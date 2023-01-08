Kylie Morgan

Kylie Morgan is a fast rising female artist in Nashville known for her powerful voice and clever lyrics. She has already surpassed 150 million global streams in large part from his successful marketing strategies across social media. She has a loyal following across Tik Tok and Instagram and her songs have been used in thousands of videos. Kylie has opened for Dan & Shay, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Kip Moore, Jason Derulo, and more. She is taking her debut single "If He Wanted To He Would" to country radio with her label, UMG Nashville. We sit down with Kylie and discuss her journey to Nashville, stories behind her original songs, and future plans.