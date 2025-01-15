The Piano Maven with Jed Distler

Beethoven's 32 Sonatas with 64 pianists: Op. 27 No. 1 and No. 2 ("Moonlight")

Note – I accidentally posted this podcast episode out of order on Thursday January 9th. It is reposted Friday January 10th, in its proper place. Sorry for any confusion to those who may have heard this episode temporarily posted on Thursday January 9th. We're all back in order now.Consider making a donation to The Piano Maven podcast by subscribing to our Substack page (https://jeddistlermusic.substack.com/about), which you also can access by clicking on the "Donate" button here: https://rss.com/podcasts/pianomavenLinks to Op. 27 No. 1: Jascha Spivakovsky https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6CGomvyt5G4Boris Giltburg - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jixk8D9CmcgLinks to Op. 27 No. 2 ("Moonlight)Harold Bauer - https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=OLAK5uy_kvwKmlRfvZlq8-VbqgZGbZdBlydSkm6EsMisha Dichter - https://www.prestomusic.com/classical/products/7979707--brahms-piano-concerto-no-1?srsltid=AfmBOooeGTJ4V2j9S-oh4whFor-XyLRV74EuMBTLKLczSHFh15YimilG