In the final episode, Sam returns to east London to confront some home truths and speaks to someone who might hold the key to understanding the English Disease…

Millions dream of becoming a ballet dancer. And so many dream of reaching the grandest stage of all: the New York City Ballet. Home to some of the greatest works of the modern age, its legacy was shaped by the genius of its founder, the so-called father of American ballet, George Balanchine.But behind the beauty lies a more complicated truth. You see, this isn't just a story about ballet. It's about devotion, ambition and the cost of surrendering yourself entirely to something. It's about the people who graced that famous stage - and what became of them.This is Season Three of Legacy: Dancing With Shadows.Episodes 1 and 2 drop on Tuesday 18th February, with new episodes released every Tuesday.

Nicky finally fulfils a childhood dream: to watch the New York City Ballet.But it's hard to enjoy the moment. Not with all she knows now.Episode 2 is available to listen to right now, with new episodes released every Tuesday.

The Company's founder, George Balanchine, was more than just a choreographer. To his dancers, he was a father figure, an all-seeing god – and even a husband, blending his professional and personal lives. His relationships with female dancers led to some of the most celebrated works the world has ever seen. But at what cost?To try and understand the genius, Nicky meets two of his most famous protégés.Episode 3 is out on Tuesday 25th February.

Two dancers still see visions of Balanchine. One sees that vision more clearly than ever, while the other questions her memories with entirely new eyes…Episodes 4 and 5 are out on Tuesday 4th March.

Ballet demands absolute sacrifice. Dancers push the limits of the human mind and body in the relentless pursuit of perfection.For journalist Nicky Anderson, a childhood love for ballet has become a lifelong fascination, a fascination that has always drawn her back to one place: the New York City Ballet.Home to some of the greatest works of the modern age, its legacy was shaped by the genius of its founder, the so-called father of American ballet, George Balanchine.But behind the beauty lies a more complicated truth. Across its 76-year history, the New York City Ballet has faced allegations of power misuse, a major lawsuit, and an investigation into sexual harassment and physical and verbal abuse by a former Ballet Master-in-Chief.Yet, the real story isn't in the headlines. It's in the voices of those who were there, the dancers who lived it.You see, this isn't just a story about ballet. It's about devotion, ambition, and the cost of surrendering yourself entirely to something.It's about the people who graced that famous stage - and what became of them.Dancing with Shadows launches Tuesday 18th February.