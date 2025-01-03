Training Without Conflict Podcast

Episode Fifty-Two: Panel Discussion (Balabanov, Ellis, Hilliard, Cottee)

Welcome to the latest TWC podcast, where we challenge one of the most controversial and misleading documents in the dog training industry: the AVSAB position statement on training methods. Force-free trainers often uphold this statement as the ultimate authority, claiming it represents a scientific consensus that should dictate the industry’s practices. But we believe this statement is not only flawed but also dangerous and unethical. Today, we got together to examine its weaknesses and set the record straight!Joining me are three exceptional experts with unparalleled experience in dog training, breeding, and behavioral science:First, Stephanie Cottee, an animal behavior and welfare scientist, researcher, and co-owner of Black Kraken K9. Stephanie combines her scientific expertise with practical experience as a working German Shepherd trainer and breeder, bringing a unique perspective to the conversation.Next, Dr. Stewart Hilliard, a behavioral neuroscientist with a PhD and 45 years of experience in training and breeding working dogs. Much of his career has been devoted to military dog training, establishing him as one of the foremost authorities in the field.Finally, Michael Ellis, a legendary trainer with 45 years of experience. In the past Michael has spent over a decade giving seminars for police, sport, and search-and-rescue dog handlers. He’s the founder of the Michael Ellis School for Dog Trainers, which he has run for 15 years, and a breeder of exceptional Belgian Malinois.Together, we dissect the AVSAB position statement, reveal its contradictions, and discuss the true science and ethics behind effective dog training. Subscribe Like Share and of course comment!Ivan Balabanov is a 2-time World Champion dog trainer, Ot Vitosha Malinois breeder, trainer of Premier Protection Dogs and founder of the revolutionary Training Without Conflict® dog training system.For more information about Ivan Balabanov's Dog Training School and information on how to train your dog using the Training Without Conflict® system, check out: https://trainingwithoutconflict.comhttps://malinois.comhttps://premierprotectiondogs.comPlease like, comment, and share with your dog friends💪🏼