The Tortured Proteins Department

Episode 5: NIH Ghosting, Open Access Policies, and Scientists' interaction with LLMs

We chatted about the latest news, including the new NIH open access policy, trends observed with scientists using LLMs, & the Montpelier Mile race. "The new Administration began weaponizing what should not be weaponized - the health of all Americans...creating chaos and promoting an...unreasoned agenda of blacklisting certain topics, that...has absolutely nothing to do with the promotion of science." - Judge William Young (reported by Max Kozlov, Nature News) An Evaluation of Biomolecular Energetics Learned by AlphaFoldProduct-stabilized filamentation by human glutamine synthetase allosterically tunes metabolic activity