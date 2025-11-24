Powered by RND
Open app
Top stationsPodcastsLive sportsNear youGenresTopicsChristmas
PodcastsScienceSonic Michigan
Listen to this podcast in the app for free:
Sonic Michigan
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Sonic Michigan

Resist The Boring
Sciencenature
Sonic Michigan
Latest episode

Available Episodes

5 of 18
  • Erieau | Lake Erie
    On this episode, we listen to powerful November waves crashing into the beach in Erieau, Ontario. Relax and unwind.Learn more about this cute beach town along Lake Erie.Some super interesting history on Erieau for the history nerd.
    --------  
    36:08
  • Fall Forest Walk | The Pinery
    Walk through the rare oak savanna of The Pinery. The soft crunch of the forest floor and the wind blowing through the tops of the trees. This is stress relief at it's best and a great place to do some grounding.The Pinery is amazing year round. Grab some info here!
    --------  
    36:01
  • Point Iroquois Lighthouse | Lake Superior
    Relax to the waves at Point Iroquois Lighthouse on Lake Superior. History, nature, and calm.Here's some great information about visiting!
    --------  
    35:19
  • Mackinaw City Beaches | Lake Huron
    Unwind to the rolling waves near the base of the iconic Mackinac Bridge. It's nature's symphony.Click here for more info on history, food, and scenic hikes.
    --------  
    33:48
  • Night Waves | Lake Huron
    Lake Huron is a perfect example of the pure power of nature. In this episode, we set up our microphones after midnight as the waves really were crashing in.
    --------  
    33:53

More Science podcasts

Trending Science podcasts

About Sonic Michigan

Experience Sonic Michigan. Each episode transports you to a different, breathtaking location around Michigan and the Great Lakes — just pure, immersive nature. Escape the clutter of today’s world. It is great for meditating, reading, relaxing, or easing into a peaceful night's sleep. Chose your location, press play, and escape.
Podcast website
Sciencenature

Listen to Sonic Michigan, Ologies with Alie Ward and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app

Sonic Michigan: Podcasts in Family

Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v8.0.4 | © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/29/2025 - 7:52:50 PM