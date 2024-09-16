Where we explore how people are fighting for the future of rural America and how writing it off hurts us all.Hosted by George Goehl, To See Each Other complicat...

A conservative-leaning Board of Supervisors in Lincoln County, Wisconsin is proposing to sell public entities, including a beloved nursing home. This decision has sparked community outrage, leading to the formation of a grassroots group to fight the sale, led by a group of local seniors. Visit ToSeeEachOther.org for more. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

People For Pine Crest is fighting to keep the nursing home public by demanding transparency and a referendum. The board, however, is resistant and has voted down these requests. Despite this, a public survey shows strong support for keeping Pine Crest public, and locals are sharing their personal and heart-wrenching stories. Visit ToSeeEachOther.org for more.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

People for Pine Crest organizes a Town Hall to oppose the sale of Pine Crest nursing home. Over 100 people attend, but the Board remains unmoved and they call for a vote. Visit ToSeeEachOther.org for more. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Frustrated Merrill residents run for Board of Supervisors to stop the sale of public facilities. They win, and a lawsuit is filed to halt the process. At the same time, People for Pine Crest hear from neighbors in nearby Sauk County - their public nursing home has just been put up for sale. Visit ToSeeEachOther.org for more. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

People for Pine Crest celebrates their victory in Lincoln County but faces a new challenge: nearby counties are also facing threats to their public nursing homes. Elder care has become a crucial issue for rural communities, sparking activism across Wisconsin.Visit ToSeeEachOther.org for more.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Where we explore how people are fighting for the future of rural America and how writing it off hurts us all.Hosted by George Goehl, To See Each Other complicates the narrative about rural and small town Americans in our most misunderstood, and often abandoned, communities. This season, George travels to Wisconsin to follow a small town fight for the future of a beloved county nursing home, setting the stage for a statewide battle to save it. Our belief: That when we see each other, we’ll understand that we can never give up on each other.