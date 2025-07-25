Powered by RND
John Cato
Arts
  • Isaac’s Back! Ted Lange Tells All About Life, Love, and Laughs on The Love Boat and Old Hollywood!
    Isaac’s Back! Ted Lange Tells All About Life, Love, and Laughs on The Love Boat and Old Hollywood stories! Beloved Love Boat star Ted Lange delivers a treasure trove of behind-the-scenes stories and Hollywood memories in this unforgettable interview. He recalls working with legendary guest stars like Mickey Rooney, Forrest Tucker, Jack Gilford, Gene Kelly, and Dana Andrews—each with their own wild tales. Ted shares hilarious pranks he did on Fred Grandy and also the whole Love Boat cast, heartfelt reflections on his friendship with Gavin MacLeod, and how a frustrating, terrible director on The Love Boat led to Ted get a bigger role on the show. He discusses directing episodes of The Love Boat and directing Ricardo Montalban on Fantasy Island. He tells a hilarious story of drinking with Lee Majors and directing him in The Fall Guy, and how Burt Reynolds personally cast him in Evening Shade. Pure gold for classic TV fans!That's Classic! Merchandise: http://tee.pub/lic/2R57OwHl2tESubscribe for free to That's Classic YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBtpVKzLW389x6_nIVHpQcA?sub_confirmation=1Facebook: facebook.com/thatsclassictvHosted by John Cato, actor, voiceover artist, and moderator for over 20 years for the television and movie industry. John's background brings a unique insight and passion to the podcast.
  • The Munsters Reunion Interview: Lost Stories from Eddie and Marilyn!
    The Munsters Reunion Interview: Lost Stories from Eddie and Marilyn! In this heartwarming and nostalgic Munsters reunion, Butch Patrick (Eddie Munster) and Pat Priest (Marilyn) share with John Cato untold behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the iconic show. They reflect on their friendships with Yvonne DeCarlo, Fred Gwynne, and Al Lewis, sharing funny, touching, and surprising moments both on and off the Universal lot. From rare memories of set mishaps — like Butch’s real eye injury and the secrets behind Wolfie and Spot — to emotional reflections on their Munsters “family,” the interview highlights the lasting impact the show had on their lives. Packed with Hollywood stories, laughs, and sweet surprises, this reunion is a treasure trove for fans.Address to Send to purchase Pat Priest's Autograph:Pat Priest2976 E. State St.Suite 120 # 428Eagle, Idaho 83616Cost: $30 plus $5 for shipping = $35Make check payable to Pat PriestButch Patrick Munsters social media and Summer Scream Series:Facebook - The Official Munsters Fan GroupInstagram - @allthingsmunstersDine In at The Drive In - [email protected]'s Classic! Merchandise: http://tee.pub/lic/2R57OwHl2tESubscribe for free to That's Classic YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBtpVKzLW389x6_nIVHpQcA?sub_confirmation=1Facebook: facebook.com/thatsclassictvHosted by John Cato, actor, voiceover artist, and moderator for over 20 years for the television and movie industry. John's background brings a unique insight and passion to the podcast.
  • What's Happening! star, Ernest Lee Thomas "Raj" Reveals Untold Emotional Stories!
    What's Happening Star Ernest Lee Thomas "Raj" Reveals Untold Stories!Ernest Lee Thomas delivers a powerful and deeply personal account of his journey through fame, adversity, and redemption. He begins with wild, unforgettable moments surrounding his audition for What’s Happening!!, sharing how Fred Berry landed the role of Rerun and his first encounters with Haywood Nelson, Shirley Hemphill, and Danielle Spencer. He recalls the support Shirley received from Jimmy Walker and reflects on working with the iconic Mabel King. Ernest discusses the shock of overnight stardom, his eventual fall into despair, and the personal trauma of childhood molestation and racism.He shares an emotional and humorous story about a life-changing meeting with Muhammad Ali and his struggle to finance a film. Ernest explains how he helped bring What’s Happening Now!! to life, the behind-the-scenes drama with Fred Berry, and his work with rising stars like Martin Lawrence.He opens up about a painful experience with Bill Cosby and cherished encounters with Sidney Poitier, James Earl Jones, and auditioning for Malcom X for Spike Lee. Ernest also discusses his iconic role as Mr. Omar on Everybody Hates Chris, his chaotic time working with Robert Blake on Baretta, and incredible memories working with Adam Sandler and Robin Williams.From Broadway origins to nearly being cast as Kunta Kinte in Roots, Ernest’s story is rich with Hollywood history, spiritual growth, and a triumphant 35 years of sobriety. His honesty, humor, and resilience made for a moving and unforgettable journey. Thank you so much Ernest!That's Classic! Merchandise: http://tee.pub/lic/2R57OwHl2tESubscribe for free to That's Classic YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBtpVKzLW389x6_nIVHpQcA?sub_confirmation=1Facebook: facebook.com/thatsclassictvHosted by John Cato, actor, voiceover artist, and moderator for over 20 years for the television and movie industry. John's background brings a unique insight and passion to the podcast.
