The Munsters Reunion Interview: Lost Stories from Eddie and Marilyn! In this heartwarming and nostalgic Munsters reunion, Butch Patrick (Eddie Munster) and Pat Priest (Marilyn) share with John Cato untold behind-the-scenes stories from their time on the iconic show. They reflect on their friendships with Yvonne DeCarlo, Fred Gwynne, and Al Lewis, sharing funny, touching, and surprising moments both on and off the Universal lot. From rare memories of set mishaps — like Butch’s real eye injury and the secrets behind Wolfie and Spot — to emotional reflections on their Munsters “family,” the interview highlights the lasting impact the show had on their lives. Packed with Hollywood stories, laughs, and sweet surprises, this reunion is a treasure trove for fans.Address to Send to purchase Pat Priest's Autograph:Pat Priest2976 E. State St.Suite 120 # 428Eagle, Idaho 83616Cost: $30 plus $5 for shipping = $35Make check payable to Pat PriestButch Patrick Munsters social media and Summer Scream Series:Facebook - The Official Munsters Fan GroupInstagram - @allthingsmunstersDine In at The Drive In - [email protected]
's Classic! Merchandise: http://tee.pub/lic/2R57OwHl2tESubscribe for free to That's Classic YouTube Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCBtpVKzLW389x6_nIVHpQcA?sub_confirmation=1Facebook: facebook.com/thatsclassictvHosted by John Cato, actor, voiceover artist, and moderator for over 20 years for the television and movie industry. John's background brings a unique insight and passion to the podcast.