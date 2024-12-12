Beauty and health may seem in opposition – but in many ways, they are two sides of the same coin. In this episode we’ll hear from Dutch photographer and kickboxer Ilse Twigt on how her relationship with her body changed after fighting cancer. We’ll also hear from Dr. Nina Jablonski, an American anthropologist who has done extensive research into human skin and its evolution. And finally, we fly to Australia to hear from Arjay, a carer in an aged care facility, to hear about how he uses beauty to connect with residents with dementia.
36:05
The Modern Warrior
Why does Olympic sprinter Noah Lyles constantly change up his look? How can a fresh haircut improve athletic performance? And what can a 93-year-old cheerleader teach us about growing older? For many, the worlds of sport and beauty seem miles apart. But in reality, they’re deeply connected. In this episode, we’ll travel to Clapham, South London to speak to Sheldon Edwards, the man responsible for the hairstyles of some of the world’s best-known sports stars. We’ll interview Fumie Takino, the 93-year-old founder of the senior cheerleading squad Japan Pom Pom. And finally, speak to the fastest man on the planet, Noah Lyles, to better understand the role beauty plays in the world of elite sports.
36:55
More Than Skin Deep
Skin is the biggest, heaviest organ in the body – but what actually is it? And what potential does artificial skin technology have for revolutionizing not only the beauty industry, but medicine and beyond? In this episode, we'll speak to Paul Dalton, Associate Professor at the University of Oregon, who has invented a 3D printer for artificial skin, and Valerie Michault, Research and Development Director of Human and Environmental Predictive Technologies at L'Oréal Groupe. We’ll also hear from several scientists – neuroscientist Afnan Azizi, chemist Catherine Ngila and astrophysicist Becky Smethurst – about how they find beauty in their field of research. And finally, we’ll trace the journey of the molecule Melasyl from lab to product, with the help of L'Oréal Groupe’s Janet Wangari Olivero, VP for Research and Innovation, and Anne Colonna, Head of Advanced Research.
36:06
The Chicken and the Egg
Technology is quickly shaping the beauty industry — but how is beauty shaping technology?In this episode, Nicola Mendelsohn, Head of Global Business Group at Meta, and Louise Yems, Strategy Director of creative agency The Digital Fairy, discuss how online beauty communities and companies are influencing and shaping today’s biggest tech platforms. Next, we travel to Salt Lake City, Utah to speak to Briel Adams Wheatley, an influencer and makeup artist who was born without limbs, about how she built her online career. And finally, we hear from decorated Paralympian Veronica Yoko and L'Oréal Groupe’s Head of Corporate Affairs about how hardware is making the world more accessible and inclusive.
33:39
The Lipstick Effect
How did lipstick become a key economic indicator? Why is Paris the beauty capital of the world? And what can we learn from South Korea’s booming male cosmetics market? In this episode, we’ll interview economist Daniel MacDonald and textured hair expert and entrepreneur Dr. Aude Livoreil-Djampou. We'll take to the streets of Paris, asking people what "French beauty" really means. And finally, we’ll fly to Seoul and speak to Shawn Issure, a content creator and K-beauty expert, who is joined by a translator and talks about the rise in male beauty consumption.
A new podcast hosted by Isabella Rossellini explores the hidden role beauty plays in sports, technology, politics, business and more. From top soccer players’ favorite barber to a 107-year-old tattoo artist, each conversation reveals how beauty shapes the human experience.