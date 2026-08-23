Convinced that his life is on line, Martin and Bridget rush to Maisie’s house to try and find an answer to the Viraxis’ riddle before he’s pulled back into the world of Astrimos. The Chronicles of Astrimos stars: Darren Criss as Martin Jennison And Maya Hawke as Calico Jones This episode features: Natalie Gold, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Alfred Molina, Azhar Khan, Jayne Houdyshell, Kellen Raffaelo, Rebecca Henderson, Cindy Cheung, Gabby Beans, Gibson Frazier, Crystal Finn With Kate Mulgrew and Clarke Peters Directed by Anne Kauffman Written by Declan Dineen Executive Producers: Mark Stern and Darren Criss Producers: Nick Garland, Declan Dineen, and Michel Lafrance Produced by Best Case Studios Adam Pincus, Executive Producer Isabel Evans, Producer Brent Katz, Co-Producer Hannah Lebowitz-Lockard, Associate Producer Editing and Sound Design by Will Rosati Original Music by Pakk Hui The Chronicles of Astrimos is an Echoverse Production. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

Martin lands the biggest deal of his career and makes partner at his father’s law firm, but it takes a toll on his relationship with Bridget and Rami. In Astrimos, a surprise encounter with an unexpected enemy leads Martin and Calico into a deadly asteroid field. The Chronicles of Astrimos stars: Darren Criss as Martin Jennison And Maya Hawke as Calico Jones This episode features: Natalie Gold, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Peter Friedman, Alfred Molina, Azhar Khan, Jayne Houdyshell, Rebecca Henderson, Cindy Cheung, Gibson Frazier, Crystal Finn With Kate Mulgrew Directed by Anne Kauffman Written by Declan Dineen Executive Producers: Mark Stern and Darren Criss Producers: Nick Garland, Declan Dineen, and Michel Lafrance Produced by Best Case Studios Adam Pincus, Executive Producer Isabel Evans, Producer Brent Katz, Co-Producer Hannah Lebowitz-Lockard, Associate Producer Editing and Sound Design by: Will Rosati Original Music by Pakk Hui The Chronicles of Astrimos is an Echoverse Production. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

Martin’s carefully curated life begins to crash around him. In Astrimos, Martin and Calico are faced with a choice that has devastating consequences for planet Lumina. Back in the real world, Martin's newfound business success causes some unintended consequences. The Chronicles of Astrimos stars: Darren Criss as Martin Jennison And Maya Hawke as Calico Jones This episode features: Natalie Gold, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Alfred Molina, Peter Friedman, Azhar Khan, Robbie Sublett, Jay Klaitz With Kate Mulgrew Directed by Anne Kauffman Written by Declan Dineen Executive Producers: Mark Stern and Darren Criss Producers: Nick Garland, Declan Dineen, and Michel Lafrance Produced by Best Case Studios Adam Pincus, Executive Producer Isabel Evans, Producer Brent Katz, Co-Producer Hannah Lebowitz-Lockard, Associate Producer Editing and Sound Design by: Will Rosati Original Music by Pakk Hui The Chronicles of Astrimos is an Echoverse Production. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

Martin learns the dark truth about his new client. With his father’s life work on the line and his relationship with Bridget in tatters, Martin turns to the one person who had always been there for him: his grandmother, Maisie. The Chronicles of Astrimos stars: Darren Criss as Martin Jennison And Maya Hawke as Calico Jones This episode features: Natalie Gold, Quincy Tyler Bernstine, Alfred Molina, Peter Friedman, Azhar Khan, Jayne Houdyshell, Kellen Raffaelo, Cindy Cheung, Gabby Beans, Jay Klaitz, Robbie Sublett With Kate Mulgrew Directed by Annie Kauffman Written by Declan Dineen Executive Producers: Mark Stern and Darren Criss Producers: Nick Garland, Declan Dineen, and Michel Lafrance Produced by Best Case Studios Adam Pincus, Executive Producer Isabel Evans, Producer Brent Katz, Co-Producer Hannah Lebowitz-Lockard, Associate Producer Edited by: Max Michael Miller Sound Design by: Dennis Dembeck Original Music by Pakk Hui The Chronicles of Astrimos is an Echoverse Production. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

The worlds of Astrimos and real-life collide as Martin races to help Calico save the planet Lumina and rescue his father’s law firm from disaster. The Chronicles of Astrimos stars: Darren Criss as Martin Jennison And Maya Hawke as Calico Jones Featuring… Natalie Gold as Bridget Quincy Tyler Bernstine as Councillor Dextra and Ruby Montrose Alfred Molina as The Narrator Peter Friedman as Phil Azhar Khan as Rami and Gawain Jayne Houdyshell as Jean Andy Grotelueschen as Findo Gask and Frank Adina Verson as Carla Cindy Cheung as Chelsea Rebecca Henderson as Dr. Woods and Viraxis Kellen Raffaelo as Young Martin Additional performances by Crystal Finn, Gabby Beans, Jay Klaitz, Robbie Sublett, and Gibson Frazier with Kate Mulgrew as Maisie And Clarke Peters as Archie Directed by Anne Kauffman Written by Declan Dineen Executive Producers: Mark Stern and Darren Criss Producers: Nick Garland, Declan Dineen, and Michel Lafrance Produced by Best Case Studios Adam Pincus, Executive Producer Isabel Evans, Producer Brent Raymond Katz, Co-producer Hannah Lebowitz-Lockard, Associate Producer Anpa’o Locke, Production Coordinator Edited by Ryan Seaton, Will Rosati, Max Michael Miller, and Nisha Venkat Sound Design by Dennis Dembeck and Will Rosati Mixed by Dennis Dembeck Original Music by Pakk Hui Casting By Paul Schnee and Kerry Barden Music by Pakk Hui Music Orchestrations by Hannah Zhang Music Preparation by Thanh Tran Score Mixer: John Witt Chapman Orchestra Budapest Scoring Orchestra Conductor: Péter Illényi Session Producer: Bálint Sapszon Orchestra Coordinator: Bertalan Veér Recording Engineer: Viktor Szabó Studio Assistant: Patrik Veréb Librarian: Ágnes Sapszon FOR ECHOVERSE: Development Executives: Nick Garland and Ben Chodosh Development Coordinator: Madison Engle Development Assistant: Sophie Kelly Production Consultant: Eleanor Hyde Business and Legal Affairs: Laura Black Dawson Finance: Andy Lewis, Morgan Krautstrunk, Judy Geletko The Chronicles of Astrimos is an Echoverse Production. Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.

About The Chronicles of Astrimos

About The Chronicles of Astrimos

About The Chronicles of Astrimos