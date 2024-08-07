The Prophetic Sign Nobody is Talking About | Tipping Point with Jimmy Evans
To watch full episodes of Tipping Point, visit https://EndTimes.com
Join me as I sit down with Rabbi Jason Sobel for a prophetic discussion that will open your eyes to what's happening in Israel right now. Rabbi Sobel reveals incredible insights about this Hebrew year 5785, the prophetic fall of Lebanon, and how current events in the Middle East are setting the stage for major biblical prophecies. You won't believe the connections between ancient Hebrew numbers and today's headlines, including the Ukraine war and rising global tensions. Whether you're interested in Bible prophecy or trying to make sense of world events, this conversation will give you hope and understanding for the days ahead.
Exclusive Meeting With Trump, Temple Plans & Iran War | Tipping Point with Jimmy Evans
Join me for a powerful double feature! First, I sit down with end-times expert Joseph Morris to discuss his new book "End Times Made Easy" and explore the prophetic significance of current events. Fresh from our gathering with President Trump and 2,500 faith leaders in Atlanta, Joseph shares incredible insights about the Rapture, glorified bodies, and what the Millennial Kingdom will actually be like.
Then, in our subscriber-only portion, I share exclusive details from my private meeting with President Trump alongside 30 faith leaders, discussing his plans for a faith office near the Oval Office and his commitment to appointing conservative justices. I also break down Israel's unprecedented strikes on Iran's military infrastructure, the emerging preparations for the Third Temple including a new Ark of the Covenant replica, and how these events align perfectly with biblical prophecy.
For exclusive content and in-depth analysis on end-times prophecy and current events, visit https://EndTimes.com
Netanyahu Attack & Iran's Nuclear Program: Inside Report From Jerusalem | Tipping Point with Jimmy Evans
I've been studying prophecy for over 40 years, and what's happening right now is unprecedented. Iran is closer than ever to nuclear capabilities, with reports suggesting they could have enough material for 9 nuclear warheads within weeks. This isn't just about politics - it's about the survival of Israel and the fulfillment of Biblical prophecy.
As always, my mission is to keep you informed and encouraged. Remember, when you see these things begin to happen, look up - your redemption draws near!
For exclusive content and in-depth analysis on end-times prophecy and current events, visit https://EndTimes.com
Subscribers immediately gain access to:
-Extended interviews with experts like Jimmy Evans, Mark Hitchcock, Brian Schrauger, Lee Cummings, Max Lucado and so much more.
-Detailed breakdowns of prophetic scriptures
-Regular updates on Middle East developments
-Exclusive articles and Q&A
Don't miss out on critical insights that could shape our understanding of these pivotal times. Subscribe to our channel and visit endtimes.com today to stay informed and prepared.
Why Christians can't Ignore Israel | Tipping Point with Jimmy Evans
To watch full episodes of Tipping Point, visit https://EndTimes.com
In this episode of Tipping Point, I sit down with my longtime friend Lee Cummings to discuss his important new book, “Why Israel Matters.” We explore the historical, political, and theological significance of Israel in today’s world. Don’t miss this vital conversation about one of the most critical issues of our time.
The Great Reset...Is America At Risk? | Tipping Point with Jimmy Evans
In this episode, I sit down with Billy Crone to discuss his new book “Klaus Schwab Joe Biden and the Plan The Destruction of America.” We dive deep into the World Economic Forum’s “Great Reset” agenda and how it ties into current global events. Billy reveals shocking connections between the Biden administration and Klaus Schwab’s vision for a new world order. Don’t miss this crucial conversation about the challenges facing our nation and the world. In the subscriber-only portion, they discuss more in-depth topics related to current events in Israel, China, and Russia, and how these relate to their interpretation of Bible prophecy.
--------
For exclusive content and in-depth analysis on end-times prophecy and current events, visit https://EndTimes.com
Subscribers immediately gain access to:
-Extended interviews with experts like Jimmy Evans, Mark Hitchcock, Brian Schrauger, Lee Cummings, Max Lucado and so much more.
-Detailed breakdowns of prophetic scriptures
-Regular updates on Middle East developments
-Exclusive articles and Q&A
Don't miss out on critical insights that could shape our understanding of these pivotal times. Subscribe to our channel and visit endtimes.com today to stay informed and prepared.
Welcome to the Tipping Point Podcast, launched by Pastor Jimmy Evans to answer your questions about biblical prophecy and the end times. Each week we release new content based on current world events. Jimmy Evans and other Bible teachers guide viewers through Scripture, helping believers find hope, peace, and encouragement.
This podcast draws on decades of pastoral study, experience, and biblical expertise to answer these questions:
- What does the Bible say will happen in the last days?
- What does the Bible say about the present moment?
- Are prophetic events happening now?
- How do current events tie into end times prophecy?
- How can I prepare for the future?