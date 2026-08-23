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The Chronicles of Astrimos

Bloody FM, Echoverse
Fiction
The Chronicles of Astrimos
Latest episode

9 episodes

  • The Chronicles of Astrimos

    Episode 8: The Sacrifice

    08/20/2026 | 26 mins.
    The worlds of Astrimos and real-life collide as Martin races to help Calico save the planet Lumina and rescue his father’s law firm from disaster. 

    The Chronicles of Astrimos stars: 

    Darren Criss as Martin Jennison

    And Maya Hawke as Calico Jones

    Featuring…

    Natalie Gold as Bridget

    Quincy Tyler Bernstine as Councillor Dextra and Ruby Montrose 

    Alfred Molina as The Narrator

    Peter Friedman as Phil

    Azhar Khan as Rami and Gawain

    Jayne Houdyshell as Jean

    Andy Grotelueschen as Findo Gask and Frank

    Adina Verson as Carla

    Cindy Cheung as Chelsea

    Rebecca Henderson as Dr. Woods and Viraxis

    Kellen Raffaelo as Young Martin

    Additional performances by Crystal Finn, Gabby Beans, Jay Klaitz, Robbie Sublett, and Gibson Frazier

    with Kate Mulgrew as Maisie 

    And Clarke Peters as Archie

    Directed by Anne Kauffman

    Written by Declan Dineen

    Executive Producers: Mark Stern and Darren Criss

    Producers: Nick Garland, Declan Dineen, and Michel Lafrance

    Produced by Best Case Studios

    Adam Pincus, Executive Producer

    Isabel Evans, Producer

    Brent Raymond Katz, Co-producer

    Hannah Lebowitz-Lockard, Associate Producer

    Anpa’o Locke, Production Coordinator

    Edited by Ryan Seaton, Will Rosati, Max Michael Miller, and Nisha Venkat

    Sound Design by Dennis Dembeck and Will Rosati

    Mixed by Dennis Dembeck

    Original Music by Pakk Hui

    Casting By Paul Schnee and Kerry Barden

     

    Music by Pakk Hui

    Music Orchestrations by Hannah Zhang

    Music Preparation by Thanh Tran

    Score Mixer: John Witt Chapman

    Orchestra Budapest Scoring Orchestra

    Conductor: Péter Illényi

    Session Producer: Bálint Sapszon

    Orchestra Coordinator: Bertalan Veér

    Recording Engineer: Viktor Szabó

    Studio Assistant: Patrik Veréb

    Librarian: Ágnes Sapszon 

     

    FOR ECHOVERSE:

    Development Executives: Nick Garland and Ben Chodosh

    Development Coordinator: Madison Engle

    Development Assistant: Sophie Kelly

    Production Consultant: Eleanor Hyde

    Business and Legal Affairs: Laura Black Dawson

    Finance: Andy Lewis, Morgan Krautstrunk, Judy Geletko            

    The Chronicles of Astrimos is an Echoverse Production.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Chronicles of Astrimos

    Episode 7: The Collapse

    08/06/2026 | 18 mins.
    Martin learns the dark truth about his new client. With his father’s life work on the line and his relationship with Bridget in tatters, Martin turns to the one person who had always been there for him: his grandmother, Maisie.

    The Chronicles of Astrimos stars: 

    Darren Criss as Martin Jennison

    And Maya Hawke as Calico Jones

    This episode features: Natalie Gold, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Alfred Molina, Peter Friedman, Azhar Khan, Jayne Houdyshell, Kellen Raffaelo, Cindy Cheung, Gabby Beans, Jay Klaitz, Robbie Sublett

    With Kate Mulgrew

    Directed by Annie Kauffman

    Written by Declan Dineen

    Executive Producers: Mark Stern and Darren Criss

    Producers: Nick Garland, Declan Dineen, and Michel Lafrance

    Produced by Best Case Studios

    Adam Pincus, Executive Producer

    Isabel Evans, Producer

    Brent Katz, Co-Producer

    Hannah Lebowitz-Lockard, Associate Producer

    Edited by: Max Michael Miller

    Sound Design by: Dennis Dembeck

    Original Music by Pakk Hui

    The Chronicles of Astrimos is an Echoverse Production. 

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Chronicles of Astrimos

    Episode 6: The Question

    07/23/2026 | 24 mins.
    Martin’s carefully curated life begins to crash around him. In Astrimos, Martin and Calico are faced with a choice that has devastating consequences for planet Lumina. Back in the real world, Martin's newfound business success causes some unintended consequences. 

    The Chronicles of Astrimos stars: 

    Darren Criss as Martin Jennison

    And Maya Hawke as Calico Jones

    This episode features: Natalie Gold, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Alfred Molina, Peter Friedman, Azhar Khan, Robbie Sublett, Jay Klaitz

    With Kate Mulgrew

    Directed by Anne Kauffman

    Written by Declan Dineen

    Executive Producers: Mark Stern and Darren Criss

    Producers: Nick Garland, Declan Dineen, and Michel Lafrance

    Produced by Best Case Studios

    Adam Pincus, Executive Producer

    Isabel Evans, Producer

    Brent Katz, Co-Producer

    Hannah Lebowitz-Lockard, Associate Producer

    Editing and Sound Design by: Will Rosati

    Original Music by Pakk Hui

    The Chronicles of Astrimos is an Echoverse Production.