  • Family TV Cast Reunites: Rare Interview with Original Stars including Gary Frank & John Rubenstein
    Family TV Cast Reunites: Rare Interview with Original Stars including Gary Frank, John Rubenstein. Elayne Heilveil. Louise Foley and FAMILY producer, Carroll Newman!In this in-depth conversation John delves into the experiences of key cast members and the producer from FAMILY, exploring their relationships, challenges, and behind-the-scenes stories. Gary Frank and Elayne Heilveil recall their daily post-filming phone calls, while John Rubenstein reflects on his character's unpredictable arc and his role in composing the show's theme. Carroll Newman shares her concerns over character decisions, while Louise Foley reminisces about working alongside Kristy McNichol and heartthrob guest stars. The discussion touches on the careers of Meredith Baxter Birney, Michael J. Fox, and Tommy Lee Jones, along with fond memories, conflicts, and reflections on life after FAMILY. Thank you to all the FAMILY cast members, it was pure joy to interview you!That's Classic! Merchandise: http://tee.pub/lic/2R57OwHl2tESubscribe for free to That's Classic YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBtpVKzLW389x6_nIVHpQcA?sub_confirmation=1Facebook: facebook.com/thatsclassictvHosted by John Cato, actor, voiceover artist, and moderator for over 20 years for the television and movie industry. John's background brings a unique insight and passion to the podcast.
  • MGM Pictures Chief, Michael Nathanson: Wild Tales from James Bond, The Deep, Awakenings, War Games
    MGM Pictures Chief, Michael Nathanson: Wild Tales from James Bond, The Deep, Awakenings, War Games and more!Michael shares incredible experiences and legendary encounters through his life in entertainment, . He recounts a harrowing rafting trip with Pierce Brosnan after he was released as James Bond and reflects on his family's rich legacy — his father produced 13 Super Bowls and the original Tonight Show. Michael worked NFL games as a boy in various lines of work and shares memorable funny story with baseball great Maury Wills. He discusses filming Sinbad and the Eye of the Tiger and his adventures with Ray Harryhausen, as well as working alongside Jane Seymour. He then goes on to talk about working on The Deep with Jacqueline Bisset, Robert Shaw, and Nick Nolte . Despite struggling with dyslexia, Michael tells the remarkable story of how he gained acceptance to Ithaca College and later rose to oversee over $1 billion producing films as a movie studio executive. Michael tells funny and untold stories about working on Awakenings with Penny Marshall, Robert DeNiro, and Robin Williams. He also reveals how it was a miracle that WarGames with Matthew Broderick was ever completed and his involvement in finishing the movie. Thank you Michael, I had a blast!That's Classic! Merchandise: http://tee.pub/lic/2R57OwHl2tESubscribe for free to That's Classic YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBtpVKzLW389x6_nIVHpQcA?sub_confirmation=1Facebook: facebook.com/thatsclassictvHosted by John Cato, actor, voiceover artist, and moderator for over 20 years for the television and movie industry. John's background brings a unique insight and passion to the podcast..
About That's Classic!

A fun, behind the scenes look at television shows and movies from the past. Hosted by John Cato, actor, voiceover artist, and moderator for over 20 years for the television and movie industry. John's background brings a unique insight and passion to the podcast.
