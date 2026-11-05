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237 episodes
Winter glow-up tips you're skipping for clear skin, happy hormones + a healthier lifestyle.10/29/2026 | 36 mins.Your winter glow-up goes beyond skincare! In this episode, I’m sharing underrated habits to support clearer skin, balanced hormones, and overall wellness from the inside out. From nutrition and movement to beauty and self-care, these simple shifts from an acne specialist, nutrition coach and esthetician can make a lasting difference.
Products mentioned:
Mult-Eye (eye cream) https://freeskinbytessa.com/products/mult-eye
Lip- Slip (lip serum)
https://freeskinbytessa.com/products/lip-slip
Book virtual acne care: https://www.tessaskin.com/acne-care
@myestytessa | freeskinbytessa.com
SPONSORED BY GLOSS GENIUS
Earn more and get your time back with GlossGenius. Use code TREATMENT at glossgenius.com/treatmentroom for 50% off your first two months of a premium plan.
- Can you eat for clear skin without becoming afraid of food? In this episode, we’re talking about using nutrition as a tool for acne while maintaining a healthy relationship with food.
We cover:
Food elimination without labeling foods “good” or “bad”
Clearing, reintroduction + maintenance phases
Why “everything in moderation” isn’t always the goal
Dietary flexibility vs. acne-clearing goals
Meal planning for consistency
Food tracking as a tool for awareness
Eating disorder considerations
Avoiding the all-or-nothing spiral
The goal isn’t perfection — it’s awareness. Your next meal is always another opportunity.
Book virtual acne care: https://www.tessaskin.com/acne-care
@myestytessa | freeskinbytessa.com
SPONSORED BY GLOSS GENIUS
Earn more and get your time back with GlossGenius. Use code TREATMENT at glossgenius.com/treatmentroom for 50% off your first two months of a premium plan.
Building the cult favorite skincare brand iS Clinical (and what the industry gets wrong.)09/04/2026 | 1h 9 mins.On this episode of The Treatment Room, I’m joined by Bryan Johns, co-founder, President and CEO of iS Clinical. Since founding iS Clinical with Alec Call in 2000, Bryan has been at the center of the professional skincare industry and the brand’s growth into a globally recognized name.
We also talk about Icon Skincare, the new prestige skincare brand Bryan and Alec launched in June 2026, and the inspiration behind its connection to Hollywood’s Golden Age and legendary facialist Madam Renna.
In this episode, we get into:
How Bryan and Alec got their start in skincare and built the beloved celebrity brand.
The story behind building iS Clinical
What it really takes to start and develop a skincare line
The surprising Marilyn Monroe connection behind Icon Skincare
What Golden-Age Hollywood can teach us about skincare
The role of estheticians and skincare professionals in the industry
The complexity of formulation and why two products containing the same active ingredient aren't necessarily equivalent
What actually goes into creating an effective skincare formula
What decades of building iS Clinical taught him about skincare and business
Why launch Icon after building one of the industry's most recognized professional skincare brands
What's changed about launching a skincare company today
Where Bryan thinks the skincare industry is headed next!
If you're an esthetician, skincare professional, brand founder, or just someone who loves skincare, this is a conversation you won't want to miss.
Listen to The Treatment Room wherever you get your podcasts.
Follow me:
Instagram: @myestytessa
Skincare: @freeskinbytessa
Acne: @acnefriendlyfood
Learn more:
iS Clinical
Icon Skincare
SPONSORED BY GLOSS GENIUS
Earn more and get your time back with GlossGenius. Use code TREATMENT at glossgenius.com/treatmentroom for 50% off your first two months of a premium plan.
- In this episode of The Treatment Room, I’m joined by one of the most respected names in acne education to talk all things comedone extractions, Douglas Preston. We dive into common myths, why extractions are often misunderstood, what separates an average extraction from an exceptional one, and the advice every esthetician should hear—whether you’re new to the industry or years into your career.
We also discuss why beauty schools rarely teach this skill in depth, how to approach extractions safely and effectively, the truth about extraction timing, favorite professional acne products, and lessons learned from more than four decades in aesthetics. Whether you’re an esthetician looking to refine your extraction technique or better your business from one of the industry's best, this episode is packed with practical insight.
Purchase the RXtractor: Code: Tess10%
Learn with Douglas: Code Tess10
Eat to Clear is officially live! My new acne-friendly recipe ebook is now available and linked below.
SPONSORED BY GLOSS GENIUS
Earn more and get your time back with GlossGenius. Use code TREATMENT at glossgenius.com/treatmentroom for 50% off your first two months of a premium plan.
Connect with me:
Instagram: @myestytessa
Instagram: @acnefriendlyfood
Website: freeskinbytessa.com
- Policies aren’t about being rigid—they’re about creating healthy boundaries that allow providers to deliver their best work.
In this episode, I’m breaking down the “why” behind the policies in my acne coaching practice, from program timelines and cancellations to skincare purchasing, refunds, communication expectations, and why consistency matters for results.
Whether you’re a current client, considering working with me, or you’re a fellow service provider, this episode will help you understand the purpose behind the policies that keep a coaching business—and great client relationships—sustainable.
Plus, I’m announcing my new personalized macro coaching program (!!!) and sharing my advice for anyone trying to improve both their skin and body composition at the same time.
For personalized macro coaching, book intro phase here.
PLUS: Eat to Clear is officially live! My new acne-friendly recipe ebook is now available and linked below.
SPONSORED BY GLOSS GENIUS
Earn more and get your time back with GlossGenius. Use code TREATMENT at glossgenius.com/treatmentroom for 50% off your first two months of a premium plan.
Connect with me:Instagram: @myestytessa
Instagram: @acnefriendlyfoodWebsite: freeskinbytessa.com
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About The Treatment Room
A podcast by an esthetician, for estheticians + skincare lovers. Hi, I'm Tess! I am a licensed esthetician, double certified acne expert, NASM health + nutrition coach, and skincare brand founder. I'm here to share in my business, the acne process, my conversations with experts in the industry, and everything you want to know about skin wellness.Podcast website
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