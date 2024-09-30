Fans of Liverpool and Manchester City discuss the protests at Old Trafford and Anfield about clubs exploiting loyalty this coming weekend. Neil Atkinson is joined by Gareth Roberts on behalf of Spirit Of Shankly and Nick Clarke from MCFC Fans Supporting Foodbanks… Subscribe to The Anfield Wrap for more on Liverpool's 24/25 season… Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices

The Anfield Wrap's AFQ Friday as Neil Atkinson hosts Rob Gutmann, Dan Morgan, Emilia Bona and Phil Blundell... (Keep an eye on our Twitter feed to submit your questions for the next show)

Neil Atkinson joined in the studio by Th Athletic's Senior Football Writer and author Simon Hughes to chat about his latest book 'Chasing Salah'. 'Chasing Salah' is a biography of Liverpool's Egyptian King, a book that looks deep in to what has made Salah the player and person he is, his importance at Liverpool, Egypt and further afield, and the weight of influence his name carries.

The Anfield Wrap's podcast looking back at Liverpool 2 Manchester City 0 during the 2024-2025 Premier League season. Neil Atkinson hosts Rob Gutmann, Beth Lindop and Paul Senior, as well as Liverpool Women's player Yana Daniels and Lionesses legend Karen Carney to discuss 'The Second Half' programme...

Liverpool FC through the eyes of match-going supporters, the award-winning Anfield Wrap podcast talks honestly and passionately about every game The Reds play home and away in the Premier League, the cups and European competition. Also covering LFC news, gossip and analysis, TAW has grown from two free shows a week in 2011 to a subscription package of circa 30 shows a month in 2016.