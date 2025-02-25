Sign up for Anetic Daily Intelligence to get the most important AI news, curated just for you. All signal, no noise.https://anetic.coTired of wasting hours managing your inbox? In this episode of Tool Use, we explore how AI is revolutionizing email management with Sarah Allali, founder of Lobby AI. Discover how intelligent email agents can automatically process your messages, prepare meeting invitations, draft responses, and prioritize your communications without you ever opening your inbox. Learn the future of work orchestration as Sarah explains how AI assistants analyze your habits, understand your priorities, and handle the busy work of email management so you can focus on what truly matters. Check out Lobby AI:https://thelobby.aiGet FREE AI tools pip install tool-use-ai Connect with us https://x.com/ToolUseAI https://x.com/MikeBirdTechhttps://x.com/FieroTyhttps://x.com/SarahAllali703:59 - What makes AI email processing truly valuable07:44 - How the system prioritizes important emails12:17 - Knowledge work that can be delegated to AI14:55 - Creating premium AI experiences22:10 - Lobby AI demoTool Use is a weekly conversation about helpful AI tools you can use today, brought to you by Anetic.
--------
38:00
Will AI Agents Be Your Automation Breakthrough? (ft NLW)
This week we're joined by Nathaniel Whittlemore (NLW), founder and CEO of Superintelligent and host of the AI Daily Brief podcast, for an in-depth discussion on the current state of AI agents. We explore the evolving definition of AI agents, why getting caught up in technical definitions may be missing the point, and examine real-world use cases and limitations of AI agents in business today. NLW shares insights on why most companies are still best suited for single-purpose, specific agents rather than complex multi-agent systems, and discusses the challenges of AI adoption, from data readiness to employee resistance.The conversation explores how companies are shifting from buying to building their own AI solutions, the cultural and leadership challenges of implementing AI agents, and predictions for AI agent development in 2025 and beyond. NLW also provides practical advice for staying up-to-date in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.Check out Superintelligenthttps://besuper.ai/Get FREE AI tools pip install tool-use-ai Connect with us https://x.com/ToolUseAI https://x.com/MikeBirdTech https://x.com/FieroTyhttps://x.com/nlw00:49 - Definition of AI agents and their practical use cases 13:50 - Hallucinations in AI and impact on business adoption 18:19 - Common mistakes businesses make when implementing AI 25:01 - Cultural readiness for AI adoption35:59 - Future of work: Everyone becoming managers of AI agentsTool Use is a weekly conversation about helpful AI tools you can use today, brought to you by Anetic.
--------
41:58
Building AI's Future: From Open Data to Robots (ft. Victor Miller)
In this episode, we dive deep into the world of open source AI with Victor Miller from LLM360. Learn why open source data is crucial for training better AI models (and how it's shaping the future of robotics). Victor shares insights on TXT360 (a 15 trillion token dataset) and explains why data quality matters more than ever in AI development.Key topics covered:- Why open source matters in AI development- The relationship between data quality and model performance- The future of robotics as an AI application layer- How to get started building with open source AI- Practical advice for newcomers to AI developmentVictor also discusses recent developments in open source models, including DeepSeek, Sky T1, and S1, and shares his perspective on the future of AI applications in robotics and beyond.Get FREE AI tools pip install tool-use-ai Connect with us https://x.com/ToolUseAI https://x.com/MikeBirdTech https://x.com/FieroTy02:22 - What makes a good LLM training dataset 06:00 - The importance of open source in AI development 14:12 - MetaGene model for virus detection and public health 24:24 - Challenges and future of home roboticsTool Use is a weekly conversation about helpful AI tools you can use today, brought to you by Anetic.
--------
38:00
The Hard Truth About RAG in Production (ft Kirk Marple)
This week we learn how to build production-ready RAG systems from Graphlit CEO Kirk Marple. Kirk shares crucial insights about knowledge graphs, reranking, and scaling RAG beyond basic implementations. Essential viewing for developers working with AI and large language models.
Check out Graphlit
https://www.graphlit.com/
Get FREE AI tools
pip install tool-use-ai
Connect with us
https://x.com/ToolUseAI
https://x.com/MikeBirdTech
https://x.com/FieroTy
https://x.com/KirkMarple
02:47 Comprehensive RAG Explanation
07:27 Chunking Strategies in RAG
26:12 Knowledge Graphs in RAG
37:32 Future Challenges and Complex Retrieval
Need help implementing AI in your business? We're here to help! Send us a message
--------
40:42
We Built an AI Tool That Saves Us $360/yr
In this episode, we return to our demo roots with something special - an open source meeting transcriber and audio processor that runs 100% locally. We're tired of paying monthly subscriptions for basic tools, so we built WhisperBox.
Please consider supporting the channel and purchasing the GUI version of Whisperbox
https://tooluse.gumroad.com/l/whisperbox
Get Whisperbox for free
Code: https://github.com/ToolUse/whisperbox
Install: pip install whisperbox
Get FREE AI tools
pip install tool-use-ai
Connect with us
https://x.com/ToolUseAI
https://x.com/MikeBirdTech
https://x.com/FieroTy
01:15 - Anetic announcement
04:44 - Whisperbox
08:52 - Demos
23:22 - AI News Discussion