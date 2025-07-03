The Glastonbury headliner series: To mark our 10 year anniversary, we have episodes with Neil Young bassist Corey McCormick and Olivia Rodrigo guitarist Daisy Spencer, which are released the day each headlines the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury. We've taken it a stage further for the Friday night headliners The 1975, as we will be hosting a live episode with touring band members that you can attend at The Courtyard Theatre in London on Friday 11th July. Come join us, as there will be live performances from John Waugh, Polly Money and Gabi King, plus Q and A, merch, and even a handful of soundcheck access tickets. Let's celebrate 10 years of the podcast, together! Go to The StageLeft Podcast bio on Instagram for a direct link to buy tickets.

🎸 “I wanted to be the dad who’s present — not recovering from the night before.” — Corey McCormick The Glastonbury headliner series: To mark our 10 year anniversary, we have episodes with Neil Young bassist Corey McCormick and Olivia Rodrigo guitarist Daisy Spencer, which are released the day each headlines the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury. From playing with Neil Young and Chris Cornell to navigating fatherhood while touring the world, Corey McCormick joins us to share raw insights into balancing rock’n’roll with real life. In this emotional and honest episode, Corey opens up about giving up alcohol for his kids, facing early struggles without parental support, and the bittersweet feeling of achieving your dreams without the one person you hoped would be proud. 🎧 Listen now at thestageleftpodcast.com #StageLeftPodcast #CoreyMcCormick #NeilYoung #ChrisCornell #Glastonbury #TourLife #MusicIndustry #MusicianParent #MusicPodcast #BassGuitar

The StageLeft Podcast sits down with Daisy Spencer - the incredible rhythm guitarist behind Olivia Rodrigo's record-breaking Guts World Tour! In this candid conversation, Daisy opens up about: ✨ Creating a "stage persona" to handle arena-sized crowds ✨ The reality of touring at the highest level ✨ Her guitar part on Vampire ✨ Those magical acoustic moments with Olivia ✨ Making big life changes to stay grounded on tour ✨ The night she played "Hot to Go" with Chappell Roan. From hotel breakfast addictions to getting "street spirit" Radiohead vibes on guitar - this is a raw, honest look at life behind one of the biggest tours in music. "You kind of go into a different state of mind when you're on stage... it really becomes a group effort" - Daisy Spencer 🎧 Listen now wherever you get your podcasts #StageLeftPodcast #DaisySpencer #OliviaRodrigo #GutsWorldTour #TourLife #MusicPodcast

If you've got Oasis hysteria with the reunion beginning on Friday, then you may enjoy this episode with guitarist Gem Archer, recorded in 2017. We will be at the first show back in Cardiff, so come say hi or reach out. To mark the 10 year anniversary, we are also doing a live episode on July 11th at The Courtyard Theatre with three of The 1975 touring band, fresh off the back of headlining Glastonbury. Go to our Instagram profile bio for a direct link for tickets.

If you've got Oasis hysteria with the reunion beginning on Friday, then you may enjoy this episode with the keyboardist for that Oasis reunion - Christian Madden. This was recorded in 2017, and was listened to (and tweeted about with love) by Bonehead! We will be at the first show back in Cardiff, so come say hi or reach out. To mark the 10 year anniversary, we are also doing a live episode on July 11th at The Courtyard Theatre with three of The 1975 touring band, fresh off the back of headlining Glastonbury. Go to our Instagram profile bio for a direct link for tickets.

About The StageLeft Podcast

The StageLeft Podcast lifts the veil on the music industry by telling the stories of those with a unique vantage point. We talk to the unsung heroes behind the success and help young musicians going into an ever complex industry by gleaning advice about the working practices of the the greats from those who were in close proximity when the magic was being made. The StageLeft Podcast has featured musicians who’ve worked performed live & in the studio with David Bowie, Elvis Presley, The Beatles, Michael Jackson, Fleetwood Mac, Bob Dylan, U2, The Rolling Stones, Oasis, The Prodigy, Bjork, Dave Gilmour, Morrissey, Alanis Morissette, The Damned and Fun Lovin' Criminals. In January 2016, David Bowie's long term producer Tony Visconti appeared to to talk in depth about how Bowie was recording his final album Blackstar. The episode was released only a few days before Bowie passed, and was met with much acclaim.