Available Episodes
Taylor Austin Dye
Known for her powerful voice and authentic country sound, Kentucky native Taylor Austin Dye is a force in Nashville's country music scene. The past six months she has garnered millions of streams on her original music. She has opened for legendary acts Wynonna Judd, Colin Raye, Deana Carter, and Sammy Kershaw. Taylor's loyal fan club, "The Ride or Dyes," eagerly await for her debut project and tour next year. We talk about Taylor's rise on TikTok, her tattoos, crazy stories on the road, and more exciting plans.
8/15/2023
31:03
Kylie Morgan
Kylie Morgan is a fast rising female artist in Nashville known for her powerful voice and clever lyrics. She has already surpassed 150 million global streams in large part from his successful marketing strategies across social media. She has a loyal following across Tik Tok and Instagram and her songs have been used in thousands of videos. Kylie has opened for Dan & Shay, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kip Moore, Jason Derulo, and more. She is taking her debut single "If He Wanted To He Would" to country radio with her label, UMG Nashville. We sit down with Kylie and discuss her journey to Nashville, stories behind her original songs, and future plans.
8/8/2023
27:35
Introducing: The 615 House Podcast
Introducing: The 615 House Podcast
The 615 House is a digital home for influential artists, songwriters and other creatives on the cutting edge of Nashville culture. Our podcast is an intimate conversation about creativity, art and authenticity with people who make the music that you listen to every day. We give our audience a peek behind the curtain of what it takes to break in the new Nashville - the ups and downs, creative heartaches and triumphs - and all of the life along the way.