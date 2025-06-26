Powered by RND
Radio Logo
Open app
PodcastsGovernmentThe Diplomacy Podcast
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
The Diplomacy Podcast
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

The Diplomacy Podcast

Nicholas Kralev
GovernmentNews
The Diplomacy Podcast
Latest episode

Available Episodes

1 of 1
  • The State of Diplomacy on Ukraine
    Rare insight from one of the architects of U.S. post-Cold War policy in Europe.As the Russia-Ukraine conflict risks becoming the latest forgotten war, a major reason is the deadlock in diplomatic efforts to end it. On this episode of "The Diplomacy Podcast," we discuss the state of diplomacy five months into the second Trump administration with Ambassador Daniel Fried, a 40-year Foreign Service veteran.With expert insight and a rare ability to explain complex matters in plain English, Fried assesses Trump's attempt to "stop the killing" so far. Fried is a former assistant U.S. secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs and former senior director for Europe at the National Security Council.Drawing on his decades of experience working with both Russian and Ukrainian officials, Fried shares some of the rules he developed when dealing with them. He also reflects on the war's origins and evaluates the prospects for diplomatic success. This is a public episode. If you would like to discuss this with other subscribers or get access to bonus episodes, visit nicholaskralev.substack.com
    --------  
    27:09

More Government podcasts

Trending Government podcasts

About The Diplomacy Podcast

How diplomacy shapes our world — and our lives nicholaskralev.substack.com
Podcast website
GovernmentNewsNews Commentary

Listen to The Diplomacy Podcast, Fiasco and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v7.18.7 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 6/27/2025 - 10:33:37 AM