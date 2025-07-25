Isaac’s Back! Ted Lange Tells All About Life, Love, and Laughs on The Love Boat and Old Hollywood!

Isaac's Back! Ted Lange Tells All About Life, Love, and Laughs on The Love Boat and Old Hollywood stories! Beloved Love Boat star Ted Lange delivers a treasure trove of behind-the-scenes stories and Hollywood memories in this unforgettable interview. He recalls working with legendary guest stars like Mickey Rooney, Forrest Tucker, Jack Gilford, Gene Kelly, and Dana Andrews—each with their own wild tales. Ted shares hilarious pranks he did on Fred Grandy and also the whole Love Boat cast, heartfelt reflections on his friendship with Gavin MacLeod, and how a frustrating, terrible director on The Love Boat led to Ted get a bigger role on the show. He discusses directing episodes of The Love Boat and directing Ricardo Montalban on Fantasy Island. He tells a hilarious story of drinking with Lee Majors and directing him in The Fall Guy, and how Burt Reynolds personally cast him in Evening Shade. Pure gold for classic TV fans! Hosted by John Cato, actor, voiceover artist, and moderator for over 20 years for the television and movie industry. John's background brings a unique insight and passion to the podcast.