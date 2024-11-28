The Science of Life with Dr. Raven Baxter

We're back after a hiatus, because: LIFE BE LIFE-ING! Today, we're talking to my psychiatrist, Dr. Mike Magarefteh. Yes, I brought my psychiatrist on my podcast! Why? Because he's awesome, and it's really important to talk about mental health and destigmatize it. I hope that hearing a little bit about my journey can inspire someone to do some introspection about their mental health, and consider therapy or psychiatric evaluation. Your brain is a part of your body, so let's take care of it like it is!
--------
43:50
It is rocket science, with Naia Butler-Craig
How many times have we said, "Well, it's not like it's rocket science." Well, TODAY is your lucky day! Today it IS rocket science, and we have none other than aerospace engineer Naia Butler-Craig to hold our hand while teaching us one of the toughest subjects. Today we're learning rocket science.
--------
1:18:58
Ultimate dolphin shenanigans, with Dr. Heather Spence
This episode is going to blow your mind. Learn about all things dolphins, music, and dolphin music with Dr. Heather Spence on my podcast!
--------
1:34:43
The microbes that live inside and on us, with Dr. Amy Proal
In this episode, I talk with CEO of PolyBio Research Foundation, Dr. Amy Proal, who is a microbiologist passionate about advancing science in a way that we understand the roots and drivers of the chronic illnesses that impact millions of people every day. We talk about everything from persistent pathogens, to breaking down elitism in science, and so much more. I loved this episode! You’re going to learn so much!PS: So sorry I’ve been away! I had a bit of a hiccup in my life due to this real estate transaction (just google my name and New York Times to learn about that)So glad to resume here on the podcast. Thank you everyone for your support.
--------
49:54
Astrophysics chit chat, with Dr. Ronald Gamble, Jr.
Meet my partner, Dr. Ronald Gamble, Jr.! Ron is a theoretical astrophysicist at NASA, and one of my biggest supporters. While waiting for our previous guest, Dr. Tiara Moore, to arrive, Dr. Ron took the hot seat to tell us all about BLACK HOLES and his research. He'll be back on soon! If you have any questions for Dr. Gamble to share on his full episode, find me online and leave a comment with your question!
Life is a science, literally and figuratively. In this podcast, we explore the nuances of our lives, socially and scientifically, and even the ways that they intersect. Hosted by Dr. Raven Baxter, also known as Dr. Raven the Science Maven, The Science of Life podcast hosts biologists from the entire spectrum of science, from geneticists learning about what makes us who we are, to astrobiologists searching for extraterrestrial life, from understanding relationships through the lens of animal behavior.