Cursed Film // 32
Between The Exorcist, Poltergeist, and more, numerous horror films (and non-horror films) are said to have had cursed sets, leading to the demise of many actors and crew members.
1/19/2023
47:31
The Hat Man // 31
Many who experience sleep paralysis claim to see the same dark figure lurking in the corner of their room, or sometimes, attacking them in their bed. Who is this hat-wearing shadow person? And why do so many see the same thing? Join us as we discuss real accounts and theories of... The Hat Man.
1/12/2023
42:11
The Hammersmith Ghost // 30
In early 1800's England, a ghost was thought to be haunting the district of Hammersmith in London. When a pregnant woman was literally scared to death by the white figure, the townspeople took it upon themselves to get to the bottom of it.
1/5/2023
44:03
A Very Dark New Years Special // 29
December 31: A time for friends and family to celebrate the transition into a new year. But for some, the night that is typically known for celebration and cheer, can become a night filled with darkness and fear...
12/29/2022
41:59
Krampus // 28
Christmas isn't always full of cheer. In this episode, we discuss the anti-Saint Nick. A monster that is said to abduct and eat naughty children on the most joyous day of the year... A monster named Krampus.
