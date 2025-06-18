Dug Pinnick of King's X: 50+ Years of Musical Passion
King's X, the band formed by bassist, songwriter, and vocalist Dug Pinnick, guitarist Ty Tabor, and drummer Jerry Gaskill roughly 40 years ago, has pushed musical, lyrical, and even technological boundaries since its debut. Before that, these musical adventurers brushed up against the Christian music subculture as members of Phil Keaggy's band and others. But despite their early connection to the Jesus Movement - or perhaps because of it - they decided to specifically avoid any connection to the Christian music market when they formed King's X. Thousands of Christian rock fans nonetheless embraced them, parsing the imagery in their lyrics and wondering where they were coming from.
35 years into their journey, King's X continues to innovate in the studio and rock on the stage. Listen in as Dug reflects on a long and - at times heartbreaking life in hard rock.
@45RPM "Jesus Music" pioneer John Fischer & Counterculture V. Subculture
John Fischer was making "Jesus Music" in the mid-1960s - before it was even a "thing." At a recent live event in Fullerton California, JJT invited Fischer to join the conversation and talk about those early countercultural days and how it all came together. Before there was an industry, a genre, or even a movement, there were kids with guitars and a desire to experience God in a meaningful, tangible way. Fischer went on to become one of the accidental innovators of a new style of music. But when the counterculture became a subculture - and a movement became a market - he never lost that fire in his belly. What might the counterculture of the 60s have to tell us about our troubled times today - and what might a new Jesus Movement look - and sound - like if it was to break out now?
@45RPM Robert Deeble on the Therapeutic and Spiritual Power of Music to Bridge the Space Between Us
We've loved Robert Deeble for a long time around here. His brand of thoughtful alternative folk fit right in with artists like Over The Rhine, Vigilantes of Love, Innocence Mission, and Victoria Williams - and his side gig as a graphic artist lent a gorgeous visual perspective to all of his releases. His output has slowed over the last couple of decades as he became a successful psychologist and built a thriving practice in Oregon. So it was very good news indeed when we heard that he was about to release a new album - produced by Ric Hordinski no less! With many of us feeling more than a little on edge these days, we thought a touch-base with our favorite songsmith-turned-therapist was long overdue.
In this special @45RPM episode of the show we focus on clips of JJT's full conversation with Robert. These bits focus on his new album - the beautiful collection entitled The Space Between Us that is currently seeking support via Kickstarter for a vinyl and CD release. And if you dig this, you can head over to OUR PATREON PAGE to hear the REST OF THE STORY! Patreon now allows a "free membership" - and it would be awesome if you would take a minute to sign up (for free) and take a listen. We will be posting more special content exclusively on that page (and even more on the paid side) from now on!
Chris Taylor Carries The Flame (+ Sixpence on the Jukebox!)
Chris Taylor is a lifer. His first bands, (Windows and Love Coma,) were covered by True Tunes when we were just getting started back in the early 90s. While his bandmate Matt Slocum went on to form the alternative pop group Sixpence None The Richer, Taylor continued to release projects as Love Coma and as a solo artist. He also became an accomplished painter along the way. Now, almost 35 years later, Taylor continues to break new artistic ground. His most recent Love Coma project (which included contributions by Slocum) was a stunner, and his brand new solo project - "I Carry The Flame" may be his best work yet. You may have heard Taylor when he appeared on our Bruce Cockburn episode, but this time it's all about him, his longevity, and how he keeps the flame burning after all these years. PLUS we spin the new EP "Rosemary Hill" by Sixpence None The Richer on the Jukebox!
@45RPM - The Choir's Translucent Ambience
Derri Daugherty, Steve Hindalong, and Dan Michaels surprised all of us when THE CHOIR dropped a fully-realized, manufactured, and ready-to-ship ambient instrumental project called Translucent in late 2024. Although the band has been incorporating ambient elements in their music since the 80s, this was a first for them. Join us as we discuss how Translucent came together, how the band approaches this element of their sound, and more. Find the show notes for this episode HERE. (Or go to truetunes.com/translucent)
Listening to better music and listening to music better - with music industry veteran, author, artist, and producer John J. Thompson and a diverse panel of artists, songwriters, producers, and industry innovators who seek the deeper resonances in music and culture. Knowing that all music is spiritual, can we sing along with the good, the true, and the beautiful in ways that make us better neighbors, more compelling artists, and richer reflectors of the light by which we live and move and have our being? Let’s try.