ICYMI: The TikTok Comedian Caught In A Ticketmaster Controversy
On today’s episode, Candice Lim and Slate culture writer Nadira Goffe explore the fandom surrounding standup comedian Matt Rife. They take it back to Rife’s breakout on Wild N’ Out and pick apart his rise on TikTok as a crowd work comic. But first, Nadira and Candice share their nominations for song of the summer.
This podcast is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Rachelle Hampton and Candice Lim.
6/14/2023
47:14
What Next TBD: Are You Ready For A.I. Generated Actors?
As “deep fakes” have demonstrated, it’s getting easier and easier to swap an actor for a digital likeness—something that contributed to the Screen Actors Guild voting to authorize joining the writers on strike.
Guest: Heather Tal Murphy, Slate writer covering tech, business, and A.I.
Host: Lizzie O'Leary
6/11/2023
32:19
ICYMI: Why “The Ultimatum: Queer Love” Ultimately Fails
On today’s show, Candice and Rachelle are joined by Lindsay Lee Wallace, a culture writer who recently reviewed the second season of Netflix’s reality dating show The Ultimatum for TIME. The three discuss how the show’s unhinged conceit fares when all the contestants are queer and how the season’s reception on the internet. They dive deep into the chaos subsumed The Ultimatum subreddit, where one of the contestant’s name was briefly banned because so many critical threads were being posted about them. And they determine the show achieves of its two aims: to be messy and to show the interior lives of queer couples.
This show is produced by Se’era Spragley Ricks, Daisy Rosario, Candice Lim and Rachelle Hampton.
6/10/2023
45:17
Slate Money: The SEC’s Crypto Crackdown
Felix Salmon, Emily Peck, and Elizabeth Spiers talk about the SEC lawsuits against Binance and Coinbase. Then they are joined by Slate’s own Henry Grabar for a chat about his new book, Paved Paradise: How Parking Explains the World.
In the plus segment: More conversation with Henry Grabar
Podcast production by Patrick Fort.
6/10/2023
56:00
What Next TBD: Is Crypto Toast?
This week, the SEC sued Binance, the largest crypto exchange in the world, and Coinbase, the largest crypto exchange in the US. Is it a sign that the glory days of crypto are gone?
Guest: Stacy-Marie Ishmael, managing editor for crypto at Bloomberg News
Host: Lizzie O'Leary
