127. Macaulay Culkin Part 3: Power & Control

From 1988-1994, Macaulay was one of the hardest working and highest paid actors in Hollywood. Raking in money and breaking records that compared to his 40-year-old contemporaries made Mack and his father Kit two of the most powerful people in the entertainment industry. Mack didn't care much about this; he wanted to play his game boy and make friends his own age. Kit, on the other hand, used that leverage to make demands, threaten industry professionals, and ensure his idea of what was best for his child's career was the only option. In today's episode we go through the rest of Mack's roles from childhood: Jacob's Ladder, My Girl, The Good Son, The Nutcracker, Getting Even With Dad, The Pagemaster, and Richie Rich. I also cover Macaulay's night hosting Saturday Night Live (which is the stuff of legend), why he was kicked off of the 1994 Oscars, and his soft retirement from the industry at age 14.