The Science of Life with Dr. Raven Baxter

The microbes that live inside and on us, with Dr. Amy Proal

In this episode, I talk with CEO of PolyBio Research Foundation, Dr. Amy Proal, who is a microbiologist passionate about advancing science in a way that we understand the roots and drivers of the chronic illnesses that impact millions of people every day. We talk about everything from persistent pathogens, to breaking down elitism in science, and so much more. I loved this episode! You’re going to learn so much!PS: So sorry I’ve been away! I had a bit of a hiccup in my life due to this real estate transaction (just google my name and New York Times to learn about that)So glad to resume here on the podcast. Thank you everyone for your support.