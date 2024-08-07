Netanyahu Attack & Iran's Nuclear Program: Inside Report From Jerusalem | Tipping Point with Jimmy Evans

I've been studying prophecy for over 40 years, and what's happening right now is unprecedented. Iran is closer than ever to nuclear capabilities, with reports suggesting they could have enough material for 9 nuclear warheads within weeks. This isn't just about politics - it's about the survival of Israel and the fulfillment of Biblical prophecy. As always, my mission is to keep you informed and encouraged. Remember, when you see these things begin to happen, look up - your redemption draws near!