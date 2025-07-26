The BugBash Podcast kicks off with a bit of pre-history -- the story of FoundationDB, one of the first companies to successfully use deterministic simulation testing to accelerate development, assure reliability, and build something legendary.Today, FoundationDB is the hidden layer in Snowflake, DeepSeek, and many core systems at places like Apple and Goldman Sachs. But it started with some guys in a garage, building a system demo with plywood and lightbulbs...

