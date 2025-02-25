Will AI Agents Be Your Automation Breakthrough? (ft NLW)

This week we're joined by Nathaniel Whittlemore (NLW), founder and CEO of Superintelligent and host of the AI Daily Brief podcast, for an in-depth discussion on the current state of AI agents. We explore the evolving definition of AI agents, why getting caught up in technical definitions may be missing the point, and examine real-world use cases and limitations of AI agents in business today. NLW shares insights on why most companies are still best suited for single-purpose, specific agents rather than complex multi-agent systems, and discusses the challenges of AI adoption, from data readiness to employee resistance.The conversation explores how companies are shifting from buying to building their own AI solutions, the cultural and leadership challenges of implementing AI agents, and predictions for AI agent development in 2025 and beyond. NLW also provides practical advice for staying up-to-date in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.Check out Superintelligenthttps://besuper.ai/Get FREE AI tools pip install tool-use-ai Connect with us https://x.com/ToolUseAI https://x.com/MikeBirdTech https://x.com/FieroTyhttps://x.com/nlw00:49 - Definition of AI agents and their practical use cases 13:50 - Hallucinations in AI and impact on business adoption 18:19 - Common mistakes businesses make when implementing AI 25:01 - Cultural readiness for AI adoption35:59 - Future of work: Everyone becoming managers of AI agentsTool Use is a weekly conversation about helpful AI tools you can use today, brought to you by Anetic.