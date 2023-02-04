TWiT 922: AI Hustlers - Bloomberg's large language model, Twitter open source code, E3 Cancelled, Sony Q Lite

Bloomberg's large language model, Twitter open source code, E3 Cancelled, Sony Q Lite Biden eyes AI dangers, says tech companies must ensure products are safe. A viral image of the Pope in a white coat was faked with AI. Bloomberg builds its own LLM, trained on financial data. What if ChatGPT was trained on decades of financial news and data? BloombergGPT aims to be a domain-specific AI for business news. Italian privacy regulator bans ChatGPT. Midjourney Ends Its Free Trial After Fake Images Go Viral. At Elon Musk's Twitter, speech is anything but free. What did Twitter's 'open source' algorithm actually reveal? Not a lot. Musk's Twitter Downranks Any Post Regarding the 'Ukraine Crisis'. Dogecoin jumps more than 30% after Musk changes Twitter logo to an image of Shiba inu. New Analysis Shows News Industry Reaps Considerable Economic Benefit from Facebook. Clearview AI scraped 30 billion images from Facebook and other social media sites and gave them to cops: it puts everyone into a 'perpetual police line-up'. Google Rescinds 5 Million Item Limit on Drive. Google to cut some of its perks to cut costs amid AI race. Google workers in London stage walkout over job cuts. Google issuing Chromebooks to employees as part of cost-cutting measures. E3 Cancelled After Big Tech Players Drop Out. Super Mario Bros. movie has the largest domestic opening of the year ($146M), the global debut is huge too ($377.5M). Sony is reportedly working on a remote play-only handheld, the Q Lite.