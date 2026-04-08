This has been a production of The Fool’s Gallery Podcast Network. Today’s episode was written and directed by Keenan Ellis, and performed by Elizabeth Seeley. Background sound by Sword Coast Soundscapes (https://swordcoastsoundscapes.bandcamp.com/).
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