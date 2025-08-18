In this episode I give you some useful tips for playing slide in Open G and talk you through a couple of classic Muddy Waters riffs. Support the showTo become a MEMBER and get access to over 2 Years of guitar lessons for just $5/Month head to https://www.buzzsprout.com/950998/subscribe

In this episode I talk you through three great triad shapes for playing blues solos in the key of G

In this episode we explore Digital amp modellers vs traditional amps. This is going to be a contentious one - are you team tube amp or team software

We're all chasing that illusive tone! In this episode I talk you through my process of creating a solid guitar tone that I can use for playing shows. We also talk through common mistakes and what not to do!

One of the most underrated guitarists of the 50s/60s. Bo Diddly gave us so much more than an iconic beat - in this episode I talk you through his classic song Roadrunner and talk about why hes awesome.

About The Blues Guitar Show

Welcome to The Blues Guitar Show! Your free audio guitar teacher, focusing on all things blues guitar, records, rocking music theory and gear.Covering all the genres in the Blues world from Delta to Rockabilly.Each Monday I release an episode packed with information, exercises, songs, licks and interviews with some of the best players around to give you Passion, Practice and Perseverance for your guitar playing journey! I'm a born and raised blues guitarist, studio musician and teacher on a mission to help you master the music you love.Through this chart-topping podcast and interviews with some of the worlds best, our mission is to help dazed and confused blues pickers like you grasp the skills you need to go from ‘campfire’ to on fire.Instagram @bluesguitarshowpodcastWebsite: www.thebluesguitarshow.com