More Than Skin Deep

Skin is the biggest, heaviest organ in the body – but what actually is it? And what potential does artificial skin technology have for revolutionizing not only the beauty industry, but medicine and beyond? In this episode, we'll speak to Paul Dalton, Associate Professor at the University of Oregon, who has invented a 3D printer for artificial skin, and Valerie Michault, Research and Development Director of Human and Environmental Predictive Technologies at L'Oréal Groupe. We’ll also hear from several scientists – neuroscientist Afnan Azizi, chemist Catherine Ngila and astrophysicist Becky Smethurst – about how they find beauty in their field of research. And finally, we’ll trace the journey of the molecule Melasyl from lab to product, with the help of L'Oréal Groupe’s Janet Wangari Olivero, VP for Research and Innovation, and Anne Colonna, Head of Advanced Research.