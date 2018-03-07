About The Quilly Show

The Quilly Show Episode 1 Carrying it with Quilly is a podcast network built from within the rap/hip hop culture. You’ve heard of Quilly and his brand for years, now you will get a chance to get up close and personal with the Top carrier, the Biggest Bloody himself, and dive into hip hop, rap, fashion and street culture. Our mission is to give you the raw and uncut culture in its purest form. Sit back and enjoy the ride, as Quilly empowers you, enlighten you just give you that day to day entertainment we all love and all are here for. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.