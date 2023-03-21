Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
A podcast by an esthetician, for estheticians + skincare geeks. Hi, I'm Tess! An ex-corporate employee turned licensed skin expert and virtual esthetician.
A podcast by an esthetician, for estheticians + skincare geeks. Hi, I'm Tess! An ex-corporate employee turned licensed skin expert and virtual esthetician. Now I'm here to share in how I made beauty my business, and everything that comes along the way!

  • 12. Understanding hyperpigmentation (CONCEPTS INSTITUTE)
    Welcome back to The Treatment Room podcast! In this week's episode I wanted to cover the important topic of hyperpigmentation, including melasma, PIE, PIH, freckles, sun spots, vitiligo (hypopigmentation) and more! We talk beneficial ingredients, treatments, and preventative tips. and more. Thank you to educator + esthetician, Michele Phelan of ⁠Concepts Institute for joining me! ⁠Get in touch with Michele.⁠ MICHELE'S COURSES Tessa's Recs for Hyperpigmentation Living Cell Clarifier Derma Pigment Brightener Vitamin C Retinol Michele's episodes: AUTOIMMUNE AND SKIN LYMPHATIC DRAINAGE To shop Glymed Plus, register on the top right via my authorized store: https://glymedplus.com/home/index
    4/28/2023
    1:08:58
  • 11. Q+A (sephora haul, pregnancy + acne, barrier health)
    Welcome to The Treatment Room! Today I want to answer your questions including: - what I got at the Sephora sale - Merit beauty/ acne-safe makeup - Men's skincare routine - How to care for your barrier - Am I hiring? Products mentioned: Favorites - CBD Masque - Regen Booster (email to order with free shipping) [email protected] Sephora haul - Merit beauty blush - Bare minerals SPF concealer - Olaplex lash serum - Bobbi brown gel eyeliner Barrier health: - Cell Protection Serum - CBD Microsilver miracle serum Men's routine: - Men's Essential cleanser - Pre-treatment foaming cleanser - FreeSKIN cleansers - Vitamin C Cleanser - Hydro Gel - Skin Recovery Mist - Vitamin C - Retinol - Photo age SPF (hydrating) - Oil free SPF book mentioned MY SOCIAL MEDIA + SHOPS ⁠Schedule a mentorship call with me ⁠ ⁠shop FSBT⁠ (my skincare brand) or follow along on instagram @freeskinbytessa. ⁠Shop acne safe makeup, hairecare and more⁠ ⁠Now Booking Acne Bootcamp!⁠  ⁠Book a skin consultation or mentorship call with me: www.tessaskin.com⁠ To shop Glymed Plus, register on the top right via my authorized store: ⁠https://glymedplus.com/store/tessaskin⁠ Tess' Instagram @myestytessa Tess' YouTube: Tess Zolly Tess' TikTok: @myestytessa Music: Sweet by LiQWYD | https://www.instagram.com/liqwyd Music promoted by https://www.free-stock-music.com Creative Commons Attribution 3.0 Unported License https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/deed.en_US
    4/21/2023
    47:03
  • 10. The luxury of boundaries (SITKO SKIN)
    Welcome to The Treatment Room! Today we are talking about the art of creating a luxury experience for your clients *while* maintaining your boundaries as a skin professionals. Stacy Sitko is a licensed esthetician of 23 years and owner of Sitko Skin in Portland, Oregon. We talk: - client green and red flags - how to break up with a client - the importance of protecting your energy as a provider - what it means to provide your clients with a luxury experience Take Stacy's course in Golden Experience guide. SAVE with CODE TESSA10 Follow Stacy @sitkoskin Book with Stacy Have a question for me? Leave a comment on my latest post @myestytessa MY SOCIAL MEDIA + SHOPS ⁠⁠⁠Schedule a mentorship call with me ⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠shop FSBT⁠⁠⁠ (my skincare brand) or follow along on instagram @freeskinbytessa. ⁠⁠⁠Shop acne safe makeup, hairecare and more⁠⁠⁠ ⁠⁠⁠Now Booking Acne Bootcamp!⁠⁠⁠  ⁠⁠⁠Book a skin consultation or mentorship call with me: www.tessaskin.com⁠⁠⁠ my nutrition coach: @betterbodieswithd To shop Glymed Plus, register on the top right via my authorized store: ⁠⁠⁠https://glymedplus.com/store/tessaskin⁠⁠⁠ Tess' Instagram @myestytessa Tess' YouTube: Tess Zolly Tess' TikTok: @myestytessa
    4/7/2023
    1:12:35
  • 9. Botox + filler (P.A. TAYLOR SZUPIANY)
    Welcome to The Treatment Room! Today we are talking all things injectibles... from Botox to Xeomin to Daxxify... We cover what to know about lip filler (what are the options? what should you ask for?) As well as Taylor's path to medical aesthetics in LA and how she went from the Operating Room to advanced injecting, lasers and plastics. Follow Taylor @Taylors_pac Have a question for me? Leave a comment on my latest post @myestytessa MY SOCIAL MEDIA + SHOPS ⁠⁠Schedule a mentorship call with me ⁠⁠ ⁠⁠shop FSBT⁠⁠ (my skincare brand) or follow along on instagram @freeskinbytessa. ⁠⁠Shop acne safe makeup, hairecare and more⁠⁠ ⁠⁠Now Booking Acne Bootcamp!⁠⁠  ⁠⁠Book a skin consultation or mentorship call with me: www.tessaskin.com⁠⁠ my nutrition coach: @betterbodieswithd To shop Glymed Plus, register on the top right via my authorized store: ⁠⁠https://glymedplus.com/store/tessaskin⁠⁠ Tess' Instagram @myestytessa Tess' YouTube: Tess Zolly Tess' TikTok: @myestytessa
    3/31/2023
    1:08:15
  • 8. Acne-friendly meals, my rules for PD + is your retinol doing the job?
    Welcome to The Treatment Room! Today I am answering your listener q's including: - is retinol effective for acne? - Perioral Dermatitis and your routine - my go to meals/ diet for acne sufferers - how to treat acne AND manage triggers Have a question for me? Leave a comment on my latest post @myestytessa MY SOCIAL MEDIA + SHOPS ⁠Schedule a mentorship call with me ⁠ ⁠shop FSBT⁠ (my skincare brand) or follow along on instagram @freeskinbytessa. ⁠Shop acne safe makeup, hairecare and more⁠ ⁠Now Booking Acne Bootcamp!⁠  ⁠Book a skin consultation or mentorship call with me: www.tessaskin.com⁠ my nutrition coach: @betterbodieswithd To shop Glymed Plus, register on the top right via my authorized store: ⁠https://glymedplus.com/store/tessaskin⁠ Tess' Instagram @myestytessa Tess' YouTube: Tess Zolly Tess' TikTok: @myestytessa
    3/21/2023
    1:11:05

About The Treatment Room

A podcast by an esthetician, for estheticians + skincare geeks. Hi, I'm Tess! An ex-corporate employee turned licensed skin expert and virtual esthetician. Now I'm here to share in how I made beauty my business, and everything that comes along the way!
