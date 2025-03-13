The Disappearance of the Sodder Children: A Christmas Mystery That Haunts History

On Christmas Eve 1945, a devastating house fire tore through the Sodder family home in Fayetteville, West Virginia. While George and Jennie Sodder and four of their children escaped, five Sodder children vanished without a trace. But here's the terrifying twist—no human remains were ever found in the ashes.Was it an accident? Arson? A kidnapping? A cover-up? For decades, theories have swirled—some believe the children were taken by the Mafia, others suspect a government conspiracy, and then there's the eerie mysterious photograph that arrived decades later, suggesting at least one child may have survived.In this episode of Terror Bites - Bite-Sized True Crime, we unravel one of the most chilling unsolved disappearances in American history—a case filled with bizarre warnings, missing evidence, and sinister secrets.Could the Sodder children still be out there? Or was this a crime that will never be solved?