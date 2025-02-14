Can You Hear Me Now?

Big news! It’s the first episode of Season 7 AND tickets are now available for the next live taping of The Object podcast, featuring musical guest Dessa, quizzes, curator conversation, and storytelling on Sunday, May 11, at 2 p.m. at the Minneapolis Institute of Art. All about surrealism, humor in art, and Mia’s beloved Aphrodisiac Telephone by Salvador Dalí—on his 121st birthday! It’s “Your Lobster is Ringing!,” the second and biggest edition yet of The Object LIVE! Tickets are FREE but limited. Reserve your seats now by going to the tickets page on the Mia website or follow this link: https://tickets.artsmia.org/events/0193e565-7c1c-d9d9-1b45-09cd98f22f2c And now, today’s episode: Nick Cave is a young Black art professor in Chicago when, in the 1990s, he makes his first “Soundsuit.” A kind of musical armor, born of pain and pride and self-preservation. He’s now made more than five hundred, adding to the long and fascinating history of going incognito to truly be oneself. A powerful story of the lengths we all go to be both seen and heard. You can see a soundsuit from 2010 in the collection of the Minneapolis Institute of Art: https://collections.artsmia.org/art/111576/soundsuit-nick-cave (Listen for a rare "performance" of the Mia soundsuit in this episode.) Or in the “Giants” exhibition of art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys, now on view at Mia: https://new.artsmia.org