Things Become a Podcast — 2025 TBOT Tour Conversations

Books Are Magic — Brooklyn — Lynne Tillman

Lynne Tillman — author of many, many novels and non-fiction books, Guggenheim Fellow, and National Book Critics Circle Award finalist — and Craig discuss their two new books and friendship and loss. Craig reads a passage from his book about a walk in Japan that serves as a reflective journey on friendship and loss. Lynne reads from her own book, illustrating her storytelling style rooted in observations of ordinary life. The dialogue dives into various subjects, such as the nature of memoirs, the act of writing, the impact of personal experiences on storytelling, and Craig's unique approach to capturing life's details through photography. They also touch on themes like the influence of mentors, the benefits of meditation, and the importance of genuine human interactions. Toward the end, they engage in an audience Q&A, discussing the essence of memoir writing and its juxtaposition with personal history. Guest Links: • Lynne Tillman: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lynne_Tillman • Guggenheim Fellowship: https://www.gf.org/ • National Book Critics Circle: https://www.bookcritics.org/ Find Craig online at: https://craigmod.com And pick up a copy of "Things Become Other Things": • Amazon: https://amzn.to/3z1CjSt • Bookshop.org: https://bookshop.org/p/books/things-become-other-things-a-memoir-craig-mod/21707235?ean=9780593732540 • Apple Books: https://books.apple.com/us/book/things-become-other-things/id6618121918 • Barnes & Noble: https://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/things-become-other-things-craig-mod/1146138224?ean=9780593732540