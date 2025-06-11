Building Moral AI with Jana Schaich Borg

How Do You Build a Moral AI? with Jana Schaich BorgIn this episode of the Behavioral Design Podcast, hosts Aline and Samuel are joined by Jana Schaich Borg, Associate Research Professor at Duke University and co-author of the book “Moral AI and How We Get There”. Together they explore one of the thorniest and most important questions in the AI age: How do you encode human morality into machines—and should you even try?Drawing from neuroscience, philosophy, and machine learning, Jana walks us through bottom-up and top-down approaches to moral alignment, why current models fall short, and how her team’s hybrid framework may offer a better path. Along the way, they dive into the messy nature of human values, the challenges of AI ethics in organizations, and how AI could help us become more moral—not just more efficient.This conversation blends practical tools with philosophical inquiry and leaves us with a cautiously hopeful perspective: that we can, and should, teach machines to care.— Topics Covered:What AI alignment really means (and why it’s so hard)Bottom-up vs. top-down moral AI systemsHow organizations get ethical AI wrong—and what to do insteadThe messy reality of human values and decision makingTranslational ethics and the need for AI KPIsPersonalizing AI to match your valuesWhen moral self-reflection becomes a design feature—Timestamps:00:00 Intro: AI Alignment — Mission Impossible?04:00 Why Moral AI Is So Hard (and Necessary)07:00 The “Spec” Story & Reinforcement Gone Wrong10:00 Anthropomorphizing AI — Helpful or Misleading?12:00 Introducing Jana & the Moral AI Project15:00 What “Moral AI” Really Means18:00 Interdisciplinary Collaboration (and Friction)21:00 Bottom-Up vs. Top-Down Approaches27:00 Why Human Morality Is Messy31:00 Building a Hybrid Moral AI System41:00 Case Study: Kidney Donation Decisions47:00 From Models to Moral Reflection52:00 Embedding Ethics Inside Organizations56:00 Moral Growth Mindset & Training the Workforce01:03:00 Why Trust & Culture Matter Most01:06:00 Comparing AI Labs: OpenAI vs. Anthropic vs. Meta01:10:00 What We Still Don’t Know01:11:00 Quickfire: To AI or Not To AI01:16:00 Jana’s Most Controversial Take01:19:00 Can AI Make Us Better Humans?—🎧 Like this episode? Share it with a friend or leave us a review to help others discover the show.Let me know if you’d like an abridged version, pull quotes, or platform-specific text for Apple, Spotify, or LinkedIn.