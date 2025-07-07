Me and Divinity(Liam) talk about a lot of issues plaguing the public. Everything from politics, philosophy, love, economics, you name it. Divinity gives crucial advice to children not to do drugs and LOCK IN. I had a lot of fun talking with him. Thank you all so much for your support.
--------
1:00:59
--------
1:00:59
EPOSIDE8: On a sunny Autumns day
Autumn joined the podcast, and we talk about different types of topics like feminism, debate, philosophy, and LGBT stuff. We dive into feminism and thiesm. We talk about the good, the bad, and the ugly. Definitely go check her out on TIKTOK. She goes by Sapphic_autumn. Thank you all for showing support.
--------
1:10:52
--------
1:10:52
EPISODE 7: Tik talking with court
I discuss a wide range of topics, including politics and philosophy. We discuss a lot of meaning and philosophy, and, of course, the future of beta and philosophy on TikTok. Go check her out.
--------
1:18:03
--------
1:18:03
EPISODE 6: FInch joins the pod
Finch has been a great friend and has been actively involved in the debate community, debating issues such as abortion, LGBT rights, and many other topics in this episode. I had the privilege of them coming on the POD.
--------
1:15:19
--------
1:15:19
CRITICALLY THINK ABOUT IT
Please forgive me for the horrible audio. I am still figuring this shit out. But Critical is amazing. Hopefully, I can come up with a better idea of getting interviews, but I am really happy I was able to talk with him. Listen to the episode as we talk about a multitude of things like Trump, Philosophy, Debate, TikTok live, Leftists in fighting and dating.
FOLLOW ME ON TINKTOK
@skrimba