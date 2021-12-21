Exploring ancient mysteries and contradictions, and what they mean for us today. The UnchartedX podcast is the audio version of the videos presented on the Unc... More
029: Egypt Recap and Learnings - with the Snake Bros
029: Once again joined by Kyle and Russ Allen - the Brothers of the Serpent, to recap our recent Egypt trip, discuss the trip, learnings, and mysteries that were solved!
12/13/2022
2:35:52
028: Talking the Big Picture of our Ancient Past with the Snake Bros
028: I'm joined by Kyle and Russ Allen - the Brothers of the Serpent, for another fascinating discussion getting into the many mysteries of our past and trying to tackle the big picture of what went on!
6/16/2022
2:14:10
027: Investigating the Scoop Marks at the Aswan Quarry
027: My investigation into the mysterious Scoop Marks at the Granite quarry of Aswan - with bonus material and maybe some ranting!
5/13/2022
2:07:00
026: Talking Carolina Bays with Antonio Zamora!
026: Continuing on our current focus on cataclysmic floods and the Younger Dryas, we discuss the mystery of the Carolina Bays with Antonio Zamora
4/3/2022
2:38:46
025: Talking Younger Dryas Cosmic Impacts with George Howard!
025: Following up from the last podcast, Ben interviews George Howard about his work with the Comet Research Group