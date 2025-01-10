This artist is on the third decade of a career that his included collaborations with Indigo Girls, John Mayer, Gregg Allman, KT Tunstall, and many others.
--------
1:00:53
Kishi Bashi
This songwriter and multi-instrumentalist has toured with Regina Spektor, of Montreal, and many others. He's recorded for Joyful Noise records and has built a largely grassroots following all over the globe.
--------
1:10:15
Medium Build
Nicholas Carpenter is the creative force behind this band that hails from Alaska, which has toured with FINNEAS and Tyler Chiders, and recorded for Island Records.
--------
51:39
Iain Matthews
This troubadour was a founding member of the legendary British folk group, Fairport Convention, and has gone on to have solo recording career that has spanned six decades.
--------
59:09
Andrea Von Kampen
This songwriter from Nebraska has toured with Ron Pope and Tallest Man on Earth, in addition to recording for Fantasy Records.
Joe Pug hosts a weekly conversation with one of today's best songwriters.
The latest 100 episodes are always free... all catalog episodes available to stream in the Nation of Heat Vault. Visit joepugmusic.com/vault