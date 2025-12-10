Episode #240 Doug Smith - Lessons From Wolves
12/10/2025 | 47 mins.
Doug Smith retired as the Senior Wildlife Biologist in Yellowstone National park after 28 years of service where he supervised the wolf, elk, and bird programs. Doug has studied wolves for 44 years, done over 2,000 interviews, and appeared on numerous documentaries about wolves and birds for National Geographic, BBC, and CBS 60 Minutes. He is a member of the Mexican Wolf Recovery Team, the Re-Introduction Specialist Group, and the Canid Specialist Group for the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).He talked about the lessons he's learned from wolves, his experiences in captive facilities, including observations he made while visiting Wolf Connection, and his continued mission to advocate for wolves, wild places and and ecological restoration.Wolf Connection @wolfconnection@thewolfconnectionpod
Episode #239 Annick Hus & Arie Trouwborst - The Challenges of Wolf Conservation in Europe
12/03/2025 | 1h 15 mins.
Annick Hus is a Belgian Freelance Journalist who has studied Animal Welfare Science and Ethics and Law at the University of Winchester. Arie Trouwborst is a Nature Conservation Law Professor at Tilburg University. They have both chronicled the political, societal, and legal perspectives of wolves naturally recolonizing Europe. They both discussed the challenges within each of these categories, as each country within the European Union is looking to navigate coexistence with wolves and other predators on many levels. The Unravelling of a Success Story: How Politics Is Killing Europe’s WolvesWolves in Europe: From Conservation Icon to Political FlashpointWho Should Adapt: The Wolf or Us?Large Carnivores and The EU Habitats Directive – LegalObligations to Restore and Coexist@thewolfconnectionpod
Episode #238 John Potter - His Journey to Wolf Connection
11/05/2025 | 27 mins.
John Potter grew up in the Upper Great Lakes region, spending his formative years immersed in the lush forests of the Great Northwoods, where he developed a profound love for the natural world that continues to inspire his work today.After a successful 20-year career as an award-winning illustrator, John transitioned to painting full-time in 2002. John visited Wolf Connection for 3 days, immersing himself in the on-site programs, interacting with the wolf pack, and experiencing all the sanctuary had to offer. He spoke about his time at Wolf Connection and what impacted him the most. John Potter Website@johnpotterart@thewolfconnectionpod
Episode #237 Melissa Smith - Sociological Aspects of State Species Management
10/01/2025 | 1h
Melissa Smith is the Executive Director & Founder of Friends of the Wisconsin Wolf & Wildlife and has served on D.C. environmental committees with a deep understanding of the Endangered Species Act. She explored the significance of sociological sciences within state policy management of species, how this influences the effectiveness of State Endangered Species Acts (SESA) and State Wildlife Action Plans (SWAP), and the way governmental agencies on all levels can be ineffective in implementing protection plans for all species. Great Lakes Wildlife Alliance/Friends of the Wisconsin Wolf & Wildlife@endangeredspeciescoalition@thewolfconnectionpod
Episode #236 Dr. John Vucetich - Government Interference in Native Species Restoration
9/24/2025 | 1h 4 mins.
Dr. John Vucetich has been working on the Isle Royale Wolf & Moose Project for over 30 years. He is a distinguished Professor at Michigan Technological University where he teaches Wildlife Ecology and Environmental Ethics. We discussed the global biodiversity crisis we are currently in at the moment, the value of species within the context of an environment, his co-authored paper titled Government agencies in the United States are obstructing native species restoration, creating regulatory pits for wildlife, and the ways regulatory pits for wildlife are created. Government Agencies in the U.S. are Obstructing Native Species Restoration@wolvesandmooseofisleroyale@thewolfconnectionpod
The Wolf Connection