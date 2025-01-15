The Piano Maven with Jed Distler

Consider making a donation to The Piano Maven podcast by subscribing to our Substack page (https://jeddistlermusic.substack.com/about), which you also can access by clicking on the "Donate" button here: https://rss.com/podcasts/pianomavenLinks to recordingsByron Janis - https://open.spotify.com/album/6XVXyW5qiwoX3OSL4oJIZRVladimir Ashkenazy - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lO-6EuMMMGw
Beethoven's 32 Sonatas with 64 pianists: Op. 31 No. 1
Links to recordingsRichard Goode - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fvIY-STmdR0Rosita Renard - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fa4h0QtxnOI
Beethoven's 32 Sonatas with 64 pianists: Op. 28 ("Pastoral")
Links to recordings:Wilhelm Backhaus - https://www.naxoslicensing.com/track/NTI2NTk5ODgtYzMyOTM0/Alicia de Larrocha - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=guzBVbU2JxY
Beethoven's 32 Sonatas with 64 pianists: Op. 27 No. 1 and No. 2 ("Moonlight")
Note – I accidentally posted this podcast episode out of order on Thursday January 9th. It is reposted Friday January 10th, in its proper place. Sorry for any confusion to those who may have heard this episode temporarily posted on Thursday January 9th. We're all back in order now.Consider making a donation to The Piano Maven podcast by subscribing to our Substack page (https://jeddistlermusic.substack.com/about), which you also can access by clicking on the "Donate" button here: https://rss.com/podcasts/pianomavenLinks to Op. 27 No. 1: Jascha Spivakovsky https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6CGomvyt5G4Boris Giltburg - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jixk8D9CmcgLinks to Op. 27 No. 2 ("Moonlight)Harold Bauer - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_kvwKmlRfvZlq8-VbqgZGbZdBlydSkm6EsMisha Dichter - https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/7979707--brahms-piano-concerto-no-1?srsltid=AfmBOooeGTJ4V2j9S-oh4whFor-XyLRV74EuMBTLKLczSHFh15YimilG
Beethoven's 32 Sonatas with 64 pianists: Op. 26 ("Funeral March")
Note – The Op. 27 Nos. 1 & 2 episode intended for Friday January 10th was accidentally posted today. But it will be re-posted tomorrow. Here is Thursday January 9th's Op. 26 episode! Links to Op. 26 recordings recommended in this episode:Mark Hambourg - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7j6Q9ZRRa54Emil Gilels - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sPDuwkf53Y0