The State of Diplomacy on Ukraine

Rare insight from one of the architects of U.S. post-Cold War policy in Europe.As the Russia-Ukraine conflict risks becoming the latest forgotten war, a major reason is the deadlock in diplomatic efforts to end it. On this episode of "The Diplomacy Podcast," we discuss the state of diplomacy five months into the second Trump administration with Ambassador Daniel Fried, a 40-year Foreign Service veteran.With expert insight and a rare ability to explain complex matters in plain English, Fried assesses Trump's attempt to "stop the killing" so far. Fried is a former assistant U.S. secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs and former senior director for Europe at the National Security Council.Drawing on his decades of experience working with both Russian and Ukrainian officials, Fried shares some of the rules he developed when dealing with them. He also reflects on the war's origins and evaluates the prospects for diplomatic success.