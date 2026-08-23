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9 episodes
- The worlds of Astrimos and real-life collide as Martin races to help Calico save the planet Lumina and rescue his father’s law firm from disaster.
The Chronicles of Astrimos stars:
Darren Criss as Martin Jennison
And Maya Hawke as Calico Jones
Featuring…
Natalie Gold as Bridget
Quincy Tyler Bernstine as Councillor Dextra and Ruby Montrose
Alfred Molina as The Narrator
Peter Friedman as Phil
Azhar Khan as Rami and Gawain
Jayne Houdyshell as Jean
Andy Grotelueschen as Findo Gask and Frank
Adina Verson as Carla
Cindy Cheung as Chelsea
Rebecca Henderson as Dr. Woods and Viraxis
Kellen Raffaelo as Young Martin
Additional performances by Crystal Finn, Gabby Beans, Jay Klaitz, Robbie Sublett, and Gibson Frazier
with Kate Mulgrew as Maisie
And Clarke Peters as Archie
Directed by Anne Kauffman
Written by Declan Dineen
Executive Producers: Mark Stern and Darren Criss
Producers: Nick Garland, Declan Dineen, and Michel Lafrance
Produced by Best Case Studios
Adam Pincus, Executive Producer
Isabel Evans, Producer
Brent Raymond Katz, Co-producer
Hannah Lebowitz-Lockard, Associate Producer
Anpa’o Locke, Production Coordinator
Edited by Ryan Seaton, Will Rosati, Max Michael Miller, and Nisha Venkat
Sound Design by Dennis Dembeck and Will Rosati
Mixed by Dennis Dembeck
Original Music by Pakk Hui
Casting By Paul Schnee and Kerry Barden
Music by Pakk Hui
Music Orchestrations by Hannah Zhang
Music Preparation by Thanh Tran
Score Mixer: John Witt Chapman
Orchestra Budapest Scoring Orchestra
Conductor: Péter Illényi
Session Producer: Bálint Sapszon
Orchestra Coordinator: Bertalan Veér
Recording Engineer: Viktor Szabó
Studio Assistant: Patrik Veréb
Librarian: Ágnes Sapszon
FOR ECHOVERSE:
Development Executives: Nick Garland and Ben Chodosh
Development Coordinator: Madison Engle
Development Assistant: Sophie Kelly
Production Consultant: Eleanor Hyde
Business and Legal Affairs: Laura Black Dawson
Finance: Andy Lewis, Morgan Krautstrunk, Judy Geletko
The Chronicles of Astrimos is an Echoverse Production.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Martin learns the dark truth about his new client. With his father’s life work on the line and his relationship with Bridget in tatters, Martin turns to the one person who had always been there for him: his grandmother, Maisie.
The Chronicles of Astrimos stars:
Darren Criss as Martin Jennison
And Maya Hawke as Calico Jones
This episode features: Natalie Gold, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Alfred Molina, Peter Friedman, Azhar Khan, Jayne Houdyshell, Kellen Raffaelo, Cindy Cheung, Gabby Beans, Jay Klaitz, Robbie Sublett
With Kate Mulgrew
Directed by Annie Kauffman
Written by Declan Dineen
Executive Producers: Mark Stern and Darren Criss
Producers: Nick Garland, Declan Dineen, and Michel Lafrance
Produced by Best Case Studios
Adam Pincus, Executive Producer
Isabel Evans, Producer
Brent Katz, Co-Producer
Hannah Lebowitz-Lockard, Associate Producer
Edited by: Max Michael Miller
Sound Design by: Dennis Dembeck
Original Music by Pakk Hui
The Chronicles of Astrimos is an Echoverse Production.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Martin’s carefully curated life begins to crash around him. In Astrimos, Martin and Calico are faced with a choice that has devastating consequences for planet Lumina. Back in the real world, Martin's newfound business success causes some unintended consequences.
The Chronicles of Astrimos stars:
Darren Criss as Martin Jennison
And Maya Hawke as Calico Jones
This episode features: Natalie Gold, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Alfred Molina, Peter Friedman, Azhar Khan, Robbie Sublett, Jay Klaitz
With Kate Mulgrew
Directed by Anne Kauffman
Written by Declan Dineen
Executive Producers: Mark Stern and Darren Criss
Producers: Nick Garland, Declan Dineen, and Michel Lafrance
Produced by Best Case Studios
Adam Pincus, Executive Producer
Isabel Evans, Producer
Brent Katz, Co-Producer
Hannah Lebowitz-Lockard, Associate Producer
Editing and Sound Design by: Will Rosati
Original Music by Pakk Hui
The Chronicles of Astrimos is an Echoverse Production.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Martin lands the biggest deal of his career and makes partner at his father’s law firm, but it takes a toll on his relationship with Bridget and Rami. In Astrimos, a surprise encounter with an unexpected enemy leads Martin and Calico into a deadly asteroid field.
