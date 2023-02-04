Your first podcast of the week is the last word in tech news. Join the top tech journalists and pundits in a roundtable discussion of the latest trends in tech.... More
Available Episodes
5 of 10
TWiT 925: Gradually Then Suddenly - Bluesky, the end of Twitter, Flipper Zero, Supreme Court and AI
Bluesky, the end of Twitter, Flipper Zero, Supreme Court and AI
Bluesky buzz: Why the social media platform is being called the next Twitter.
Jack Dorsey says Elon Musk shouldn't have bought Twitter after all.
More on moderation and security challenges of social media.
What would Alex do if we were to start from scratch with social media?
Nostr is a simple, open protocol that enables global, decentralized, and censorship-resistant social media.
Alex talks about the WiFi Pineapple.
Flipper Zero — Portable Multi-tool Device for Geeks.
Wikipedia will not perform Online Safety Bill age checks.
There Is No A.I.
OpenAI: ChatGPT back in Italy after meeting watchdog demands.
Watch an A.I. Learn to Write by Reading Nothing but...
AI For Everyone Course.
US Supreme Court rejects computer scientist's lawsuit over AI-generated inventions.
U.S. Supreme Court to decide if public officials can block critics on social media.
Twitter is complying with more government demands under Elon Musk.
The web's most important decision.
Host: Leo Laporte
Guests: Alex Stamos, Jeff Jarvis, and Brianna Wu
Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-tech
Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit
Sponsors:
www.stamps.com - promo code: TWIT
GO.ACILEARNING.COM/TWIT
noom.com/twit
lookout.com
4/30/2023
2:51:44
TWiT 924: Three Spiders a Night - Musk risk intensifies, UK emergency alert, Google AI panic, Parrots on Zoom
Musk risk intensifies, UK emergency alert, Google AI panic, Parrots on Zoom
Elon Musk Figured Out the Media's Biggest Weakness.
In 24 Hours, Elon Musk Reignited His Reputation for Risk.
Twitter Blue nets 28 signups so far since legacy checkmark purge.
There Is No A.I.
How My AI Image Won a Major Photography Competition.
Emergency alert test fails to sound on some phones.
School Chromebooks are creating huge amounts of e-waste.
Can Parrots Talk Over Video Chat? Experiment Shows How They Adapt and Connect.
Here's How You Can Get In On Facebook's $725 Million Class Action Settlement.
Chip designer Arm makes its own advanced prototype semiconductor.
Tesla wins lawsuit over Autopilot Model S crash.
Google CEO Sundar Pichai's 2022 Compensation Valued at $226 Million.
Google's AI panic forces merger of rival divisions, DeepMind and Brain.
Alphabet's Google and DeepMind Pause Grudges, Join Forces to Chase OpenAI.
Google's rush to win in AI led to ethical lapses, employees say.
YouTube TV is testing significant picture quality improvements.
Netflix's DVD Business: Redbox Owner Interested in Buying Division.
Imgur will ban explicit images on its platform this month.
When Apple Comes Calling, 'It's the Kiss of Death'
Host: Leo Laporte
Guests: Nate Lanxon, Mike Elgan, and Paris Martineau
Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-tech
Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit
Sponsors:
wwt.com/twit
grammarly.com/twit
mintmobile.com/twit
noom.com/twit
4/23/2023
2:42:44
TWiT 923: Intelligence Explosion - Substack Notes, AI guardrails, WWDC, Meta morale, HBO Max, X Corp
Substack Notes, AI guardrails, WWDC, Meta morale, HBO Max, X Corp
Substack unveils the product that got it banned from Twitter.
Substack CEO Chris Best Doesn't Realize He's Just Become The Nazi Bar.
Biden Administration Weighs Possible Rules for AI Tools Like ChatGPT.
European privacy watchdog creates ChatGPT task force.
China Mandates Security Reviews for AI Services Like ChatGPT.
AI is already taking video game illustrators' jobs in China.
Twitter Isn't a Company Anymore.
Elon Musk Creates New Artificial Intelligence Company X.AI.
Apple Plans to Launch More Than Just Its New Headset at WWDC.
