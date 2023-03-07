The Influence Community is a weekly podcast hosted by two fashion influencers and passionate entrepreneurs, Danielle Glanz and Allysa Larson. This podcast aims ...
Ep 107. Creating and maintaining successful brand partnerships
There is a LOT that goes into partnerships and maintaining brand relationships within collaborations. In this episode, we're talking about the key parts to this, in our opinions, that will make you stand out and secure potential longer term collaborations or better brand relationships along the way. ITALY TRIP: https://trips.trovatrip.com/trips/italy-with-allysa-and-danielle-sep-2023?Danielle's Instagram: @shestyledwhatAllysa's Instagram: @allysa.larson Podcast Instagram: @theinfluencecommunity
7/24/2023
1:04:40
Ep 106. Threads, Updates on IG, AI on social media + more
Today we're talking about the updates ON the updates. Let's talk about Threads, other instagram updates like broadcast channels, "notes", "candids", AI in social media and more. ITALY TRIP: https://trips.trovatrip.com/trips/italy-with-allysa-and-danielle-sep-2023?Danielle's Instagram: @shestyledwhatAllysa's Instagram: @allysa.larson Podcast Instagram: @theinfluencecommunity
7/17/2023
1:13:41
Ep 105. Heather Miinch, Pro Makeup Artist and Influencer: professional makeup tips, bridal makeup advice, balancing work and motherhood, building a business, being on reality TV, and more…
We are joined this week by Heather Miinch, a professional makeup artist and influencer. Heather shares how she started in the makeup industry and grew her business to what it is today from a young age, while also being a mom. She gives us her best makeup tips, bridal makeup advice and talks about the BTS of the reality TV show she was on. We hope you love it! Heather's links: Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/heathermiinch/https://www.instagram.com/heathermiinchmua/Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@heathermiinchDanielle's Instagram: @shestyledwhatAllysa's Instagram: @allysa.larson Podcast Instagram: @theinfluencecommunityFacebook Group: THE INFLUENCE COMMUNITY
7/10/2023
1:30:27
Ep 104. Summer Favorites
Today, we're chatting about our complete summer favorites list for this year. We go in depth about our clothes/beauty/makeup/hair products that we're obsessed with for the season! ITALY TRIP: https://trips.trovatrip.com/trips/italy-with-allysa-and-danielle-sep-2023?Danielle's Instagram: @shestyledwhatAllysa's Instagram: @allysa.larson Podcast Instagram: @theinfluencecommunity
7/3/2023
1:17:43
Ep 103. Jordan Hix, Bridal Hairstylist and Influencer: growing your business from the ground up, going viral, professional hair tips, hair do's + don'ts, and more...
We are joined this week by Jordan Hix, a San Diego based bridal hairstylist and influencer. Jordan speaks with us today on how she grew her business from the ground up, and her best advice for anyone looking to do the same. She also speaks with us about all things hair and gives us her best tips and tricks for styling. Jordan's links: Website: https://styledbyjordan.com/Socials:InstagramTiktokPinterestYoutubeDanielle's Instagram: @shestyledwhatAllysa's Instagram: @allysa.larson Podcast Instagram: @theinfluencecommunityFacebook Group: THE INFLUENCE COMMUNITY
