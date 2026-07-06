CLEARANCE GRANTED... WELCOME, AUTHORIZED PERSONNEL...

SCRIPT BASED ON ORIGINAL ENTRY BY Ross Fisher-Davis, REWRITTEN BY DrClef AND Cerastes:

www.scp-wiki.net/scp-166



License: creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/



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The voice of the Database was provided by Joshua Alan Lindsay.

The voice of Chaplain Davis was provided by Romeo Rosales, Jr.

The voice of SCP-166 was provided by Oktober Crow.

The voice of [REDACTED] was provided by Lee Daniel.

The voice of Sophia Light was provided by Kendra ‘Izzy’ Murray.



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Sound Credits



"air-conditioning_hotel-room.mp3" by geodylabs of Freesound.org [CC BY 3.0]

"Alert4.mp3" by RICHERlandTV of Freesound.org [CC BY 3.0]

"Backgrounds-RoomTone-Int-La.wav" by SoundStorm / PSE

"CMPTKey_Keyboard Rapid Typing_PSE_OE_jf21v.wav" by Mark Mangini, Richard L Anderson / PSE

"FoleyFootsteps-CementSton_6.wav" by SoundStorm / PSE

"OBJFurn_Office Chair Sit Rolling Casters Movement_PSE_GEN_057A47A1.wav" by Colin Lechner / PSE

"Wooden chair sitting.wav" by MaslovyTygr of Freesound.org [CC BY 4.0]



All other sounds are original to this production or in the Public Domain.



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The outro music was written by Joshua Alan Lindsay.



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