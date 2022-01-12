The Black Vault Radio - Hosted by John Greenewald, Jr.

The Black Vault Radio with John Greenewald, Jr. dives deep into the world of secret U.S. Government and Military History spanning more than a half century. Usin... More
Ep. #121 – Navy Denies Release of Classified UAP Briefing Video Unearthed by The Black Vault
The United States Navy has denied the release of a classified video depicting a briefing on Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) led by the former head of the UAP Task Force, Jay Stratton. The Black Vault discovered the existence of the video in an email released through a FOIA case with NASA last year.
5/4/2023
13:46
Ep. #120 – Dan Warren on being at the UAP Hearing; Interviewing Senator Kirsten Gillibrand; and More
Dan Warren, who runs the 5th Pillar of Emphasis TikTok channel updating and educating more than a quarter of a million of his subscribers on the UFO issue, steps in to the Vault to talk to us about what he learned by being at the recent UAP hearing; what he took away from his one on one interaction with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand; and where does he feel we may be going next.
5/4/2023
1:28:17
Ep. #119 – April 2023 UAP Public Hearing: A “Deep Dive” Analysis and Highlight Reel
Some will call this event historic. Others call it a charade leading to a major let down. Me? Well, I just see numerous papertrails to follow and uncover. Where they lead is anyone’s guess, but I’ll be here to bring it to you. Join me as I dissect last week’s hearing to the Subcommittee on [...]
4/28/2023
1:35:54
Ep. #118 – Dr. Travis Taylor, Former Chief Scientist on the UAP Task Force
Today, Dr. Travis Taylor steps into the Vault to discuss his long career, his recent move to the private sector, and hopefully, reveal some tidbits about his UFO investigations the he conducted for the U.S. government.
12/1/2022
1:11:35
Ep. #117 – The Upcoming UAP Report; The NY Times; And Drones n’ Trash
All sorts of things to discuss. Join me, as I broadcast originally LIVE on YouTube on Friday, October 28, 2022, for the low down of the new NY Times article which is squashing the expectations of what may be in the next UAP report.
The Black Vault Radio with John Greenewald, Jr. dives deep into the world of secret U.S. Government and Military History spanning more than a half century. Using an archive of more than 3,000,000 declassified government documents as a starting point, Greenewald speaks to some of the most brilliant minds on the planet trying to get to the truth.