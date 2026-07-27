Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
82 episodes
The Rise and Fall of Empires with Conrad Black | Andrew Roberts | Hoover Institution07/27/2026 | 1h 4 mins.Historian and author Lord Conrad Black joins Secrets of Statecraft _to discuss the third volume of his monumental _Political and Strategic History of the World, covering the turbulent years from the reign of Louis XIV to the outbreak of the First World War. The conversation explores the rise and fall of great empires, the enduring influence of statesmen such as Napoleon, Lincoln, Washington, Bismarck, and Teddy Roosevelt, and the forces that shaped the modern international order. Black offers provocative reassessments of the American Revolution, the British Empire, the French Revolution, and the Congress of Vienna, while examining whether history is driven by great individuals or larger historical currents. Roberts and Black also discuss what the successes and failures of the past can teach us about today’s geopolitical challenges—and whether humanity’s long march has truly been one of progress.
Secrets of Spin with Media Maestro David Yelland | Andrew Roberts | Hoover Institution07/07/2026 | 56 mins.Andrew Roberts speaks with David Yelland, former editor of The Sun and co-host of BBC Radio 4’s popular podcast “When It Hits the Fan,” about the hidden machinery of modern power: public relations, political messaging, media influence, and crisis management. Yelland reflects on Rupert Murdoch, the decline of tabloid power, the rise of tech platforms and algorithms, Trump’s “flood the zone” media strategy, royal communications, corporate spin, Ukraine, Gaza, COVID, and why the people shaping the message are often as important as the leaders delivering it.
This Is Not America: A British Conversation On Race with Tomiwa Owolade | Andrew Roberts | Hoover Institution06/16/2026 | 43 mins.Author and columnist Tomiwa Owolade joins Secrets of Statecraft to discuss his bestselling book This Is Not America and why Britain’s conversation about race has become increasingly shaped by American ideas and assumptions. He argues that importing US concepts such as critical race theory, identity politics, and Black Lives Matter into a fundamentally different British historical and social context has distorted public debate, weakened social cohesion, and obscured the real sources of inequality. The conversation also covers cultural cringe, the future of wokeness, the rise of sectarian politics, anti-Semitism, social justice ideology, and the enduring power of American culture. It’s a wide-ranging conversation about race, national identity, free inquiry, and whether Britain can rediscover a shared civic culture before its own culture wars become even more entrenched.
Monarchy as Statecraft: Lessons from Elizabeth II with Hugo Vickers | Andrew Roberts | Hoover Institution06/03/2026 | 49 mins.Royal biographer Hugo Vickers, author of over 20 books, joins Secrets of Statecraft for a fascinating conversation about Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III, and the hidden diplomatic power of monarchy. Drawing on decades of access, research, and personal experience, Vickers explains how Elizabeth II used restraint, duty, and quiet persuasion to help heal old wounds—from Germany and Ireland to the Commonwealth—while remaining above politics. Vickers also shares remarkable stories about Prince Philip, Diana, Harry and Meghan, Margaret Thatcher, and why the Netflix series The Crown is more fiction than fact. The conversation is a candid look at the personalities, crises, and statecraft that shaped the modern royal family.
France’s Original Culture War: The Dreyfus Affair | Andrew Roberts | Hoover Institution05/19/2026 | 42 mins.Catherine Ostler joins Andrew Roberts to discuss her new book The Renoir Girls, which unravels the extraordinary true story behind Pierre-Auguste Renoir’s famous portraits of the Cahen d’Anvers sisters — a tale that stretches from the glittering salons of Belle Époque Paris and the fury of the Dreyfus Affair to Nazi-occupied France and Auschwitz concentration camp. Blending art, aristocracy, scandal, betrayal, and survival, Ostler reveals how one wealthy Jewish family became caught in the violent currents of French anti-Semitism, while the paintings themselves survived war, looting, and exile to become silent witnesses to one of Europe’s darkest centuries.
More History podcasts
- The Rest Is HistoryHistory
- History That Doesn't SuckEducation, History, Society & Culture
- After Dark: Myths, Misdeeds & the ParanormalHistory, Society & Culture, True Crime
- The AncientsHistory
- LoreHistory, True Crime
- The Team HouseDocumentary, Government, History, Society & Culture
- American ScandalDocumentary, History, Society & Culture
- ThroughlineDocumentary, History, Society & Culture
- American History TellersEducation for Kids, History, Kids & Family, Society & Culture
Trending History podcasts
- Breaking HistoryHistory
- This Guy SuckedHistory, Society & Culture
- The C-WordHistory, Society & Culture
- The Wild West ExtravaganzaEducation, History
- This Day (An America 250 History Show)History
- Historic Royal Palaces PodcastHistory
- Real Survival StoriesDocumentary, History, Society & Culture, Sports, Wilderness
- Destination TerrorHistory, Places & Travel, Society & Culture
- Trashy RoyalsHistory
- Southern GothicDocumentary, History, Society & Culture, True Crime
- LegacyHistory, News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
- A Twist of HistoryHistory
- The History of the AmericansHistory
- History Tea TimeHistory
- Megalithic MarvelsHistory
- Cold War Conversations - "vivid & compelling" The NY TimesDocumentary, History, Society & Culture
- Echoes of HistoryHistory, Leisure, Society & Culture, Video Games
- Useless Information PodcastComedy, History, Society & Culture
- The History of WWII PodcastEducation, History, Society & Culture
- Not Just the TudorsHistory
- History of the Second World WarDocumentary, History, Society & Culture
- the memory palaceHistory
- Heaven BentChristianity, History, Religion & Spirituality, True Crime
- The Art of CrimeArts, History
About The Secrets of Statecraft
Secrets of Statecraft is a bimonthly podcast hosted by Distinguished Visiting Fellow Andrew Roberts that explores the effect that the study of history has had on the careers and decision making of public figures. The podcast also features leading historians discussing the influence that the study of history had on their biographical subjects. The title is taken from Winston Churchill’s reply on Coronation Day 1953 to a young American who had asked him for life advice, to whom he said, “Study history, study history, for therein lie all the secrets of statecraft.”Podcast website
Listen to The Secrets of Statecraft, World War II with Tom Hanks and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
The Secrets of Statecraft
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
The Secrets of Statecraft: Podcasts in Family