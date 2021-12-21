Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Exploring ancient mysteries and contradictions, and what they mean for us today. The UnchartedX podcast is the audio version of the videos presented on the Unc... More
Exploring ancient mysteries and contradictions, and what they mean for us today. The UnchartedX podcast is the audio version of the videos presented on the UnchartedX channel.

  • 029: Egypt Recap and Learnings - with the Snake Bros
    029: Once again joined by Kyle and Russ Allen - the Brothers of the Serpent, to recap our recent Egypt trip, discuss the trip, learnings, and mysteries that were solved!
    12/13/2022
    2:35:52
  • 028: Talking the Big Picture of our Ancient Past with the Snake Bros
    028: I'm joined by Kyle and Russ Allen - the Brothers of the Serpent, for another fascinating discussion getting into the many mysteries of our past and trying to tackle the big picture of what went on!
    6/16/2022
    2:14:10
  • 027: Investigating the Scoop Marks at the Aswan Quarry
    027: My investigation into the mysterious Scoop Marks at the Granite quarry of Aswan - with bonus material and maybe some ranting!
    5/13/2022
    2:07:00
  • 026: Talking Carolina Bays with Antonio Zamora!
    026: Continuing on our current focus on cataclysmic floods and the Younger Dryas, we discuss the mystery of the Carolina Bays with Antonio Zamora
    4/3/2022
    2:38:46
  • 025: Talking Younger Dryas Cosmic Impacts with George Howard!
    025: Following up from the last podcast, Ben interviews George Howard about his work with the Comet Research Group
    12/21/2021
    1:56:57

About The UnchartedX Podcast

Exploring ancient mysteries and contradictions, and what they mean for us today. The UnchartedX podcast is the audio version of the videos presented on the UnchartedX channel.
