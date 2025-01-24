Ep 609: Where are They Now? - Restarting through Trauma with Sarah Wells Rolland
When I last spoke with Sarah Wells Rolland, The Village Potters in Asheville, North Carolina was 13 years into it's incredible, communal existence. And frankly (at least from my perspective) was a well oiled machine. With a residency program, community classes, a gallery, and 17 kilns it wasn't on my short list wondering "gee, I wonder where they are now?" That is, until Hurricane Helene hit. And absolutely everything changed. Introducing: Where are They Now? A new series on The Maker's Playbook podcast where we check back in with past guests to see where this journey of making a living from the things they make has taken them. The Village Potter's GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/b08bbe30Sarah's Instagram: @sarahwellsrolland
1:19:23
Ep 608: The $20 Mug with Isaac Shue
The ways in which our decisions in life are so interconnected it feels endless. The same is equally true in business, especially a ceramics business. And there's no way you stay in business, as a fully self-employed household with kiddos, while offering a $20 mug without thinking through all of that interconnectedness. My chat with Isaac Shue on this week's episode perfectly highlights how every step of our making process can also inform the endless steps of our small business (or side-hustle). Resources in this Episode:Isaac's Instagram
1:19:05
EP 607: Financial Systems with Seanin Rosario
When it comes to the topic of money, for many of us, it stirs up less than happy feelings. But in many ways, money is just data. Yes, it has an outsized effect on our lives and the decisions we do (or can) make, and that's annoying as stepping on Legos. But, as much as we can feel a variety of emotions around money, finances are actually just neutral data points for us to track, recognize, and use to make decisions. In this conversation with part-time potter and full-time finance professional, Seanin Rosario, we talk about the basics of some immediate, quick actions you can take to get your side-hustle or small business finances more organized and how to at least start tracking your income and expenses.Resources in this Episode:Seanin's InstagramIf you're looking for more support in building your own Financial System, join us inside of The Community for a custom Masterclass with Seanin. Learn more and join by visiting makersplaybook.com/community
1:27:43
Ep 606: Not your usual year end recap {The Launch}
I had thought this solo episode would be some nice big grandiose end of year recap for you. I also, had intended it to actually air in 2024, but alas… here we are, kicking off 2025 with it. The plan was lists of what worked and what didn't in our ceramics business this year and a nice, reflected wrap-it-all-up and make-it-make-sense so you can apply the lessons we learned to your own life in whatever way works for you. The kind of thing you perhaps have come to expect from these Launch episodes. But... that's not exactly what this episode is going to be...
22:58
Ep 605: Finding Your Niche with Sue McLeod
A self-described "failed production potter" Sue McLeod still very much makes her living from ceramics. Yet, she doesn't make her living from actually making pots… As is true with any industry, we often forget just how many different supporting and tangentially related sub-topics and professions there are available to us. And, at least for me, when we start to see those, a whole myriad of options opens up to how we just might make this crazy dream - of making a living from the things we make - actually work.Resources in this Episode:Sue's InstagramThe next 6 months is the make it or break it time for the Maker's Playbook! Please consider supporting the creation of this show by becoming a sustaining member. Click here to make a contribution of whatever amount you are comfortable.The Maker's Photography Styling System is coming back in 2025! Get on the waitlist by clicking here.Check out Sue's Glaze Classes here: suemcleodceramics.com
A podcast where we talk all about what it's really like to make a living from the things you make. Featuring candid interviews with other ceramicists and makers, as well as helpful business tips to make your side-hustle into a life-giving, viable business.