The Human Hamburger: The Twisted Tale of Joe Metheny
What if the burger you just ate wasn't beef… but something far more sinister?Meet Joe Metheny, the cannibal serial killer who turned murder into a culinary nightmare. In the 1990s, Metheny ran a roadside BBQ stand in Baltimore, Maryland, serving up burgers that had an unthinkable secret ingredient—his victims. Blending human flesh with pork, he fed unsuspecting customers a horror straight out of their worst nightmares.Metheny wasn't just a killer—he was a twisted storyteller, bragging about his crimes and taunting police with his gruesome confessions. From axe murders to a human meat scandal, his story is one of pure depravity, dark humor, and disturbing true crime history.In this episode of Terror Bites - Bite-Sized True Crime, we take you inside the chilling mind of Joe Metheny, his barbecue of horrors, and the twisted legacy he left behind.🍔 Press play—just maybe don't eat while listening. 🍔💀 Subscribe to Terror Bites - Bite-Sized True Crime for weekly unsettling stories. New episodes drop every Thursday at 3:33 AM. 💀
The Disappearance of the Sodder Children: A Christmas Mystery That Haunts History
On Christmas Eve 1945, a devastating house fire tore through the Sodder family home in Fayetteville, West Virginia. While George and Jennie Sodder and four of their children escaped, five Sodder children vanished without a trace. But here's the terrifying twist—no human remains were ever found in the ashes.Was it an accident? Arson? A kidnapping? A cover-up? For decades, theories have swirled—some believe the children were taken by the Mafia, others suspect a government conspiracy, and then there's the eerie mysterious photograph that arrived decades later, suggesting at least one child may have survived.In this episode of Terror Bites - Bite-Sized True Crime, we unravel one of the most chilling unsolved disappearances in American history—a case filled with bizarre warnings, missing evidence, and sinister secrets.Could the Sodder children still be out there? Or was this a crime that will never be solved?Hit play now and prepare for one of the most mind-bending mysteries in true crime history.💀 Subscribe to Terror Bites - Bite-Sized True Crime for weekly chilling stories. New episodes drop every Thursday at 3:33 AM. 💀
The Horror of Katherine Knight: Australia’s Most Notorious Female Killer
In this week's episode, we dive into the chilling true crime story of Katherine Knight, the Australian woman who became infamous for committing one of the most gruesome murders in the country's history. We'll explore her dark past, the horrific crime, and the details of her violent outbursts that ultimately led to her becoming the first woman in Australia sentenced to life without parole. This episode reveals the shocking details of her story, the investigation, and the lasting impact on her community. Tune in for a gripping, true-crime tale that will leave you speechless.Key Takeaways:The background of Katherine Knight and her troubled upbringingA detailed look into the brutal murder and the crime sceneInsight into the trial and aftermath of her conviction Subscribe to the podcast and share your thoughts on this shocking case. Want more true crime stories like this? Stay tuned for next week's episode!
--------
Welcome to Terror Bites: True Crime with a Twist
Terror Bites is a true crime podcast that delves into the most chilling, baffling, and unsolved criminal cases in history. Each episode tells a gripping, suspense-filled tale of real-life crimes, from gruesome murders to mysterious disappearances. We dive deep into the investigations, uncover shocking twists, and explore the eerie mysteries that continue to haunt the public's imagination.With a focus on notorious unsolved crimes, cold cases, and the darkest corners of the criminal world, Terror Bites offers bite sized terror for listeners who crave suspense, intrigue, and stories that will send shivers down their spine. Each episode is packed with spine-chilling details, unexpected revelations, and a sense of tension that will keep you on the edge of your seat.Prepare yourself for true crime like you've never heard before. The truth is always stranger than fiction. Terror Bites is here to show you why.New episodes drop every Thursday at 3:33 a.m. Subscribe now for your weekly dose of true crime horror.
You love true crime. You devour mystery. But let's be real you don't always have an hour to wade through slow intros, awkward banter, and unnecessary backstory. That's where Terror Bites comes in.Consider this your quick, no-BS hit of horror, packed with spine-chilling crime stories, unsolved mysteries, and the kind of real-life nightmares that'll make you triple-check your locks. Each bite sized episode delivers a perfectly portioned dose of terror, murders, disappearances, serial killers, criminal cases without a single wasted minute. Because we know your time is precious… and so is your safety.From cold cases that refuse to be solved to criminals so twisted they make horror villains look quaint, Terror Bites serves up the darkest tales in under 5 minutes. Think of it as your crime fix short, sharp, and just unsettling enough to haunt you on your morning commute.Subscribe now and let the nightmares begin.