Secrets of Statecraft is a bi-monthly podcast hosted by Andrew Roberts which explores the effect that the study of History has had on the careers and decision-m...

Secrets of Statecraft is a bi-monthly podcast hosted by Andrew Roberts which explores the effect that the study of History has had on the careers and decision-m...

Lord (George) Robertson, Secretary-General of NATO, talks about steering the organization through some of its most perilous moments.

Former prime minister of Australia Tony Abbott is in characteristically forthright form when discussing the past, present, and future of Western institutions.

About The Secrets of Statecraft

Secrets of Statecraft is a bi-monthly podcast hosted by Andrew Roberts which explores the effect that the study of History has had on the careers and decision-making of public figures, and which will also ask leading historians about the influence that the study of History had on their biographical subjects. The title is taken from Winston Churchill’s reply on Coronation Day 1953 to a young American who had asked him for life-advice, to whom he said ‘Study History, study History, for therein lie all the secrets of statecraft.’