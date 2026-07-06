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The SCP Foundation Database
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The SCP Foundation Database

The SCP Foundation Database
Fiction
The SCP Foundation Database
Latest episode

267 episodes

  • The SCP Foundation Database

    SCP-166 - Just a Teenage Gaea

    07/06/2026 | 18 mins.
    CLEARANCE GRANTED... WELCOME, AUTHORIZED PERSONNEL...
    SCRIPT BASED ON ORIGINAL ENTRY BY Ross Fisher-Davis, REWRITTEN BY DrClef AND Cerastes:
    www.scp-wiki.net/scp-166

    License: creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/

    ----
    The voice of the Database was provided by Joshua Alan Lindsay.
    The voice of Chaplain Davis was provided by Romeo Rosales, Jr.
    The voice of SCP-166 was provided by Oktober Crow.
    The voice of [REDACTED] was provided by Lee Daniel.
    The voice of Sophia Light was provided by Kendra ‘Izzy’ Murray.

    ----
    Sound Credits

    "air-conditioning_hotel-room.mp3" by geodylabs of Freesound.org [CC BY 3.0]
    "Alert4.mp3" by RICHERlandTV of Freesound.org [CC BY 3.0]
    "Backgrounds-RoomTone-Int-La.wav" by SoundStorm / PSE
    "CMPTKey_Keyboard Rapid Typing_PSE_OE_jf21v.wav" by Mark Mangini, Richard L Anderson / PSE
    "FoleyFootsteps-CementSton_6.wav" by SoundStorm / PSE
    "OBJFurn_Office Chair Sit Rolling Casters Movement_PSE_GEN_057A47A1.wav" by Colin Lechner / PSE
    "Wooden chair sitting.wav" by MaslovyTygr of Freesound.org [CC BY 4.0]

    All other sounds are original to this production or in the Public Domain.

    ----
    The outro music was written by Joshua Alan Lindsay.

    ----
    Enjoy the podcast? Consider supporting us on Patreon! Patrons get access to bonus Joke episodes, outtakes, exclusive merch, and can even request episodes on specific SCP objects. www.patreon.com/thescpfoundationdatabase

    Listen and read along in one place on our website: www.scpdatapodcast.com/episodes/scp-166

    Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/SCPDataPodcast
    Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/scpdatapodcast
    Questions or comments? Email us at SCPDataPodcast@gmail.com
  • The SCP Foundation Database

    SCP-2556 - Indefinitely Suspended Stratojet

    06/22/2026 | 13 mins.
    This episode was requested by Patreon patron, Maple123. To join him in his support of the show, and to gain access to a number of patron-exclusive benefits, visit www.patreon.com/thescpfoundationdatabase.

    ----
    CLEARANCE GRANTED... WELCOME, AUTHORIZED PERSONNEL...
    SCRIPT BASED ON ORIGINAL ENTRY BY Kate McTiriss:
    www.scp-wiki.net/scp-2556

    License: creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/

    ----
    The voice of the Database was provided by Joshua Alan Lindsay.
    The voice of Dr. Elaine Corden was provided by Lisa Hogan.
    The voice of 2nd Lieutenant James Ilowski was provided by Christian Jasper.

    ----
    Sound Credits

    "Alert4.mp3" by RICHERlandTV of Freesound.org [CC BY 3.0]
    "BOATWash_Ship Bow Wash_PSE_OE_beU2X.wav" by Mark Mangini, Richard L Anderson / PSE
    "BOATShip_Ship Interior_PSE_OE_aVWpf.wav" by Mark Mangini, Richard L Anderson / PSE
    "RadioStatic ZA02.428.wav" by Blastwave FX / PSE

    All other sounds are original to this production or in the Public Domain.

    ----
    The outro music was written by Joshua Alan Lindsay.

