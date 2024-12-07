Readiness Series 1. Origin & Evolution of Air Force Force Generation
This Readiness Series focuses on all aspects of Air Force firefighter waretime preparedness. Throughout the series, we will explore key military doctrine, techniques, tactics, and procedures, examine equipment packages, and much more. While the series emphasizes topics related to wartime readiness, all information shared is unclassified, publicly available, and free of sensitive content. In this episode, Matt is joined by CMSgt Geoffry Wilson, the Air Force Fire Protection Career Field Manager. Chief Wilson and Matt delve into the origins of the Air Force’s Force Generation Models, as well as the Agile Combat Employment (ACE) model, which outlines how the Air Force plans to operate in a contested environment. They also explore the reasons behind the Air Force’s evolving strategies and how the Fire Service integrates into these new frameworks. Please note, the information shared is current as of December 2024 and may evolve as the Air Force continues to refine its approach.
Table Talk 07. Risk vs. Reward: When to Push Forward, When to Hold Back
In this episode of the Table Talk Series, Chris shares a real-life story from Indianapolis about a firefighter who took a big risk and successfully made a daring rescue. He and Matt break down the "Risk vs. Reward" threshold—when should you risk a lot to save a lot, and when should you pull back? Every firefighter has their own approach, but one thing is certain: preparation, training, and discipline are key. Tune in to hear how Chris and Matt explore where that line falls and why being ready for any challenge is crucial in the fire service.
50. Leadership, Education, & Change in the Fire Service - Chief Jason Hoevelmann
In this episode, Chris and Matt have the privilege of speaking with Chief Jason Hoevelmann, Fire Chief of the Florissant Valley Fire Protection District in North St. Louis County, MO.Chief Hoevelmann has 28 years of experience in the fire service. He has held various positions including Company Officer, Battalion Chief, and now Fire Chief. He is also the author of two books: No Exceptions Leadership: The Leadership Handbook and The New Company Officer. He is also the creator of The New Fire Officer Facebook page which some of you may be familiar with; the page has 40,000 followers. Most recently, he was a keynote speaker at FDIC (Fire Department Instructors Conference), where he addressed the critical need for change and adaptation in the fire service.In our conversation, Chief Hoevelmann shares his insights on leadership, discusses his books, explores the balance between higher education and ground competency, and discusses the importance of change and adaptation among other important topics.
Table Talk 06. Engine Company Decision Making and the Rule of 3s - Austin Perry
Matt and Austin discuss breaking down engine company decision making into manageable, easy to remember, and useful approaches. They talk about the “rule of 3s” and how to break down decisions such as what hose or appliance to employ on a fire, how to load and stretch hose, and how to supply the engine and other things into 3 options each. They also talk about how to break down 1st and 2nd due company assignments to again, make decision making easy. The idea is that when you break tactics down into three options it makes your efforts much more effective and the outcome much more favorable.It should go without saying that the information provided in this episode and others like it are not intended to replace existing department procedures or act as an excuse to not train. These approaches are “simple, not easy” and should be carefully thought through and practiced.Let us know your thoughts or opinions in our FireDawg Mentorship Facebook Group and head to our website, www.firedawg.us, to check out other episodes.
49. North Carolina Air National Guard (ANG) Rescue School - Jeret Kinnaird & Brandon Pelkey
In Episode 49, Jeret Kinnaird and Brandon Pelkey join Matt and Chris to talk about the North Carolina Air National Guard (ANG) Rescue Technician School. The school offers Rescue Technician I and Rescue Technician II courses that are AETC sanctioned and are IFSAC and Pro Board accredited. Throughout the episode, Jeret and Brandon give insights into what the course is about, what the future holds and how to sign up.
