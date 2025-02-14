Big news! It’s the first episode of Season 7 AND tickets are now available for the next live taping of The Object podcast, featuring musical guest Dessa, quizzes, curator conversation, and storytelling on Sunday, May 11, at 2 p.m. at the Minneapolis Institute of Art. All about surrealism, humor in art, and Mia’s beloved Aphrodisiac Telephone by Salvador Dalí—on his 121st birthday! It’s “Your Lobster is Ringing!,” the second and biggest edition yet of The Object LIVE! Tickets are FREE but limited. Reserve your seats now by going to the tickets page on the Mia website or follow this link: https://tickets.artsmia.org/events/0193e565-7c1c-d9d9-1b45-09cd98f22f2c
And now, today’s episode:
Nick Cave is a young Black art professor in Chicago when, in the 1990s, he makes his first “Soundsuit.” A kind of musical armor, born of pain and pride and self-preservation. He’s now made more than five hundred, adding to the long and fascinating history of going incognito to truly be oneself. A powerful story of the lengths we all go to be both seen and heard.
You can see a soundsuit from 2010 in the collection of the Minneapolis Institute of Art: https://collections.artsmia.org/art/111576/soundsuit-nick-cave
(Listen for a rare "performance" of the Mia soundsuit in this episode.)
Or in the “Giants” exhibition of art from the Dean Collection of Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys, now on view at Mia: https://new.artsmia.org
--------
22:35
Encore episode: Yard Show: The World According to Joe
The seventh season of The Object begins March 24!
Today, an encore presentation of an episode about Joe Minter and the "yard show" artists of Alabama. Thirty-five years ago, Joe Minter received a vision. Soon, his half-acre property outside Birmingham, Alabama, began to fill with sculpture—reflections on everything from slavery to 9/11 to climate change—fashioned out of junk: car parts, toys, industrial detritus, gizmos of all sorts. An elaborate example of the Southern Black tradition of the yard show, with Minter as its genial showman. Now, it's among the last of its kind, and as museums and collectors come calling, the race is on to determine the fate of Minter’s art and how to think about it.
You can see Minter's art in Alabama, of course, and at the Minneapolis Institute of Art: https://collections.artsmia.org/art/132218/voyage-in-chains-joe-minter
--------
25:48
Encore episode: Love Among the Ruins
Season 7 of The Object starts March 24! Here, a special episode from the archives about Love and Art in capital letters.
When the young Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani moves to Paris, in the early 1900s, he soon meets a very talented (and very married) Russian poet. What happens when Love and Art come together, as the rest of the world is falling apart?
You can see one of Modigliani’s iconic Head sculptures, in the collection of the Minneapolis Institute of Art, here: https://collections.artsmia.org/art/1502/head-amedeo-modigliani
(Spoiler alert) You can see a close-up of the secret fossil discussed on the show here.
--------
21:47
The Object LIVE! Manet Touché!
This first-ever live show of The Object podcast (recorded at the Minneapolis Institute of Art on January 23, 2025) features music and storytelling celebrating French painter Édouard Manet and his Impressionist friends and frenemies (yes you, Monet). Watch for more live shows coming soon!
You can see one of Manet's portraits, as discussed on the show, in the collection of the Minneapolis Institute of Art: The Smoker.
--------
29:18
Fly Me to the Sun: A Bonus New Year Episode
Most of us know the Icarus myth, of the young man who soars too close to the sun—or at least we think we do. But there's more to the story. And at various times in history, the takeaway has changed. As a new year begins, it's worth revisiting the classic tale: how high, or how low, do you want to go?
You can see several takes on the Icarus story in the collection of the Minneapolis Institute of Art here: https://collections.artsmia.org/search/icarus
And one of the more famous, curious depictions here: https://www.tate.org.uk/art/artworks/draper-the-lament-for-icarus-n01679