Do you enjoy mini painting, sprue clipping and the smell of super glue? Then pull up a chair and join Scott and Jon as they delve into everything hobby and find... More
The Future of TUP and Our Channels!
On this weeks episode of Trapped Under Plastic, Scott and Jon discuss the future of TUP and their individual channels. The ups, the downs, and the goals they have for their careers on YouTube.

Relevant Links
Ninjon Videos:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U5tb3ffN9H8
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VSpE5t6fPjw
Miniac Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NOSXUaDwZqg&t=299s
Bobby Fingers YT Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/@bobbyfingers
Cathy and James Wappel:
https://battleforcathy.betterworld.org/
https://www.youtube.com/@jameswappel7119
Old World Development Diary:
https://www.warhammer-community.com/2023/05/23/old-world-development-diary-the-main-factions-revealed/
What's Next for the Vault?:
https://www.manticgames.com/news/mantic-vault-june-preview/
First Battle Report from New Edition of 40K:
https://www.warhammer-community.com/2023/05/31/the-first-battle-report-from-the-new-edition-of-warhammer-40000-is-here-and-its-free-for-everyone/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bKqmf36YDds
https://www.warhammer-community.com/2023/05/09/ways-to-play-warhammer-40000-combat-patrol-is-fast-and-fun/
40th Anniversary of Warhammer - Collectible Stamps:
https://www.warhammer-community.com/2023/06/01/celebrate-the-40th-anniversary-of-warhammer-with-new-collectible-stamps-from-royal-mail/
New Models for Batman Miniature Game:
https://www.tabletopgamingnews.com/knight-models-introduces-new-miniatures-for-batman-miniature-game
Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2:
https://www.focus-entmt.com/en/games/warhammer-40000-space-marine-2
Space Marine The Board Game:
https://www.warhammer-community.com/2023/05/25/lieutenant-titus-storms-into-action-with-a-new-miniature-in-space-marine-the-board-game/
Frostgrave - The Wildwoods:
https://ospreypublishing.com/us/frostgrave-the-wildwoods-9781472858153/
Atomic Mass Games - Communications Round Up:
https://www.atomicmassgames.com/transmissions/atomic-mass-games-studio-communications-round-up-1?fbclid=IwAR1l5DTDW0ZGe4ZVPHADrXpxIIwjxGIgn-60JeqOMthDtmQw13U9O0Cxub8

00:00 Start
02:42 Preamble Ramble
29:06 What We Painted
57:24 Topic Discussion
01:48:30 News
6/12/2023
2:06:48
SWEDISH INVASION!! ft. 52 Miniatures
On this week's episode of Trapped Under Plastic, Scott and Jon are joined by special guest Alex from 52 Miniatures! They discuss Alex's journey into the miniature hobby and his experiences as a YouTuber.

Relevant Links
Alex's Links - 52 Miniatures:
https://www.youtube.com/@52Miniatures
https://www.instagram.com/52miniatures/?hl=en
Miniac Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rongTTuCDfw
Ninjon Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y9kYJmN4Egk
Cathy Wappel Links:
https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/name/catherine-wappel-obituary?id=51949592
http://demonwinner.free.fr/peintre.php?id_peintre=1355
https://www.facebook.com/catheeepaints/
https://www.instagram.com/cathywappel/
https://www.reapermini.com/search/01695
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/more-than-dice/id1270862971
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLNh8wk2ObPAT1LjUigiyqwnWKroXggOfA
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f_EPlTicgsA&t=1064s
GW Releases Video of a Terminator Punching a Gaunt:
https://www.warhammer-community.com/2023/05/14/ever-wonder-how-a-tyranid-looks-as-its-getting-punched-by-a-power-fist/
Mantic STL Library:
https://www.manticgames.com/news/mantic-vault-faqs/
https://vault.manticgames.com/
Corvus Belli 1000th Product Item:
https://infinitytheuniverse.com/blog/product-1000
Armies on Parade 2023:
https://www.warhammer-community.com/2023/05/04/armies-on-parade-2023-gods-of-war-reign-supreme-while-we-add-a-new-leviathan-category/
Apex Legends: The Board Game Kickstarter:
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/glasscannonunplugged/apex-legends-the-board-game?ref=ksr_email_user_watched_project_launched
BattleTech Essentials Boxed Set:
https://bg.battletech.com/news/coming-soon-battletech-essentials-boxed-set-exclusively-at-target/
Warhammer Underworlds New Starter Set:
https://www.warhammer-community.com/2023/05/16/take-your-first-step-into-warhammer-underworlds-with-this-new-starter-set/
Broken Anvil Studio Paint Kickstarter:
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/bamdungeondelvers/broken-anvil-studio-paints?ref=ksr_email_user_watched_project_launched
Mantic Refresh of the Nightstalkers:
https://www.manticgames.com/news/start-collecting-nightstalkers/
https://www.manticgames.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/KoW-Start-Collecting-Nightstalkers.pdf
Luke's YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/@GeekGamingScenics

00:00 Start
01:37 Preamble Ramble
29:40 What We Painted
01:12:47 Topic Discussion
01:57:26 News
5/29/2023
2:16:41
Are You a PAULY? Painting Profiles DISCUSSED!
Dragon Trapper's Lodge Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/dragontrapperslodge
Dragon Trapper's Lodge MMF: https://www.myminifactory.com/users/DragonTrappersLodge

Scott and Jon discuss typical psychographic profiles found in miniature painting.

