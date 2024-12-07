Table Talk 06. Engine Company Decision Making and the Rule of 3s - Austin Perry

Matt and Austin discuss breaking down engine company decision making into manageable, easy to remember, and useful approaches. They talk about the “rule of 3s” and how to break down decisions such as what hose or appliance to employ on a fire, how to load and stretch hose, and how to supply the engine and other things into 3 options each. They also talk about how to break down 1st and 2nd due company assignments to again, make decision making easy. The idea is that when you break tactics down into three options it makes your efforts much more effective and the outcome much more favorable.It should go without saying that the information provided in this episode and others like it are not intended to replace existing department procedures or act as an excuse to not train. These approaches are “simple, not easy” and should be carefully thought through and practiced.Let us know your thoughts or opinions in our FireDawg Mentorship Facebook Group and head to our website, www.firedawg.us, to check out other episodes.