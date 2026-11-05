On this episode of The Treatment Room, I’m joined by Bryan Johns, co-founder, President and CEO of iS Clinical. Since founding iS Clinical with Alec Call in 2000, Bryan has been at the center of the professional skincare industry and the brand’s growth into a globally recognized name.

We also talk about Icon Skincare, the new prestige skincare brand Bryan and Alec launched in June 2026, and the inspiration behind its connection to Hollywood’s Golden Age and legendary facialist Madam Renna.

In this episode, we get into:

How Bryan and Alec got their start in skincare and built the beloved celebrity brand.

The story behind building iS Clinical

What it really takes to start and develop a skincare line

The surprising Marilyn Monroe connection behind Icon Skincare

What Golden-Age Hollywood can teach us about skincare

The role of estheticians and skincare professionals in the industry

The complexity of formulation and why two products containing the same active ingredient aren't necessarily equivalent

What actually goes into creating an effective skincare formula

What decades of building iS Clinical taught him about skincare and business

Why launch Icon after building one of the industry's most recognized professional skincare brands

What's changed about launching a skincare company today

Where Bryan thinks the skincare industry is headed next!

If you're an esthetician, skincare professional, brand founder, or just someone who loves skincare, this is a conversation you won't want to miss.

Listen to The Treatment Room wherever you get your podcasts.

Follow me:

Instagram: @myestytessa

Skincare: @freeskinbytessa

Acne: @acnefriendlyfood

Learn more:

iS Clinical

Icon Skincare



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