Relevant Links
Miniac New Videos:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y_WwHHN2H9k
Ninjon New Videos:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y9kYJmN4Egk
Alberto Moreto Wins Slayer Sword:
https://www.warhammer-community.com/2023/05/01/golden-demon-at-warhammer-fest-2023-winners-revealed/
https://www.warhammer-community.com/2023/05/02/slayer-sword-winner-albert-moreto-font-reveals-all-about-his-golden-demon-entry-at-warhammer-fest-2023/
Broken Anvil Studio Paint:
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/bamdungeondelvers/broken-anvil-studio-paints?ref=nav_search&result=project&term=Broken%20anvil%20studio%20
Warhammer Fest 2023 Cosplay Event Winner:
https://www.warhammer-community.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/UFOuyuVbeONXmtSP.jpg
https://www.instagram.com/limestone_forge/
Warhammer 40k Leviathan Box:
https://www.warhammer-community.com/2023/04/29/warhammer-40000-leviathan-whats-in-the-box/
Modiphius Announces Dreams and Machines:
https://www.tabletopgamingnews.com/modiphius-entertainment-announces-new-fictional-world-dreams-and-machines-with-rpg-starter-set-and-miniature-skirmish-game
https://www.dreamsandmachines.com/
Paint Pot Challenge Rules 2023:
https://spikeybits.com/2023/05/2023-paint-pot-challenge-rules-are-here-enter-today.html
https://www.instagram.com/p/CrprCDCN9Ki/?igshid=MDJmNzVkMjY%3D
Warzone Eternal:
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/resnova/warzone-eternal-0
Kingdom Death New Releases:
https://kingdomdeath.com/news/mc-717dfc9ee1
Announcements at Warhammer Fest 2023:
https://www.warhammer-community.com/2023/04/29/warhammer-fest-2023-every-reveal-in-one-place/
https://www.warhammer-community.com/2023/04/29/get-off-the-road-celebrate-your-love-of-the-lord-of-the-rings-with-this-superb-diorama/
https://www.warhammer-community.com/2023/04/30/warhammer-the-old-world-a-noble-bretonnian-paladin-stands-up-to-a-tomb-king/
https://www.warhammer-community.com/2023/05/01/join-the-inquisition-to-hunt-a-mutating-chaos-cult-in-a-new-kill-team-campaign-expansion/
https://www.warhammer-community.com/2023/05/01/create-the-coolest-space-marine-kill-team-ever-with-new-warhammer-heroes/
Speedpaint 2.0 Complete Set:
https://www.thearmypainter.com/shop/us/wp8061c
Mantic Joins with Warhall:
https://www.manticgames.com/news/mantic-joins-forces-with-warhall-the-wargaming-simulator/
Ghosts and Pirates - New Way to Play Armada:
https://www.manticgames.com/news/ghosts-and-pirates-new-ways-to-play-armada-seas-of-dread-supplement/
Wizards of the Coast Sends Security to YouTubers House:
https://spikeybits.com/2023/04/private-security-raids-youtubers-home-because-of-unboxing.html
Kickstarter Korner - Iron Maiden Mini Collection:
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/kontraros/iron-maiden-collection?ref=ksr_email_user_watched_project_launched

00:00 Start
00:47 Preamble Ramble
28:23 What We Painted
50:54 Topic Discu
5/15/2023
2:10:46
TTRPGs VS. Mini War Games - Which is Best?!
Thank you to Gamer's Grass for Sponsoring this weeks episode! Check them out in the link below!
https://gamersgrass.com/

On this week's episode of Trapped Under Plastic, Scott and Jon go head to head. Which is the best, TTRPGs or Miniature War Games?

Relevant Links
Ninjon New Video:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z_vW514uOMs
Frostgrave VOD - Miniac Backlog:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hGhrHBw4tDU
Boltgun Trailer is Out:
https://www.warhammer-community.com/2023/04/11/the-new-warhammer-40000-boltgun-trailer-is-out-as-voice-actor-rahul-kohli-reveals-how-he-got-into-character/
BattleTech Mercenaries:
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/cgl/battletech-mercenaries
New Game Based on Infinity Universe:
https://infinitytheuniverse.com/blog/acherons-fall-game
https://www.interplanetario.es/en/
https://freakwarsmadrid.com/en
Revamp of the Twilight Kin:
https://www.manticgames.com/news/twilight-kin-update/
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/manticgames/dungeon-saga-origins-your-adventures-start-here
Warhammer Old Worlds Bases will Increase Size:
https://www.warhammer-community.com/2023/04/14/old-world-development-diary-on-bases-and-the-barons-of-bretonnia/
Privateer Press launches new Community Hub:
https://community.privateerpress.com/c/community/4
https://www.tabletopgamingnews.com/privateer-press-launches-new-community-hub
Warhammer Community Interview:
https://www.warhammer-community.com/2023/04/11/warhammer-community-investigates-how-do-you-design-a-legendary-hero-like-the-lion/
Mike Hutchinson's Hobgoblin:
https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/electi-studio/mike-hutchinsons-hobgoblin?ref=discovery_category_newest
40K New Terrain Rules:
https://www.warhammer-community.com/2023/04/20/safe-terrain-is-now-simple-terrain-in-the-new-edition-of-warhammer-40000/

00:00 Start
00:38 Preamble Ramble
40:14 What We Painted
59:26 Topic Discussion
01:59:46 News
5/1/2023
2:12:02
Our Adepticon Adventures!
On this week's episode of Tapped Under Plastic, Scott and Jon discuss their expereinces at Adepticon. All the games they played, Golden Demon, buying new minis, and shenanigans!

Relevant Links