This episode was requested by Patreon patron, Maple123. To join him in his support of the show, and to gain access to a number of patron-exclusive benefits, visit www.patreon.com/thescpfoundationdatabase.
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CLEARANCE GRANTED... WELCOME, AUTHORIZED PERSONNEL...
SCRIPT BASED ON ORIGINAL ENTRY BY Kate McTiriss:
www.scp-wiki.net/scp-2556
License: creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/
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The voice of the Database was provided by Joshua Alan Lindsay.
The voice of Dr. Elaine Corden was provided by Lisa Hogan.
The voice of 2nd Lieutenant James Ilowski was provided by Christian Jasper.
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Sound Credits
"Alert4.mp3" by RICHERlandTV of Freesound.org [CC BY 3.0]
"BOATWash_Ship Bow Wash_PSE_OE_beU2X.wav" by Mark Mangini, Richard L Anderson / PSE
"BOATShip_Ship Interior_PSE_OE_aVWpf.wav" by Mark Mangini, Richard L Anderson / PSE
"RadioStatic ZA02.428.wav" by Blastwave FX / PSE
All other sounds are original to this production or in the Public Domain.
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The outro music was written by Joshua Alan Lindsay.
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