It's Love Month here at the Ashlee and Jessicast so why not deep dive into a couple that's been divorced almost 20 years? I love romance! This is Part 1 of 2 on the relationship between two blonde actors who had us all in a chokehold: Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe. In Part 1, we'll talk about their cultural relevancy, deep dive into a little masterpiece called Cruel Intentions, then onto their wedding, kids, and that weird comment Ryan made at the 2002 Oscars. Was he jealous of her? Did he cheat with Abbie Cornish? We'll get into it!!
--------
1:12:42
130. Ashlee: New Female Artist of the Year (2004) ft. Jesse Chambliss
We're back to The Ashlee Simpson Show this week! Join Lia and return guest Jesse Chambliss of Jesse's Girls to discuss Season 2, Episode 5 "New Female Artist of the Year"
--------
1:27:15
129. Interview with Ryan Cabrera!!!!
Today Lia is joined by singer/songwriter/guitarist/tv star RYAN CABRERA!!!! Of course, we all came to know Ryan back in 2004 when he released his debut album Take It All Away and starred on The Ashlee Simpson Show. We discuss his new single featuring multiple pop/rock LEGENDS, being discovered by Joe Simpson & living with him, Tina, & Ashlee, the songs he wrote about her, touring with Jessica, his reaction to Ashlee's SNL incident, which *NSYNC member is his crush, therapy sessions with John Rzeznik, and so much more!
--------
48:04
128. Macaulay Culkin Part 4: Freedom
Welcome to the conclusion of my series on Macaulay Culkin!! Today we are covering Mack leaving showbiz, his parents' custody battle, teen years out of the spotlight, getting married & divorced, return to movies with PARTY MONSTER!!!, dating Mila Kunis, getting arrested, Saved, The Pizza Underground, Bunny Ears, meeting Brenda Song & having kids, AND SO MUCH MORE!!!! LITERALLY so much more please grab a snack and blanket and settle in!!
--------
1:56:17
127. Macaulay Culkin Part 3: Power & Control
From 1988-1994, Macaulay was one of the hardest working and highest paid actors in Hollywood. Raking in money and breaking records that compared to his 40-year-old contemporaries made Mack and his father Kit two of the most powerful people in the entertainment industry. Mack didn't care much about this; he wanted to play his game boy and make friends his own age. Kit, on the other hand, used that leverage to make demands, threaten industry professionals, and ensure his idea of what was best for his child's career was the only option. In today's episode we go through the rest of Mack's roles from childhood: Jacob's Ladder, My Girl, The Good Son, The Nutcracker, Getting Even With Dad, The Pagemaster, and Richie Rich. I also cover Macaulay's night hosting Saturday Night Live (which is the stuff of legend), why he was kicked off of the 1994 Oscars, and his soft retirement from the industry at age 14.
