Annick Hus is a Belgian Freelance Journalist who has studied Animal Welfare Science and Ethics and Law at the University of Winchester. Arie Trouwborst is a Nature Conservation Law Professor at Tilburg University. They have both chronicled the political, societal, and legal perspectives of wolves naturally recolonizing Europe. They both discussed the challenges within each of these categories, as each country within the European Union is looking to navigate coexistence with wolves and other predators on many levels. The Unravelling of a Success Story: How Politics Is Killing Europe’s WolvesWolves in Europe: From Conservation Icon to Political FlashpointWho Should Adapt: The Wolf or Us?Large Carnivores and The EU Habitats Directive – LegalObligations to Restore and Coexist@thewolfconnectionpod