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Chronicles of Astrimos

    Episode 5: The Threshold

    07/09/2026 | 22 mins.
    Martin lands the biggest deal of his career and makes partner at his father’s law firm, but it takes a toll on his relationship with Bridget and Rami. In Astrimos, a surprise encounter with an unexpected enemy leads Martin and Calico into a deadly asteroid field. 

    The Chronicles of Astrimos stars: 

    Darren Criss as Martin Jennison

    And Maya Hawke as Calico Jones

    This episode features: Natalie Gold, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Peter Friedman, Alfred Molina, Azhar Khan, Jayne Houdyshell, Rebecca Henderson, Cindy Cheung, Gibson Frazier, Crystal Finn

    With Kate Mulgrew

    Directed by Anne Kauffman

    Written by Declan Dineen

    Executive Producers: Mark Stern and Darren Criss

    Producers: Nick Garland, Declan Dineen, and Michel Lafrance

    Produced by Best Case Studios

    Adam Pincus, Executive Producer

    Isabel Evans, Producer

    Brent Katz, Co-Producer

    Hannah Lebowitz-Lockard, Associate Producer

    Editing and Sound Design by: Will Rosati

    Original Music by Pakk Hui

    The Chronicles of Astrimos is an Echoverse Production. 

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
  • The Chronicles of Astrimos

    Episode 4: A Place Within Zanthor

    06/25/2026 | 24 mins.
    Convinced that his life is on line, Martin and Bridget rush to Maisie’s house to try and find an answer to the Viraxis’ riddle before he’s pulled back into the world of Astrimos. 

    The Chronicles of Astrimos stars: 

    Darren Criss as Martin Jennison

    And Maya Hawke as Calico Jones

    This episode features: Natalie Gold, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Alfred Molina, Azhar Khan, Jayne Houdyshell, Kellen Raffaelo, Rebecca Henderson, Cindy Cheung, Gabby Beans, Gibson Frazier, Crystal Finn

    With Kate Mulgrew and Clarke Peters 

    Directed by Anne Kauffman

    Written by Declan Dineen

    Executive Producers: Mark Stern and Darren Criss

    Producers: Nick Garland, Declan Dineen, and Michel Lafrance

    Produced by Best Case Studios

    Adam Pincus, Executive Producer

    Isabel Evans, Producer

    Brent Katz, Co-Producer

    Hannah Lebowitz-Lockard, Associate Producer

    Editing and Sound Design by Will Rosati

    Original Music by Pakk Hui

    The Chronicles of Astrimos is an Echoverse Production. 

    Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
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About The Chronicles of Astrimos
Martin (Darren Criss) thought his life was on track - he was about to become a partner at his law-firm and propose to the woman of his dreams - when his grandmother Maisie (Kate Mulgrew) dies, leaving him an old LP record that derails everything. Playing it transports Martin into the fantastical, but shockingly real world of “The Chronicles of Astrimos,” a 1960’s sci-fi radio drama about the plucky young spaceship pilot Calico Jones (Maya Hawke) who is fighting to save her planet. Flipping involuntarily between Astrimos and the real-world, Martin realizes with horror that the life-and-death stakes in the story are real and his only hope of escape is to solve the mystery of his grandmother’s bizarre gift before it’s too late. Starring Darren Criss as Martin, Maya Hawke as Calico Jones. Featuring: Natalie Gold (Bridget), Quincy Tyler Bernstine (Councillor Dextra/Ruby Montrose), Alfred Molina (The Narrator), Peter Friedman (Phil), Azhar Khan (Rami/Gawain), Jayne Houdyshell (Jean), Andy Grotelueschen (Findo Gask/Frank), Adina Verson (Carla), Cindy Cheung (Chelsea), Rebecca Henderson (Dr. Woods/Viraxis), Kellen Raffaelo (Young Martin) Additional performances by Crystal Finn, Gabby Beans, Jay Klaitz, Robbie Sublett, and Gibson Frazier with Kate Mulgrew (Maisie) And Clarke Peters (Archie). Directed by Anne Kauffman Written by Declan Dineen Executive Producers: Mark Stern and Darren Criss Producers: Nick Garland, Declan Dineen, and Michel Lafrance Produced by Best Case Studios Adam Pincus, Executive Producer Isabel Evans, Producer Brent Raymond Katz, Co-producer Hannah Lebowitz-Lockard, Associate Producer Anpa’o Locke, Production Coordinator Edited by Ryan Seaton,Will Rosati, Max Michael Miller, and Nisha Venkat Sound Design by Dennis Dembeck and Will Rosati Mixed by Dennis Dembeck Original Music by Pakk Hui Casting by Paul Schnee and Kerry Barden Music by Pakk Hui Music Orchestrations by Hannah Zhang Music Preparation by Thanh Tran Score Mixer: John Witt Chapman Orchestra Budapest Scoring Orchestra Conductor: Péter Illényi Session Producer: Bálint Sapszon Orchestra Coordinator: Bertalan Veér Recording Engineer: Viktor Szabó Studio Assistant: Patrik Veréb Librarian: Ágnes Sapszon FOR ECHOVERSE: Development Executives: Nick Garland and Ben Chodosh Development Coordinator: Madison Engle Development Assistant: Sophie Kelly Production Consultant: Eleanor Hyde Business and Legal Affairs: Laura Black Dawson Finance: Andy Lewis, Morgan Krautstrunk, Judy Geletko The Chronicles of Astrimos is an Echoverse Production
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