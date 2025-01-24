Ep 609: Where are They Now? - Restarting through Trauma with Sarah Wells Rolland

When I last spoke with Sarah Wells Rolland, The Village Potters in Asheville, North Carolina was 13 years into it's incredible, communal existence. And frankly (at least from my perspective) was a well oiled machine. With a residency program, community classes, a gallery, and 17 kilns it wasn't on my short list wondering "gee, I wonder where they are now?" That is, until Hurricane Helene hit. And absolutely everything changed. Introducing: Where are They Now? A new series on The Maker's Playbook podcast where we check back in with past guests to see where this journey of making a living from the things they make has taken them. The Village Potter's GoFundMe: https://gofund.me/b08bbe30Sarah's Instagram: @sarahwellsrolland