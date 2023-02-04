Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
ASF Productions
Available Episodes

5 of 221
  • Dan Balz, WaPo’s Chief Correspondent, Explains It All!
    The Dean of DC Political Correspondents meets his Jerry!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/30/2023
    41:53
  • Rep. Katie Porter - On Her New Book & Jeremy Peters On Dominion
    Porter discusses I Swear: Politics Is Messier than My Minivan and also swears a bit.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/23/2023
    54:00
  • Heather McGhee - My Favorite Is Back
    On Racism as Greed, Book Banning & Other Fun TopicsSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/16/2023
    47:52
  • Harry Litman – A Panorama of Trump’s Massive Legal Problems
    Manhattan, Georgia, Documents, Jan. 6, & the Civil Cases!!!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/9/2023
    50:42
  • Israel Expert Aaron David Miller on Netanyahu’s Anti-democratic Judicial “Reforms”
    Oy Yoy Yoy Yoy Yoy Yoy Yoy!!!!See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
    4/2/2023
    55:39

About The Al Franken Podcast

A five-time Emmy winning SNL comedy writer/producer, joins a four-time #1 NYT bestselling author, a three-time highest-rated national progressive radio host, a two-time Grammy winning artist, and a former US Senator. So, it gets a little crowded in the booth when Al talks public policy and sometimes political comedy with notable guests. Think “The Daily” without the resources of the NYTimes.

