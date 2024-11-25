Powered by RND
Strange As It Seems
Strange As It Seems
A podcast series about History, Occultism, Espionage, Secret Societies, Conspiracy and High Weirdness. Hosted by Dr. Richard B. Spence and co-host Stephen Austi...
History

  • Flying Saucers and Secret Agents
    Rick and Stephen explore the possible links between the UFO phenomenon, espionage and psyops.   FOLLOW US: Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7loq8pr... Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast... Podbean: https://strangeasitseems.podbean.com/  
    2:18:00
  • An Introduction to Occult Politics
    "Rick delves into the realm of occult politics by exploring the bizarre story of Clotilde Bersone, French Synarchy and the American "Business Plot."   FOLLOW US: Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7loq8pryV4bnp8svmiQc4O Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/strange-as-it-seems/id1777455156 Podbean: https://strangeasitseems.podbean.com/
    2:28:20
  • The Occult Life of Jack Parsons
    Rick recounts the shadowy life of visionary rocketeer and devoted occultist, Jack W. Parsons. More importantly, he reveals Parsons’ ties to espionage—connections that may have ultimately sealed his fate.   FOLLOW US: Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/show/7loq8pryV4bnp8svmiQc4O Apple: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/strange-as-it-seems/id1777455156 Podbean: https://strangeasitseems.podbean.com/  
    2:04:36
  • The Mysteries of Fred L. Crisman
    Rick introduces Stephen to Fred L. Crisman.
    2:29:13
  • Weaponized Magic: Aleister Crowley to MK Ultra
      Rick gives a brief history of the connection between occult knowledge, psychic research, and intelligence agencies.
    3:00:15

About Strange As It Seems

A podcast series about History, Occultism, Espionage, Secret Societies, Conspiracy and High Weirdness. Hosted by Dr. Richard B. Spence and co-host Stephen Austin.
