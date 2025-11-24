On this episode, we listen to powerful November waves crashing into the beach in Erieau, Ontario. Relax and unwind.Learn more about this cute beach town along Lake Erie.Some super interesting history on Erieau for the history nerd.
--------
36:08
--------
36:08
Fall Forest Walk | The Pinery
Walk through the rare oak savanna of The Pinery. The soft crunch of the forest floor and the wind blowing through the tops of the trees. This is stress relief at it's best and a great place to do some grounding.The Pinery is amazing year round. Grab some info here!
--------
36:01
--------
36:01
Point Iroquois Lighthouse | Lake Superior
Relax to the waves at Point Iroquois Lighthouse on Lake Superior. History, nature, and calm.Here's some great information about visiting!
--------
35:19
--------
35:19
Mackinaw City Beaches | Lake Huron
Unwind to the rolling waves near the base of the iconic Mackinac Bridge. It's nature's symphony.Click here for more info on history, food, and scenic hikes.
--------
33:48
--------
33:48
Night Waves | Lake Huron
Lake Huron is a perfect example of the pure power of nature. In this episode, we set up our microphones after midnight as the waves really were crashing in.
Experience Sonic Michigan. Each episode transports you to a different, breathtaking location around Michigan and the Great Lakes — just pure, immersive nature. Escape the clutter of today’s world. It is great for meditating, reading, relaxing, or easing into a peaceful night's sleep. Chose your location, press play, and escape.