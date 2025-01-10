Powered by RND
PodcastsMusicThe Working Songwriter
Listen to The Working Songwriter in the App
Listen to The Working Songwriter in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

The Working Songwriter

Podcast The Working Songwriter
Joe Pug
Joe Pug hosts a weekly conversation with one of today's best songwriters. The latest 100 episodes are always free... all catalog episodes available to stre...
MusicMusic InterviewsArtsPerforming Arts

Available Episodes

5 of 100
  • Michelle Malone
    This artist is on the third decade of a career that his included collaborations with Indigo Girls, John Mayer, Gregg Allman, KT Tunstall, and many others.
    --------  
    1:00:53
  • Kishi Bashi
    This songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has toured with Regina Spektor, of Montreal, and many others.  He's recorded for Joyful Noise records and has built a largely grassroots following all over the globe.
    --------  
    1:10:15
  • Medium Build
    Nicholas Carpenter is the creative force behind this band that hails from Alaska, which has toured with FINNEAS and Tyler Chiders, and recorded for Island Records.
    --------  
    51:39
  • Iain Matthews
    This troubadour was a founding member of the legendary British folk group, Fairport Convention, and has gone on to have solo recording career that has spanned six decades.
    --------  
    59:09
  • Andrea Von Kampen
    This songwriter from Nebraska has toured with Ron Pope and Tallest Man on Earth, in addition to recording for Fantasy Records.
    --------  
    46:53

More Music podcasts

Trending Music podcasts

About The Working Songwriter

Joe Pug hosts a weekly conversation with one of today's best songwriters. The latest 100 episodes are always free... all catalog episodes available to stream in the Nation of Heat Vault. Visit joepugmusic.com/vault
Podcast website

Listen to The Working Songwriter, Music Saved Me Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.2.0 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/13/2025 - 3:53:07 PM