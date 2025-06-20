Welcome Back! The Boulder Boys Show Ep. 49 Boulderboys.show Year Of The Boy: https://youtu.be/KsClhdWc5-8 Moi's training app: https://vert.run Matt's substack: https://substack.com/@mattdaniels480?utm_source=substack-feed-item
--------
1:20:29
Ep. 48 When should you use poles? + YOTB MERCH DROP
Welcome Back! The Boulder Boys Show Ep. 48 Newsletter subscription: https://boulder-boys-show.beehiiv.com/subscribe Year Of The Boy: https://youtu.be/KsClhdWc5-8 Moi's training app: https://vert.run Matt's substack: https://substack.com/@mattdaniels480?utm_source=substack-feed-item
--------
1:05:09
Ep. 47 The year of the boys continues 🐣
Welcome Back! The Boulder Boys Show Ep. 47 Year Of The Boy: https://youtu.be/KsClhdWc5-8 Merch: https://boulderboys.show Moi's training app: https://vert.run Matt's substack: https://substack.com/@mattdaniels480?utm_source=substack-feed-item
--------
1:27:20
Ep. 46 Wear your slippers and be careful in lightning
Welcome Back! The Boulder Boys Show Ep. 46 Year Of The Boy: https://youtu.be/KsClhdWc5-8 Merch: https://boulderboys.show Moi's training app: https://vert.run Matt's substack: https://substack.com/@mattdaniels480?utm_source=substack-feed-item Jesh's youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@smalljeshurun
--------
1:38:32
Ep. 45 Another win for YOTB!! + mid race ambulance rides, and more!
Welcome Back! The Boulder Boys Show Ep. 45 In this episode we talk about Matt's experience at Transvulcania, Adam's win at Quadrock, and more! Year Of The Boy: https://youtu.be/KsClhdWc5-8 Merch: https://boulderboys.show Moi's training app: https://vert.run Matt's substack: https://substack.com/@mattdaniels480?utm_source=substack-feed-item