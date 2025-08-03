Things Become a Podcast — 2025 TBOT Tour Conversations

Sam Anderson — New York Times Magazine staff writer, and friend of Weird Al Yankovic — and Craig discuss Craig's life in Japan, his walking journeys, and his writing process. Highlights include his adventurous walks across Japan, his interactions with notable figures like Jeff Bezos, and heartfelt moments of reconnecting with his birth family. The event also explores the cultural contrasts he experienced and his thoughtful approach to writing and storytelling.
Guest Links:
• Sam Anderson: https://www.shamblanderson.com/
• New York Times Magazine: https://www.nytimes.com/section/magazine
• Weird Al Yankovic Profile: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/04/09/magazine/weird-al-yankovic.html
--------
57:22
--------
57:22
Books Are Magic — Brooklyn — Lynne Tillman
Lynne Tillman — author of many, many novels and non-fiction books, Guggenheim Fellow, and National Book Critics Circle Award finalist — and Craig discuss their two new books and friendship and loss. Craig reads a passage from his book about a walk in Japan that serves as a reflective journey on friendship and loss. Lynne reads from her own book, illustrating her storytelling style rooted in observations of ordinary life. The dialogue dives into various subjects, such as the nature of memoirs, the act of writing, the impact of personal experiences on storytelling, and Craig's unique approach to capturing life's details through photography. They also touch on themes like the influence of mentors, the benefits of meditation, and the importance of genuine human interactions. Toward the end, they engage in an audience Q&A, discussing the essence of memoir writing and its juxtaposition with personal history.
Guest Links:
• Lynne Tillman: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lynne_Tillman
• Guggenheim Fellowship: https://www.gf.org/
• National Book Critics Circle: https://www.bookcritics.org/
--------
51:45
--------
51:45
Bookends and Beginnings — Chicago — Dan Sinker
Dan Sinker — stalwart Chicago writer, podcaster, and surrealist Twitter account maestro of @MayorEmanuel — and Craig discuss his experiences and insights on walking, storytelling, and embracing offline moments. He shares anecdotes from his walking journeys in Japan, reflecting on the impact of technology on daily life and the value of creating intentional disconnections. Mod highlights the inspiration behind his latest book, including the deeply personal process of honoring a childhood friend and the various encounters that enrich his solitary walks. Additionally, he touches on the unique community built through his membership program, the balance of utilizing technology for creativity while protecting mental well-being, and the significance of understanding and cherishing human connections through both his travels and personal life experiences.
Guest Links:
• Dan Sinker: https://dansinker.com/
• @MayorEmanuel: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dan_Sinker#@MayorEmanuel_Twitter_account
--------
59:51
--------
59:51
Diesel Books — LA — Dexter Thomas
Dexter Thomas — ex-Vice News reporter and Japan scholar — and Craig discuss Craig's experiences and observations living in Japan for over 25 years. The discussion touches on the complexities of Tokyo's topography, cultural nuances, and the socioeconomic contrasts between Japan and the U.S. Craig also reflects on his journey as a writer, the influence of his upbringing in a post-industrial American town, and his unexpected rise to media attention following a New York Times article recommendation. The talk ultimately delves into themes of social infrastructure, adoption of culture, and the significance of fostering full, rich days.
Guest Links:
• Dexter Thomas: https://whatupdex.com/
• Vice News: https://www.vice.com/en/topic/vice-news
--------
57:46
--------
57:46
3rd Place Books — Seattle — Liz Danzico
Liz Danzico — Vice President of Design at Microsoft and Founding Chair of the MFA Interaction Design Program at SVA in NYC — and Craig discuss his experiences walking Japan. He shares the impact walking has had on his life, including his immersive walks in the Japanese countryside and other parts of the world like the Camino de Santiago. Mod also delves into personal stories, such as his friendship with a childhood friend, Bryan, who was murdered shortly after graduation, and his complex relationship with his estranged father. He touches on the cultural nuances between Japan and other countries, the unexpected media attention he's received in Japan, and his philosophical approach to writing and creativity. The conversation also includes a 'fun' 'speed round' of questions about walking essentials and audience queries about his future writing plans and experiences with vipassana meditation.
Guest Links:
• Liz Danzico: https://bobulate.com/
• Microsoft: https://www.microsoft.com/
• SVA MFA Interaction Design: https://interactiondesign.sva.edu/
About Things Become a Podcast — 2025 TBOT Tour Conversations
A collection of conversations from Craig Mod's 2025 book tour for "Things Become Other Things." Recorded at independent bookstores across America, these chats explore: walking, writing, Japan, and the creative process with fellow writers, editors, and artists.