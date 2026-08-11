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369 episodes
- For many schools, it’s normal to post pictures of their own pupils online, either celebrating events or for marketing. But these photos could also be taken by criminals and used to make distressing deepfake AI images. We speak to the founder of a company which says it has a solution.
Also on the programme, the incredible ways graphene can augment our senses – including to smell for diseases. And the student with dyslexia who invented his own tech to help him through his course.
Presenter: Chris Vallance
Producer: Imran Rahman-Jones
(Image: A child places a metal pin impression toy over their face, so they cannot be identified. Credit: Getty Images)
- The transition from petrol to electric cars is well underway. But why are most aircraft in the skies still burning jet fuel? We look at new developments in electric aviation.
Also this week: keeping children safe online - a leading international child charity talks to Tech Life.
Presenter: Shiona McCallum
Producer: Tom Quinn
(Photo: An all-electric CX300 aircraft from BETA Technologies takes part in a demonstration flight in Scotland. It is a small white aircraft, flying at low altitude. The propeller can be seen at the rear of the fuselage. Credit: Loganair/BETA Technologies)
- AI agents carry out tasks autonomously on behalf of users. But what are they capable of, and what do we need to know about them? With AI agents in the news, we speak to an expert.
Also this week: can AI make the process of recruiting employees better? And we find out about the campaign to teach AI how to represent people with limb loss.
Presenter: Chris Vallance
Producer: Tom Quinn
(Image: In the foreground, a hand holds a smartphone. The screen displays an AI Agent, with various task options available. The background is blurry and coloured blue. Credit: Getty Images)
- The nose of a dog is incredibly sensitive. And odour contains information. With the help of AI, electronic 'noses' are being used to sniff out complex odours, including diseases. Chris Vallance visits a company developing the technology.
Also this week: Shiona McCallum is in Paris to see the tech that can help us understand sleep. And Liv McMahon accompanies Chris on a walk in a park. There, they try one of many bird identification apps that are proving a hit, especially with younger users.
Presenter: Chris Vallance
Producer: Tom Quinn
(Image: A photo of a cute mixed breed dog with black fur. It is sitting down, looking up at the camera. Its nose is prominent in the foreground. Credit: Getty Images)
- Humanoid robots have successfully performed surgery in an operating theatre for the first time. They were remotely controlled by surgeons. An expert involved talks to Tech Life.
Also this week: the man who invented the infinite scroll tells us his latest thoughts on social media. And how do you stop big cargo ships pumping greenhouse gases into the air, as they move our goods around the world? We hear about a carbon capture solution.
Presenter: Shiona McCallum
Producer: Tom Quinn
(Photo: Two human-shaped robots stand holding equipment, and perform surgery in an operating theatre. Credit: University of California San Diego)
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About Tech Life
Tech Life discovers and explains the ways technology is changing our lives, wherever we are in the world. We meet the people with bright ideas for rethinking the way we work, learn and play, and get hands-on with the products they dream up. We hold tech giants to account for their huge power to affect our lives, and ask who wins, and who loses, in the technology transformation. Tech Life is your guide to a future being made, and remade, at lightning speed in front of our eyes.Podcast website
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