The Unexpected Reason Apple Is Dominating the U.S. Smartphone Market.
Mass Layoffs and Absentee Bosses Create a Morale Crisis at Meta.
Montana Lawmakers Approve Statewide Ban on TikTok.
Why progressive lawmakers are fighting against a TikTok ban.
Google confirms pricing plans for NFL Sunday Ticket on YouTube TV.
HBO Max to Be Renamed 'Max' With Addition of Discovery+ Content, Launch Date, and Pricing Revealed.
The End of Computer Magazines in America.
Host: Jason Howell
Guests: Jason Hiner, Dan Patterson, and Ant Pruitt
Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-tech
Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit
Sponsors:
kolide.com/twit
meraki.cisco.com/twit
decisions.com/twit
expressvpn.com/twit
4/16/2023
2:35:27
TWiT 922: AI Hustlers - Bloomberg's large language model, Twitter open source code, E3 Cancelled, Sony Q Lite
Bloomberg's large language model, Twitter open source code, E3 Cancelled, Sony Q Lite
Biden eyes AI dangers, says tech companies must ensure products are safe.
A viral image of the Pope in a white coat was faked with AI.
Bloomberg builds its own LLM, trained on financial data.
What if ChatGPT was trained on decades of financial news and data? BloombergGPT aims to be a domain-specific AI for business news.
Italian privacy regulator bans ChatGPT.
Midjourney Ends Its Free Trial After Fake Images Go Viral.
At Elon Musk's Twitter, speech is anything but free.
What did Twitter's 'open source' algorithm actually reveal? Not a lot.
Musk's Twitter Downranks Any Post Regarding the 'Ukraine Crisis'.
Dogecoin jumps more than 30% after Musk changes Twitter logo to an image of Shiba inu.
New Analysis Shows News Industry Reaps Considerable Economic Benefit from Facebook.
Clearview AI scraped 30 billion images from Facebook and other social media sites and gave them to cops: it puts everyone into a 'perpetual police line-up'.
Google Rescinds 5 Million Item Limit on Drive.
Google to cut some of its perks to cut costs amid AI race.
Google workers in London stage walkout over job cuts.
Google issuing Chromebooks to employees as part of cost-cutting measures.
E3 Cancelled After Big Tech Players Drop Out.
Super Mario Bros. movie has the largest domestic opening of the year ($146M), the global debut is huge too ($377.5M).
Sony is reportedly working on a remote play-only handheld, the Q Lite.
Host: Devindra Hardawar
Guests: Nicholas De Leon, Anthony Ha, and Doc Rock
Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-tech
Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit
Sponsors:
meraki.cisco.com/twit
ZipRecruiter.com/Twit
Miro.com/podcast
4/9/2023
2:08:07
TWiT 921: The Swiftie Panel - Apple Pay Later, Twitter Alternative, April Fool's
Apple Pay Later, Twitter Alternative, April Fool's
Best of April Fool's Pranks
GM is cutting off access to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for its future EVs
The Open Letter to Stop 'Dangerous' AI Race Is a Huge Mess
3 things everyone's getting wrong about AI
Apple announces WWDC 2023 for June 5-9
At Apple, Rare Dissent Over a New Product: Interactive Goggles
Apple Releases iOS 16.4 With New Emoji, Safari Web Push Notifications, Beta Changes, Voice Isolation for Calls and More
Apple Pay Later is finally launching
E3 Cancelled After Big Tech Players Drop Out
Microsoft Security Copilot is a new GPT-4 AI assistant for cybersecurity
The secret list of Twitter VIPs getting boosted over everyone else
T2 - Twitter Alternative
Host: Mikah Sargent
Guests: Alex Wilhelm, Abrar Al-Heeti, and Christina Warren
Download or subscribe to this show at https://twit.tv/shows/this-week-in-tech
Get episodes ad-free with Club TWiT at https://twit.tv/clubtwit
Sponsors:
lookout.com
expressvpn.com/twit
Your first podcast of the week is the last word in tech news. Join the top tech journalists and pundits in a roundtable discussion of the latest trends in tech.
Records live every Sunday at 5:15pm Eastern / 2:15pm Pacific / 21:15 UTC.