Could her disappearance have had something to do with the fact that she grew up in the middle of what paranormal psychologists had coined the Bridgewater Triangle? Could it have been the work of the satanic cult who practiced their rituals in the Freetown State forest, or had the devil himself rode into town? Join me as I tell John the case of Mary Lou Arruda.
Episode 213: Sonya Ivanoff | Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women
In August of 2003 Sonya Ivanoff went missing after parting ways with her best friend and roommate. Within hours of being reported missing her body was found in a remote old mining road in Nome, Alaska. Police were shocked by the lack of evidence at the scene. It made them wonder if their killer had done this before…
NOTE: In the show I used the term Native American, however, it has been brought to my attention that this is the incorrect terminology. Rather I should have used the term Alaska Native when referencing Sonya Ivanoff and other peoples indigenous to Alaska. I apologize.
Episode 212: Retha Stratton | The Cheerleader Stalker
In the sleepy Fort Worth enclave of River Oaks football, like in all Texas towns, was king. The energy surrounding Friday nights under the stadium lights was electric. Football wasn’t just a game, it was a way of life. The players were hometown heroes, the cheerleaders their shining counterparts, and together they stood at the center of the community’s pride. To many, they were untouchable teenage gods living out through their glory years. But when whispers of fear began to spread, that illusion of safety cracked. Someone out there was watching the cheerleaders. Hunting them. One by one, the girls who had once been celebrated as the town’s brightest stars would become targets in a chilling game of obsession that would end in blood. What seemed like the plot in the newest slasher film quickly became the reality for the students of Castleberry High School in 1981.
Join married couple Kay and John as they cover some of the lesser known true crime cases. In this bi-weekly podcast, Kay presents the case to both the audience and John at the same time, so they can react together. We pride ourselves on the research we conduct and the respect we show to victims. We hope you enjoy!