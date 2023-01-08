The Secrets of Statecraft The Secrets of Statecraft
Secrets of Statecraft is a bi-monthly podcast hosted by Andrew Roberts which explores the effect that the study of History has had on the careers and decision-m...

Getting Inside the Mind of Vladimir Putin | Secrets Of Statecraft | Andrew Roberts and Michael McFaul | Hoover Institution
Mike McFaul, President Obama’s ambassador to Moscow, drew on history to discover what makes Putin tick.
Tony Abbott Speaks Out | Secrets Of Statecraft | Andrew Roberts | Hoover Institution
Former prime minister of Australia Tony Abbott is in characteristically forthright form when discussing the past, present, and future of Western institutions.
Lord (Charles) Powell recalls his service as Margaret Thatcher’s closest advisor | Secrets Of Statecraft | Andrew Roberts | Hoover Institution
Lord (Charles) Powell recalls his service as Margaret Thatcher’s closest advisor during her three historic premierships.
Defending Democracy: The Life’s Work of George Robertson | Secrets Of Statecraft | Andrew Roberts | Hoover Institution
Lord (George) Robertson, Secretary-General of NATO, talks about steering the organization through some of its most perilous moments.
Alexander Downer’s Continual Crisis Management | Secrets Of Statecraft | Andrew Roberts | Hoover Institution
The longest serving foreign minister in Australian history, Alexander Downer used his past experience to navigate a series of major crises, including 9/11.
Secrets of Statecraft is a bi-monthly podcast hosted by Andrew Roberts which explores the effect that the study of History has had on the careers and decision-making of public figures, and which will also ask leading historians about the influence that the study of History had on their biographical subjects. The title is taken from Winston Churchill’s reply on Coronation Day 1953 to a young American who had asked him for life-advice, to whom he said ‘Study History, study History, for therein lie all the secrets of statecraft.’
