AI Co-Therapists with Alison CerezoIn this episode of the Behavioral Design Podcast, hosts Aline and Samuel talk with Dr. Alison Cerezo, a clinical psychologist, professor, and Senior Vice President of Research at Mpathic, a company developing AI tools that support therapists in delivering more empathetic and precise care.They explore the growing role of AI in mental health, from real-time feedback during therapy sessions to tools that help clinicians detect risk, stay aligned with best practices, and reduce bias. Alison describes how Mpathic works as a co-therapist—supporting rather than replacing the human element of therapy.The conversation also digs into larger questions: Can AI feel more empathetic than humans? How do we avoid over-reliance on machines for emotional support? And what does it really mean to design AI that complements rather than competes with people?This episode is a must-listen for anyone interested in the future of therapy, empathy, and AI—and what it looks like to build systems that enhance human care, not undermine it.--Interesting in collaborating with Nuance? If you’d like to become one of our special projects, email us at [email protected]
or book a call directly on our website: nuancebehavior.com.Support the podcast by joining Habit Weekly Pro 🚀. Members get access to extensive content databases, calls with field leaders, exclusive offers and discounts, and so much more.Every Monday our Habit Weekly newsletter shares the best articles, videos, podcasts, and exclusive premium content from the world of behavioral science and business. Get in touch via [email protected]
The song used is Murgatroyd by David Pizarro