The Chronicles of Astrimos stars:
Darren Criss as Martin Jennison
And Maya Hawke as Calico Jones
This episode features: Natalie Gold, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Peter Friedman, Alfred Molina, Azhar Khan, Jayne Houdyshell, Rebecca Henderson, Cindy Cheung, Gibson Frazier, Crystal Finn
With Kate Mulgrew
Directed by Anne Kauffman
Written by Declan Dineen
Executive Producers: Mark Stern and Darren Criss
Producers: Nick Garland, Declan Dineen, and Michel Lafrance
Produced by Best Case Studios
Adam Pincus, Executive Producer
Isabel Evans, Producer
Brent Katz, Co-Producer
Hannah Lebowitz-Lockard, Associate Producer
Editing and Sound Design by: Will Rosati
Original Music by Pakk Hui
The Chronicles of Astrimos is an Echoverse Production.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Convinced that his life is on line, Martin and Bridget rush to Maisie’s house to try and find an answer to the Viraxis’ riddle before he’s pulled back into the world of Astrimos.
The Chronicles of Astrimos stars:
Darren Criss as Martin Jennison
And Maya Hawke as Calico Jones
This episode features: Natalie Gold, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Alfred Molina, Azhar Khan, Jayne Houdyshell, Kellen Raffaelo, Rebecca Henderson, Cindy Cheung, Gabby Beans, Gibson Frazier, Crystal Finn
With Kate Mulgrew and Clarke Peters
Directed by Anne Kauffman
Written by Declan Dineen
Executive Producers: Mark Stern and Darren Criss
Producers: Nick Garland, Declan Dineen, and Michel Lafrance
Produced by Best Case Studios
Adam Pincus, Executive Producer
Isabel Evans, Producer
Brent Katz, Co-Producer
Hannah Lebowitz-Lockard, Associate Producer
Editing and Sound Design by Will Rosati
Original Music by Pakk Hui
The Chronicles of Astrimos is an Echoverse Production.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About The Chronicles of Astrimos
Martin (Darren Criss) thought his life was on track - he was about to become a partner at his law-firm and propose to the woman of his dreams - when his grandmother Maisie (Kate Mulgrew) dies, leaving him an old LP record that derails everything. Playing it transports Martin into the fantastical, but shockingly real world of “The Chronicles of Astrimos,” a 1960’s sci-fi radio drama about the plucky young spaceship pilot Calico Jones (Maya Hawke) who is fighting to save her planet. Flipping involuntarily between Astrimos and the real-world, Martin realizes with horror that the life-and-death stakes in the story are real and his only hope of escape is to solve the mystery of his grandmother’s bizarre gift before it’s too late. Starring Darren Criss as Martin, Maya Hawke as Calico Jones. Featuring: Natalie Gold (Bridget), Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Councillor Dextra/Ruby Montrose), Alfred Molina (The Narrator), Peter Friedman (Phil), Azhar Khan (Rami/Gawain), Jayne Houdyshell (Jean), Andy Grotelueschen (Findo Gask/Frank), Adina Verson (Carla), Cindy Cheung (Chelsea), Rebecca Henderson (Dr. Woods/Viraxis), Kellen Raffaelo (Young Martin) Additional performances by Crystal Finn, Gabby Beans, Jay Klaitz, Robbie Sublett, and Gibson Frazier with Kate Mulgrew (Maisie) And Clarke Peters (Archie). Directed by Anne Kauffman Written by Declan Dineen Executive Producers: Mark Stern and Darren Criss Producers: Nick Garland, Declan Dineen, and Michel Lafrance Produced by Best Case Studios Adam Pincus, Executive Producer Isabel Evans, Producer Brent Raymond Katz, Co-producer Hannah Lebowitz-Lockard, Associate Producer Anpa’o Locke, Production Coordinator Edited by Ryan Seaton,Will Rosati, Max Michael Miller, and Nisha Venkat Sound Design by Dennis Dembeck and Will Rosati Mixed by Dennis Dembeck Original Music by Pakk Hui Casting by Paul Schnee and Kerry Barden Music by Pakk Hui Music Orchestrations by Hannah Zhang Music Preparation by Thanh Tran Score Mixer: John Witt Chapman Orchestra Budapest Scoring Orchestra Conductor: Péter Illényi Session Producer: Bálint Sapszon Orchestra Coordinator: Bertalan Veér Recording Engineer: Viktor Szabó Studio Assistant: Patrik Veréb Librarian: Ágnes Sapszon FOR ECHOVERSE: Development Executives: Nick Garland and Ben Chodosh Development Coordinator: Madison Engle Development Assistant: Sophie Kelly Production Consultant: Eleanor Hyde Business and Legal Affairs: Laura Black Dawson Finance: Andy Lewis, Morgan Krautstrunk, Judy Geletko The Chronicles of Astrimos is an Echoverse ProductionPodcast website
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