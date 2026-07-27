Historian and author Lord Conrad Black joins Secrets of Statecraft _to discuss the third volume of his monumental _Political and Strategic History of the World, covering the turbulent years from the reign of Louis XIV to the outbreak of the First World War. The conversation explores the rise and fall of great empires, the enduring influence of statesmen such as Napoleon, Lincoln, Washington, Bismarck, and Teddy Roosevelt, and the forces that shaped the modern international order. Black offers provocative reassessments of the American Revolution, the British Empire, the French Revolution, and the Congress of Vienna, while examining whether history is driven by great individuals or larger historical currents. Roberts and Black also discuss what the successes and failures of the past can teach us about today’s geopolitical challenges—and whether humanity’s long march has truly been one of progress.