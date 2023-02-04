A five-time Emmy winning SNL comedy writer/producer, joins a four-time #1 NYT bestselling author, a three-time highest-rated national progressive radio host, a ... More
Dan Balz, WaPo’s Chief Correspondent, Explains It All!
The Dean of DC Political Correspondents meets his Jerry!
4/30/2023
41:53
Rep. Katie Porter - On Her New Book & Jeremy Peters On Dominion
Porter discusses I Swear: Politics Is Messier than My Minivan and also swears a bit.
4/23/2023
54:00
Heather McGhee - My Favorite Is Back
On Racism as Greed, Book Banning & Other Fun Topics
4/16/2023
47:52
Harry Litman – A Panorama of Trump’s Massive Legal Problems
Manhattan, Georgia, Documents, Jan. 6, & the Civil Cases!!!
4/9/2023
50:42
Israel Expert Aaron David Miller on Netanyahu’s Anti-democratic Judicial “Reforms”
Oy Yoy Yoy Yoy Yoy Yoy Yoy!!!!
