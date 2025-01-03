Training Without Conflict Podcast

Powered by RND
Training Without Conflict®
After 40 years of breeding, raising, and training dogs, Ivan Balabanov provides his expert insights on dog training that he's developed throughout his 4 decades...
Science

Available Episodes

5 of 59
  • Episode Fifty-Three: Dylan Jones
    In this podcast, my guest is Dylan Jones, a TWC-certified expert trainer renowned for tackling cases where other dog trainers have struggled to achieve success. Dylan shares his experiences and explains why he thrives on taking on challenging dogs rather than opting for the easier cases.  We delve into the common difficulties faced by new trainers entering the dog training industry, shedding light on the obstacles they often encounter.  Dylan also offers valuable insights and guidance on various aspects of the profession, providing a wealth of practical advice for both aspiring and seasoned trainers.
    --------  
    3:01:42
  • Episode Fifty-Two: Panel Discussion (Balabanov, Ellis, Hilliard, Cottee)
    Welcome to the latest TWC podcast, where we challenge one of the most controversial and misleading documents in the dog training industry: the AVSAB position statement on training methods. Force-free trainers often uphold this statement as the ultimate authority, claiming it represents a scientific consensus that should dictate the industry’s practices. But we believe this statement is not only flawed but also dangerous and unethical. Today, we got together to examine its weaknesses and set the record straight!Joining me are three exceptional experts with unparalleled experience in dog training, breeding, and behavioral science:First, Stephanie Cottee, an animal behavior and welfare scientist, researcher, and co-owner of Black Kraken K9. Stephanie combines her scientific expertise with practical experience as a working German Shepherd trainer and breeder, bringing a unique perspective to the conversation.Next, Dr. Stewart Hilliard, a behavioral neuroscientist with a PhD and 45 years of experience in training and breeding working dogs. Much of his career has been devoted to military dog training, establishing him as one of the foremost authorities in the field.Finally, Michael Ellis, a legendary trainer with 45 years of experience. In the past Michael has spent over a decade giving seminars for police, sport, and search-and-rescue dog handlers. He’s the founder of the Michael Ellis School for Dog Trainers, which he has run for 15 years, and a breeder of exceptional Belgian Malinois.Together, we dissect the AVSAB position statement, reveal its contradictions, and discuss the true science and ethics behind effective dog training. Subscribe Like Share and of course comment!Ivan Balabanov is a 2-time World Champion dog trainer, Ot Vitosha Malinois breeder, trainer of Premier Protection Dogs and founder of the revolutionary Training Without Conflict® dog training system.For more information about Ivan Balabanov's Dog Training School and information on how to train your dog using the Training Without Conflict® system, check out: https://trainingwithoutconflict.comhttps://malinois.comhttps://premierprotectiondogs.comPlease like, comment, and share with your dog friends💪🏼
    --------  
    2:40:50
  • Episode Fifty-One: Jim Bradley
    Training Without Conflict® Podcast Episode Fifty-One: Jim BradleyToday, I had an insightful conversation with Jim Bradley, who, for the past several years, has been dedicated to rescuing Malinois dogs on the side while maintaining a full-time job. Jim runs a rescue organization and has also gone trough my Training Without Conflict® Certification Program.In our discussion, we delve into the complexities of rehoming dogs, the current state of animal shelters, and explore potential improvements in how they operate. We also touch on the commitment it takes to volunteer in this field. Furthermore, we challenge the Force Free ideology, discussing how sometimes, in the face of real-world challenges, difficult decisions must be made beyond idealistic approaches. Get ready for a thought-provoking episode!Ivan Balabanov is a 2-time World Champion dog trainer, Ot Vitosha Malinois breeder, trainer of Premier Protection Dogs and founder of the revolutionary Training Without Conflict® dog training system.For more information about Ivan Balabanov's Dog Training School and information on how to train your dog using the Training Without Conflict® system, check out: https://trainingwithoutconflict.comhttps://malinois.comhttps://premierprotectiondogs.comPlease like, comment, and share with your dog friends💪🏼
    --------  
    2:57:19
  • Episode Fifty: Jacqui Zakar
    Welcome to another episode of my TWC podcast, where we dive deep into the real world of dog training and behavior. Today, I’m thrilled to have Jacqui Zakar join me. Jacqui is a professional dog trainer based in Perth, Australia, and the founder of Dog Sense Training and Behavior. She’s not just a trainer—she’s an investigator, spending countless hours combing through past and current canine research papers to expose the flaws and misleading narratives that are flooding the industry worldwide.Jacqui and I have had extensive private conversations on these topics, which led us to record this podcast. If you’re a dog trainer feeling confused or frustrated by the current propaganda being pushed by ideologists, this episode is for you. Together, we’ll cut through the noise and bring you clarity, context, and practical insights.Make sure to like, share, and subscribe to stay connected and help us spread the word. Let’s get into it!For more information about Ivan Balabanov's Dog Training School and information on how to train your dog using the Training Without Conflict® system, check out: https://trainingwithoutconflict.comhttps://malinois.comhttps://premierprotectiondogs.comPlease like, comment, and share with your dog friends💪🏼
    --------  
    2:23:15
  • Episode Forty-Nine: Dave Kroyer
    Today, I’m joined by my good friend, Dave Kroyer. Dave’s a well-known name in the dog training world, and we’ve known each other for over 20 years. This conversation is just the two of us talking about our experiences with dogs, sharing stories, and covering all sorts of topics. I hope you enjoy it as much as we did.Ivan Balabanov is a 2-time World Champion dog trainer, Ot Vitosha Malinois breeder, trainer of Premier Protection Dogs and founder of the revolutionary Training Without Conflict® dog training system.For more information about Ivan Balabanov and information on how to train your dog using the Training Without Conflict® system, check out: https://trainingwithoutconflict.comhttps://malinois.comhttps://premierprotectiondogs.comPlease like, comment, and share with your dog friends💪🏼
    --------  
    2:43:55

About Training Without Conflict Podcast

After 40 years of breeding, raising, and training dogs, Ivan Balabanov provides his expert insights on dog training that he’s developed throughout his 4 decades in the dog community. Ivan takes a deep dive into the mind of dogs with the help of incredible guests that will blow your mind and change your outlook on dog training and perhaps life in general!
