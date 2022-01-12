The Black Vault Radio - Hosted by John Greenewald, Jr.

Ep. #120 – Dan Warren on being at the UAP Hearing; Interviewing Senator Kirsten Gillibrand; and More

Dan Warren, who runs the 5th Pillar of Emphasis TikTok channel updating and educating more than a quarter of a million of his subscribers on the UFO issue, steps in to the Vault to talk to us about what he learned by being at the recent UAP hearing; what he took away from his one on one interaction with Senator Kirsten Gillibrand; and where does he feel we may be going next.