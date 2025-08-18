Powered by RND
The Blues Guitar Show
The Blues Guitar Show

Ben Martin
Music
The Blues Guitar Show
  Episode #242 Why You Should Study Bo Diddly
    One of the most underrated guitarists of the 50s/60s. Bo Diddly gave us so much more than an iconic beat - in this episode I talk you through his classic song Roadrunner and talk about why hes awesome.
    18:08
  Episode #241 Finding a Guitar Tone - Common Mistakes
    We're all chasing that illusive tone! In this episode I talk you through my process of creating a solid guitar tone that I can use for playing shows. We also talk through common mistakes and what not to do!
    17:05
  Episode #240 Are Traditional Amps DEAD!?
    In this episode we explore Digital amp modellers vs traditional amps. This is going to be a contentious one - are you team tube amp or team software
    21:38
  Episode #239 Minor Triads For Blues Solos
    In this episode I talk you through three great triad shapes for playing blues solos in the key of G
    10:58
  Episode #238 Open G Slide Playing
    In this episode I give you some useful tips for playing slide in Open G and talk you through a couple of classic Muddy Waters riffs.
    12:08

About The Blues Guitar Show

Welcome to The Blues Guitar Show! Your free audio guitar teacher, focusing on all things blues guitar, records, rocking music theory and gear.Covering all the genres in the Blues world from Delta to Rockabilly.Each Monday I release an episode packed with information, exercises, songs, licks and interviews with some of the best players around to give you Passion, Practice and Perseverance for your guitar playing journey! I'm a born and raised blues guitarist, studio musician and teacher on a mission to help you master the music you love.Through this chart-topping podcast and interviews with some of the worlds best, our mission is to help dazed and confused blues pickers like you grasp the skills you need to go from 'campfire' to on fire.
MusicMusic CommentaryMusic Interviews