    ----
    Enjoy the podcast? Consider supporting us on Patreon! Patrons get access to bonus Joke episodes, outtakes, exclusive merch, and can even request episodes on specific SCP objects. www.patreon.com/thescpfoundationdatabase

    Listen and read along in one place on our website: www.scpdatapodcast.com/episodes/scp-2556

    Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/SCPDataPodcast
    Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/scpdatapodcast
    Questions or comments? Email us at SCPDataPodcast@gmail.com
  • The SCP Foundation Database

    SCP-165 - The Creeping, Hungry Sands of Tule

    06/11/2026 | 7 mins.
    CLEARANCE GRANTED... WELCOME, AUTHORIZED PERSONNEL...
    SCRIPT BASED ON ORIGINAL ENTRY BY FritzWillie:
    www.scp-wiki.net/scp-165

    License: creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/

    ----
    The voice of the Database was provided by Joshua Alan Lindsay.

    ----
    The outro music was written by Joshua Alan Lindsay.

    ----
    Enjoy the podcast? Consider supporting us on Patreon! Patrons get access to bonus Joke episodes, outtakes, exclusive merch, and can even request episodes on specific SCP objects. www.patreon.com/thescpfoundationdatabase

    Listen and read along in one place on our website: www.scpdatapodcast.com/episodes/scp-165

    Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/SCPDataPodcast
    Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/scpdatapodcast
    Questions or comments? Email us at SCPDataPodcast@gmail.com
  • The SCP Foundation Database

    SCP-164 - Squid Tumors

    05/21/2026 | 6 mins.
    CLEARANCE GRANTED... WELCOME, AUTHORIZED PERSONNEL...
    SCRIPT BASED ON ORIGINAL ENTRY BY Sophia Light:
    www.scp-wiki.net/scp-164

    License: creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/

    ----
    The voice of the Database was provided by Joshua Alan Lindsay.

    ----
    The outro music was written by Joshua Alan Lindsay.

    ----
    Enjoy the podcast? Consider supporting us on Patreon! Patrons get access to bonus Joke episodes, outtakes, exclusive merch, and can even request episodes on specific SCP objects. www.patreon.com/thescpfoundationdatabase

    Listen and read along in one place on our website: www.scpdatapodcast.com/episodes/scp-164

    Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/SCPDataPodcast
    Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/scpdatapodcast
    Questions or comments? Email us at SCPDataPodcast@gmail.com
  • The SCP Foundation Database

    SCP-163 - An Old Castaway

    05/14/2026 | 23 mins.
    CLEARANCE GRANTED... WELCOME, AUTHORIZED PERSONNEL...
    SCRIPT BASED ON ORIGINAL ENTRY BY Flah:
    www.scp-wiki.net/scp-163

    License: creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/

    ----
    The voice of the Database was provided by Joshua Alan Lindsay.
    The voice of Dr. ████████ was provided by Romeo Rosales, Jr.

    ----
    The outro music was written by Joshua Alan Lindsay.

    ----
    Enjoy the podcast? Consider supporting us on Patreon! Patrons get access to bonus Joke episodes, outtakes, exclusive merch, and can even request episodes on specific SCP objects. www.patreon.com/thescpfoundationdatabase

    Listen and read along in one place on our website: www.scpdatapodcast.com/episodes/scp-163

    Follow us on Twitter: twitter.com/SCPDataPodcast
    Like us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/scpdatapodcast
    Questions or comments? Email us at SCPDataPodcast@gmail.com
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About The SCP Foundation Database
Experience the SCP Foundation’s database of dangerous and perplexing phenomena in this immersive audio adaption of the long-running collaborative horror fiction series, featuring both its early writings (presented in numerical order) and other, later works. The voice of the Database is Joshua Alan Lindsay. The extended voice cast includes Brittany Carlton, Spera Crinis, Oktober Crow, Lee Daniel, Lisa Hogan, Christian Jasper, Kendra 'Izzy' Murray, Romeo Rosales, Jr., Martin Taylor, and Breck Wilhite.
Podcast website
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