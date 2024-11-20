Strange New Worlds: A Science & Star Trek Podcast

Guest: Dr. Shi En Kim
Mike and science journalist Shi En Kim discuss the first half of Star Trek: Lower Decks' fifth season. Is solar sailing a real thing? When is it advantageous to play dead?
24:45
Episode 175: Decisions, Decisions
Guest: Prof. Amitai Shenhav
On this episode, Mike is joined by his fellow TEDxNewEngland speaker Amitai Shenhav, a professor of psychology at UC Berkeley who is known for his work on decision making. How does Prof. Shenhav use Star Trek (or attempt to, at least) in his psychology classes? And what does his research reveal about how to make tough decisions?
42:38
Episode 174: #TEDxNE Reflections
On this short solo episode, Mike shares his TEDxNewEngland experience.
Mike's paper, "On the roles of function and selection in evolving systems": https://www.pnas.org/doi/10.1073/pnas.2310223120
31:34
Episode 173: Temporal Mechanics 101
Guest: Dr. Erin Macdonald
Dr. Erin Macdonald, the official science advisor for the Star Trek universe, joins us to discuss the science behind Season 5 of Star Trek: Discovery and Season 2 of Star Trek: Prodigy.
"Chromatin remodeling in tribbles in Star Trek: Prodigy" by Prof. Mohamed Noor: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r2PePbR3FPk
Erin's Nerd Nite talk, "Faster-Than-Light Travel in Science Fiction": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Lw7JOgQ_MI
Mike's Nerd Nite talk, "The Astrobiology of Star Trek": https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JtgcaVg7puM
1:00:14
Episode 172: Leadership in Star Trek
Guests: Prof. Jason A. Kaufman & Prof. Aaron M. Peterson
Professors Jason A. Kaufman and Aaron M. Peterson join us to discuss their sweeping book "Leadership in Star Trek: Lessons from the Captain's Chair." Learn how communication, patience, and relationship underpin every good leader, from Burnham to Picard.
Book: https://mcfarlandbooks.com/product/leadership-in-star-trek/
Jason: twitter.com/vagabondkaufman