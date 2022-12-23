Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to The Dark Parts in the App
Listen to The Dark Parts in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsHistory
The Dark Parts

The Dark Parts

Podcast The Dark Parts
Podcast The Dark Parts

The Dark Parts

Going West
add
Daphne Woolsoncroft & Heath Merryman (hosts of Going West: True Crime) explore the darkest parts of history, the world, and your mind. From urban legends to hau... More
HistorySociety & Culture
Daphne Woolsoncroft & Heath Merryman (hosts of Going West: True Crime) explore the darkest parts of history, the world, and your mind. From urban legends to hau... More

Available Episodes

5 of 32
  • Cursed Film // 32
    Between The Exorcist, Poltergeist, and more, numerous horror films (and non-horror films) are said to have had cursed sets, leading to the demise of many actors and crew members. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1/19/2023
    47:31
  • The Hat Man // 31
    Many who experience sleep paralysis claim to see the same dark figure lurking in the corner of their room, or sometimes, attacking them in their bed. Who is this hat-wearing shadow person? And why do so many see the same thing? Join us as we discuss real accounts and theories of... The Hat Man. SOURCES ﻿https://members.huntakiller.com/blog-articles/2020/12/20/the-hat-man-is-a-shadow-person-who-will-keep-you-up-at-night https://thoughtcatalog.com/christine-stockton/2020/11/people-all-over-the-world-are-dreaming-about-a-creepy-hat-man/ https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-features/hat-man-benadryl-tiktok-monster-1234620397/ https://wisconsinnews.today/rodgers-wont-stop-talking-about-the-hat-man-since-his-ayahuasca-trip/ https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/sleep-paralysis-and-the-monsters-inside-your-mind/ https://read.amazon.com/?asin=B00UB84UDO&ref_=dbs_t_r_kcr https://read.amazon.com/?asin=B00KAP8Z9S&ref_=dbs_t_r_kcr https://monster.fandom.com/wiki/Hat_Man https://thehatmanproject.com/page/4/ https://chillinkristen.medium.com/the-hat-man-whats-this-shadow-person-got-under-his-cap-863c0a12f95c https://the-line-up.com/the-hat-man https://austinseance.com/2020/12/31/hat-men-phenomena-ghostly-sightings-across-the-globe/ https://www.reddit.com/r/HatMan/ https://psychonautwiki.org/wiki/Shadow_people https://www.thegypsythread.org/shadow-people-hat-man/ https://twitter.com/YourBudTevin?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1580660237430059008%7Ctwgr%5E728472a71d8a530821d31eabf6bdbe514b38ff13%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rollingstone.com%2Fculture%2Fculture-features%2Fhat-man-benadryl-tiktok-monster-1234620397%2F Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1/12/2023
    42:11
  • The Hammersmith Ghost // 30
    In early 1800's England, a ghost was thought to be haunting the district of Hammersmith in London. When a pregnant woman was literally scared to death by the white figure, the townspeople took it upon themselves to get to the bottom of it. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    1/5/2023
    44:03
  • A Very Dark New Years Special // 29
    December 31: A time for friends and family to celebrate the transition into a new year. But for some, the night that is typically known for celebration and cheer, can become a night filled with darkness and fear... Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    12/29/2022
    41:59
  • Krampus // 28
    Christmas isn't always full of cheer. In this episode, we discuss the anti-Saint Nick. A monster that is said to abduct and eat naughty children on the most joyous day of the year... A monster named Krampus. Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    12/23/2022
    39:18

More History podcasts

About The Dark Parts

Daphne Woolsoncroft & Heath Merryman (hosts of Going West: True Crime) explore the darkest parts of history, the world, and your mind. From urban legends to hauntings, horror stories, and beyond, you're guaranteed a creepy tale every Thursday!
Podcast website

Listen to The Dark Parts, More Perfect and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

The Dark Parts

The Dark Parts

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

The Dark Parts: Podcasts in Family