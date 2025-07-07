Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopics
PodcastsGovernmentThe Rage quit podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Rage quit podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Rage quit podcast

sanjayrobin225
GovernmentLeisure
The Rage quit podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 9
  • EPISODE 9: A Devine talk with Liam
    Me and Divinity(Liam) talk about a lot of issues plaguing the public. Everything from politics, philosophy, love, economics, you name it. Divinity gives crucial advice to children not to do drugs and LOCK IN. I had a lot of fun talking with him. Thank you all so much for your support. 
    --------  
    1:00:59
  • EPOSIDE8: On a sunny Autumns day
    Autumn joined the podcast, and we talk about different types of topics like feminism, debate, philosophy, and LGBT stuff. We dive into feminism and thiesm. We talk about the good, the bad, and the ugly. Definitely go check her out on TIKTOK. She goes by Sapphic_autumn.  Thank you all for showing support. 
    --------  
    1:10:52
  • EPISODE 7: Tik talking with court
    I discuss a wide range of topics, including politics and philosophy. We discuss a lot of meaning and philosophy, and, of course, the future of beta and philosophy on TikTok. Go check her out. 
    --------  
    1:18:03
  • EPISODE 6: FInch joins the pod
    Finch has been a great friend and has been actively involved in the debate community, debating issues such as abortion, LGBT rights, and many other topics in this episode. I had the privilege of them coming on the POD. 
    --------  
    1:15:19
  • CRITICALLY THINK ABOUT IT
    Please forgive me for the horrible audio. I am still figuring this shit out. But Critical is amazing. Hopefully, I can come up with a better idea of getting interviews, but I am really happy I was able to talk with him. Listen to the episode as we talk about a multitude of things like Trump, Philosophy, Debate, TikTok live, Leftists in fighting and dating. FOLLOW ME ON TINKTOK  @skrimba 
    --------  
    58:02

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About The Rage quit podcast

A podcast about everything and anything. life as you know it in America
Podcast website
GovernmentLeisureNews

Listen to The Rage quit podcast, Red Eye Radio and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.20.2 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 7/9/2025 - 4:14:18 AM