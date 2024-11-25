Rick and Stephen explore the possible links between the UFO phenomenon, espionage and psyops.
--------
2:18:00
An Introduction to Occult Politics
"Rick delves into the realm of occult politics by exploring the bizarre story of Clotilde Bersone, French Synarchy and the American "Business Plot."
--------
2:28:20
The Occult Life of Jack Parsons
Rick recounts the shadowy life of visionary rocketeer and devoted occultist, Jack W. Parsons. More importantly, he reveals Parsons’ ties to espionage—connections that may have ultimately sealed his fate.
--------
2:04:36
The Mysteries of Fred L. Crisman
Rick introduces Stephen to Fred L. Crisman.
--------
2:29:13
Weaponized Magic: Aleister Crowley to MK Ultra
Rick gives a brief history of the connection between occult knowledge, psychic research, and intelligence agencies.